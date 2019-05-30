Great Customer Service
by 05/30/2019on
Hitesh is a real gentleman. He took his time and helped me find the perfect care. I could not be happier with the customer service.
Great Customer Service
by 05/30/2019on
Hitesh is a real gentleman. He took his time and helped me find the perfect care. I could not be happier with the customer service.
1 Comments
Excellent Service and Lease Deal
by 05/10/2019on
Hitesh provided attentive, knowledgeable service and help throughout the leasing the process and was always available for any questions or follow-up needs. Was able to secure a lease for considerably less than my previous lease, as needed. Highly recommended*****
1 Comments
Transparent and easy car buying experience
by 04/10/2019on
Walked into the dealership knowing I needed to buy a new car and then I met Hitesh. He was a super nice guy, very transparent, upfront and honest. I did my homework and knew what I wanted to pay for the new car plus what I wanted for my trade-in and after a little of the back and forth that comes with buying a car, I'm very happy with the final deal. Best deal ever? Probably not, but was it a fair deal? Absolutely. The best part is that with the test drive, trade-in evaluation, negotiating, closing the deal, and doing paperwork... it was about 90 minutes total. Delivery of the vehicle was two days later and that process took about another 60 minutes start to finish. Overall very happy with the experience and would recommend Hitesh to anyone looking for a new car.
1 Comments
Best experience leasing a car
by 03/20/2019on
Hitesh made the process of returning a lease and getting a new leased car easy, affordable and extremely pleasant! Hitesh will be the reason I return in the future!
Great car and even better experience
by 01/06/2019on
Everyone was very friendly and my dealer Hitesh took the time to answer every question I had and thoroughly went through every feature of the cars I was interested in. They really made the process of leasing my first car easy and efficient, and took care of registering and insuring my new car the same day.
excellent experience
by 11/05/2018on
I found that the salesman, Hitesh, was extremely accommodating, patient and professional. Hitesh was able to answer every question that my wife and I had, and went above and beyond while dealing with us. Jeff and John also went out of their ways to assist us when they could. I found this dealership to be an extremely friendly and welcoming location. I look forward to using them for the service of my new vehicle as well as for future vehicle purchases. I would highly recommend this dealership.
Best; hands down!!
by 04/08/2017on
We went in to get a new car and he wasn't at all sure on what he wanted to get and Rich Ethier helped him out, took into consideration his reservations on getting rid of his Audi and found him a car that he was more than happy with, practically over the moon with in less than an hour. There was no pushing and no badgering and we had great conversations through out the whole approval process that helped us feel more comfortable like we were with friends and not sales people. If you have to get a car or want to get one, go to this guy because he is just great at what he does and it's because he genuinely loves to help people. Also huge thanks to Josh Wagner on doing everything in his power to get us the approval we needed for the purchase. Thanks guys! :)
1 Comments
Curry beats the competition with excellent sales staff!
by 03/22/2017on
Our experience with Curry Honda, specifically with Erik Johnson was excellent straight from the beginning. We started off simply wanting a test drive and we were not pressured to do anything more than just that. Erik took us out for a drive on a Friday and was very helpful and pressure free. This is rare based on our car buying experience. We left Curry that day feeling excited about the friendly, pressure-free service that we received and after deciding that the Honda CR-V might be the top choice car for us, we were able to return the following Monday for an extended test drive where we took the car out on our own to be able to really get an experience of how we liked the car. Again, there was no pressure when we arrived to purchase, the car was simply gassed up and ready to go for us. Erik was well informed about the vehicle, Honda, and Curry's Lifetime Warranty. Everyone at the dealership was friendly and accommodating. It made choosing Curry as our dealer an easy choice. Since purchasing the vehicle we have continued to experience this excellence in service!
repeat customer
by 01/06/2017on
This is our third time purchasing a new Honda vehicle from Curry. We keep coming back due to the low pressure sales experience. We have had a different salesperson each time, this time with Erik and it was our best experience yet.
Can always count on wil !
by 11/10/2016on
When I was 18 I bought my first dealership vechical from curry Honda which wasn't long ago "2yearsago" to be exact . I had terrible credit & still do because I love maxing my credit cards . My first purchase was a Pontiac G6 2006 used had a great expirence . My second purchase was a Honda Accord 2015 about a year later . Will again helped me and did everything he could to get me into a car that was right for me . My third purchase months later was a Nissian right next door . Which now my fiancé drives . And my last purchase was a red Honda CR-Z 2015 again wil has served me another great expirence when purchasing my car . I take pride into walking into a dealership where my presence isn't just me buying a car . It's like walking onto a play ground and everyone is fairly friendly . Wil has done a great job with me everytime and everytime I see him I walk out with a new car . Go see wil ! He's straight up he will look out for you if something goes wrong "my first pre owned car had a slight issue " but wil took care of it immediately . I normally don't write reviews . So please take this as a guide when u step onto the dealership and your wondering if you can get into that new car . As far as service goes the guys are normally straight up and won't try to get you to buy something you don't need . My service tech was Michael he is pretty enthusiastic about hondas and looks like he likes doing his job . Fiancé was pretty straight forward . Only because I've been through the process a million times . But still the customer service remained the same as if I was a new customer everytime . Santos, justin
curry honda is the besy
by 10/31/2016on
Richard Ethier was the best. He was friendly, thorough, and knowledgeable. We purchased two Fits and he handled both sales at the same time without hardly breaking a sweat. Tell him Kay Loudon sent you. You won't be disappointed.
