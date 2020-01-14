Accord
Got a great deal on my accord thanks to Francisco. Also great customer service
01/14/2020
amazing service
i bought my first car there, the experience was amazing, good service, free coffee :D...
the WORST EVER
I bought a car from Paragon honda. I completed EVERYTHING online. the purchase was complete. I was just waiting on delivery. They never delivered the car. Never gave an explanation. NEVER answered any of my follow up emails. They never refunded my money. Our deal was done...I was either scammed from the start or they sold the car to someone else. Either way its wrong...our deal was complete. i
If you are an out of state customer please stay away
If you are an Out Of State Customer or someone that care about any avenues of Quality Care or True Customer Service....Please Stay Away from Paragon Honda..... I have purchase a car over the phone from Paragon Honda/Acura and took care of all paperwork needed including insurance and arranged to drive the car back to my state after providing all needed documents. Upon arrival to the dealership and taking care of the paperwork and signing the purchase agreement,Â 1. I was told that i will not be able to drive the car back as the dealership is not going to give me a temporary plate. 2. I go outside and find the car sitting on a u-haul trailer, attached to my vehicle that i came in. And was instructed that "You need to secure the vehicle before you leave" . Which i dont know how to do. 3. I tried to seek help from the dealership and get assistance with the car from sales manager MURAD and was told "Your problem go deal with it". 4. Tried to reach sales manager PETER who was in charge of the sale over the phone but was not able to get him to come out and talk to me. 5. Tried to contact director of sales ROB PATEL, multiple times and he would reply with a text "CALL YOU IN 5" also that never happened. 6. After contactingÂ the office of the general manager/owner BRIAN BENSTOCK a technician came out and strapped the vehicle to the u-haul trailer. 7. A paper was drafted for me to sign that iam response for transporting the vehicle using this method and that paragon honda has nothing to do with it, which i refused to sign. Upon approaching the vehicle on the trailer, 1. The car was full of scratches and dents. 2. The car was filthy inside with all kinds of milk and coffee spills. 3. The car did not have car mats. 4. The car was supposed to be detailed inside and outside, that never happened. As the only thing to do at this point is drive the car back home, i did. Upon arriving home and taking the car off the trailer: 1. The car was completely out of gas, ZERO.... 2. I had to return the trailer to a u-haul center. 3. Was given a voucher to detail the car and fix other things to be honored at my local honda dealer, it turned out to be a "A BIG SCAM" as i was told by my local honda dealer. 4. I went to the registry to register the car and get plates, there was NO TITLE in the paperwork, and was told the tittle is in the office and it should of been with the paperwork "ooopppsss" 5. Contacted the general manager office again and explained that i need my title and was told that it will be fedexed overnight............as you read this ladies and gentleman iam still waiting for my Title. And i have all pictures and documents to backup this experience. Buyer Beware.......... Please Stay Away From Paragon Honda/Acura ..
Monica Rodriguez AMAZING!!!
Monica Rodriguez was a great help. She was very polite and was extremely efficient. She sent me a text message the morning that I went to Honda and that afternoon when I got there she welcomed me with a smile on her face. She made sure I left with a new car at a great price and a smile on my face. She is amazing to work with and I would recommend her if you are looking to purchase a car at Paragon Honda.
Very good service
Very good service from The sales representative (yamil). Good explanation of rates, I'm highly satisfied with the team service.
great sales team
They honored their posted promotions. I did get a bit confused from my initial phone call in terms of how the financing is broken down...but the numbers worked out as advertised. Very friendly team. They didn't try too hard to "upsell" me which I appreciated. I was there on a Saturday and there was a bit of a wait especially once I ordered the car (two hours to bring in from a remote area.) Sandwiches for clients was a very nice touch. Sales assistant was very kind to lend me her cell phone charger!
Very satisfied, great friendly staff.
First new car in the family, our salesman Randy Rodriguez took us to the warehouse, where Paragon Honda has more New cars and we chose the perfect one for us, the Honda Odyssey. Thank you guys, unbelievable experience. Cruz MM
Honda Civic 2015
Highly satisfied with the way they served my interest in the vehicle I wanted and they did a great job on helping me get approved for it my experience was great success
The best service ever
Professional customer service. Fast repair service very clean work performance. The advisor group very professionals willing to answer all customer questions at the best of they knowledge
Friendly Service Center
Friendly to the customer. Highly organized. All service had been done in the promised time frame. Price paid had been reasonable. Location not convenien to reach it enough.
Great experience
Knowledgeable sales representative and a pleasure to work with. Randy made sure we were comfortable and has exactly what we were looking for in our new family vehicle.
1st time there but not going to be my last
Fernando Vasquez was my sales rep and he made me feel confident about my purchase. He was patient and very knowledgeable.
Accord EX 2017
The process was fast and simple. Everything was explained well to me. The tutorial of the feature of the car was very helpful.
Nothing but excellence
Everything was handled with professionalism. Mariano Valerio answered every question I had thoroughly. A friendly environment is always a great one. That is how I felt while being there. It felt like home.
Honda Fit Recall Repair
I had a potential problem from a recall repair handled professionally and courteously. Mike, who I assumed to be GM, expertly handled the situation by immediately sending Mario, the tech who had worked on my car, and Krishna over to my street to asses the situation. Mario then left no stone unturned as he guided my car through further diagnostics (on the street and at the shop) to make sure my car was good to go. What could have been a very frustrating experience turned out pleasant in the end, and I have a newfound respect for the Paragon service dept. and team.
Waiting time and price
I like the agents , they always ready to help you and also they are very kind. However the wait time is too long that is why I prefer sometimes to go to another place to do my car service.
First Service Appointment Ever
The staff was very pleasant to deal with dispite the fact they were very busy and it was late in the day.
Honda service
Car was ready as promised. The coupon stated timing belt replacement was 294.00 but when I came it the representative told me the cost would be much higher. He did manage to give me a discount but Honda should be more transparent.
service
Jason made sure that I had a stress free experience. There was one wrinkle (a printer issue) that he smoothed out much to my satisfaction
Thank you !!
The staff was really attentive and helpful with all the doubt and questions I had. I came in the dealership intimidated and nervous not knowing what to expect and left happy with a new car thanks to the Honda staff.
