sales Rating

When I was 18 I bought my first dealership vechical from curry Honda which wasn't long ago "2yearsago" to be exact . I had terrible credit & still do because I love maxing my credit cards . My first purchase was a Pontiac G6 2006 used had a great expirence . My second purchase was a Honda Accord 2015 about a year later . Will again helped me and did everything he could to get me into a car that was right for me . My third purchase months later was a Nissian right next door . Which now my fiancé drives . And my last purchase was a red Honda CR-Z 2015 again wil has served me another great expirence when purchasing my car . I take pride into walking into a dealership where my presence isn't just me buying a car . It's like walking onto a play ground and everyone is fairly friendly . Wil has done a great job with me everytime and everytime I see him I walk out with a new car . Go see wil ! He's straight up he will look out for you if something goes wrong "my first pre owned car had a slight issue " but wil took care of it immediately . I normally don't write reviews . So please take this as a guide when u step onto the dealership and your wondering if you can get into that new car . As far as service goes the guys are normally straight up and won't try to get you to buy something you don't need . My service tech was Michael he is pretty enthusiastic about hondas and looks like he likes doing his job . Fiancé was pretty straight forward . Only because I've been through the process a million times . But still the customer service remained the same as if I was a new customer everytime . Santos, justin Read more