Smooth Car Buying Experience
by 07/28/2016on
Overall the experience was great. Coming in to look at new cars and we ended up with a brand new lease. I was super pleased to listen to my wife and made a decision to purchase a Honda. Max Fisenko was easy to work with and made the transaction smooth. He was very knowledgeable, patience and engaging sales and leasing consultant from the moment we came into the dealer. He described all the different models and their options and also explained to us the buy/lease option as a pro. Max made us feel comfortable with the whole car buying experience.I would recommend Curry Honda and Max Fisenko without any doubts!
Glad I chose Curry Honda
by 01/01/2016on
This is my third Honda with the previous two being purchased at different dealerships. I am so glad that I gave Curry Honda the opportunity to earn my business, and they did it effortlessly. Richard Ethier, Sales Rep, was courteous and knowledgable, helping me decide on which model of CR-V to choose. Everyone at the dealership made me feel comfortable and important and I never felt the need to look elsewhere.
Knowledgeable, helpful, not pushy
by 11/12/2015on
Recently while shopping for a CRV, I went to several Honda dealerships in western Mass. I ended up working with Erik Johnson at Curry Honda in Chicopee and couldn't have been happier with the whole experience. He helped me find exactly what I needed and made the whole process go as smoothly as possible. The reason I went with him over the salesmen I had visited at other dealership was because not only did he give me a fair price and help me through the process, I felt that he sincerely wanted to help me and had what was best for my family in mind.
Best Car Experience and Rep Ever!!!
by 08/18/2015on
I never believed car buying would be so easy....My new friend and sales representative Will Faithi Ahmed worked every edge and angle to make it possible to put my children and I in a safe reliable vehicle at a rate we could afford. With endless effort and faithful diligence, he found a bank to cover my loan that would match our abilities and needs, allowing the kids and I to drive away in our 1st brand new vehicle, the immaculate 2015 Honda CRV! We are so so so happy! Thank you Will, with all our heart! We can drive safely now with comfort, ease and peace of mind!
Excellent Customer Service
by 08/12/2015on
From the first phone call I made to inquire about a vehicle to a few days later driving my brand new Civic off the lot, I was 100% pleased with the overall experience. I worked with Joe Welch the entire time and he was fantastic- welcoming, personable, helpful, and very knowledgeable throughout the entire process. He answered all of my questions, and made the process of getting a new car very easy. This was my first car purchase as I am a college student, and I am thrilled with the pleasant experience, and my new car of course. I would highly recommend Curry Honda, and especially Joe Welch for sure in the future!!
Exceptional service and friendly staff.
by 05/06/2015on
Curry Honda did an amazing job at getting me into me new car. They made me feel at home and Ron Brunner worked hard in order to get me driving out the lot in my new car. Exceptional customer service, I recommend them to anyone.
Done deal
by 04/27/2015on
Big thanks to Joe, Troy, and Josh for getting me rolling in my new car. Curry Honda will be my first stop when it's time for my next vehicle. Went from no car to new car in under three days.
Sales Review
by 04/15/2015on
The people that helped me in buying my new car were very helpful. If I ever needed to ask a question I would go back, knowing they will give me good answers and will do there best for me to have a good experience.
Curry Honda is a good car dealer
by 02/06/2014on
We live in Poughkeepsie. Last Friday we drove down to Curry Honda to look at the CR-V. Neal C. was our sales person. He was courteous and very helpful. Another sales person, David, we talked to was also very nice, without being pushy. We made the deal and picked up the SUV early this week. It was a pleasant buying experience. I highly recommend this dealer to anyone who is looking for a Honda.
2013 Honda Pilot
by 10/06/2013on
A decision had to be made; with another new baby coming into the family. A bigger car was needed. My first CRV had served me well and I went back to Steve to help me pick something a little bigger. There was no pressure and when I thought it would take a few days, I ended up driving my new Pilot home that night. What really helped was key items I needed to test were tested without question- One item being installing car seats. I brought the carseat in and tested getting it in and out of the car which was simple. I did take a look at Subaru - too small and the latch system was done with holes cut into the seat (looked poorly done). Toyota highlander - seemed squished in the back and Looking at the way the seating was in the back it felt like the car was not build well. Steve was nice to show the differences between each of the vehicles i had looked at to compare. Never thought getting a new Pilot would be so easy.
1 Comments