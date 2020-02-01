Dave Smith Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
4045 Transit Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221
(844) 854-2592
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dave Smith Ford

1.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (2)
27 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

What does it mean to quote a job?

by BrandonHodge on 01/02/2020

It explains your pricing for a job or order, and gives your customer a clear cost for the work. When a customer asks you for a quote, it means they're seriously considering doing business with you. Called Dave Smith Ford for a quote to do a job. The job was to fix the AC on an F150. I was given, from the service manager, $425.00-$450.00. Ok with price, I went forth with the repairs. Also including an NYS inspection, oil change and tire rotation, and to replace a bad suspension air bag ( I supplied a new one, with hardware). When I went to pay for the work, now the AC job was at a total of $809.65, almost double of what I was quoted. I questioned this, and was given the answer that the quote was only for labor...WTF? .. Who quotes out only labor and not parts? Never offered an apology or to see if they could work on the price. And they charged an hour to replace the airbag, when last time I replaced one with a jack and hand tools in a driveway in a half hour. This is probably the last time I'll bring a vehicle there to get work done. If I wanted to gamble with my money, I'll stick with slot machines and scratch tickets.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

West Herr

by Brad on 02/12/2019

Are you 100 miles away from home with a burning brake smell like I was ? Come here and they will tell you to drop it off and try to get a rental car or wait and they may be able to get it in to look at it in a few hours but maybe more. Go to West Herr and they say “we will pull it in right now” and they fixed it that fast too.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Complaint

by Grizzlyta on 07/25/2018

On 24-Jul-2018 I contacted Dave Smith Ford at 4043 Transit Road Williamsville, NY 14221 in regards to an advertised special for a $0 down 2018 Ford F150 XLT Crew Cab Lease for $333/Month. I contacted the dealer via Text Message and asked if the vehicle was still available. After receiving confirmation, I asked for the stock number, which was FT18770 and scheduled an appointment to come in and see the vehicle. After taking it for a test drive, I decided to move ahead with the vehicle as my current lease was coming to term. The salesperson left to speak with his manager and when he returned, he advised there were stipulations to the purchase and proceeded to quote me nearly $200 more a month. I was visibly annoyed as the website mentioned to disclaimers on the lease of the vehicle. After preparing to leave, he asked me to give him a couple minutes and he would see what he could do. I reluctantly waited while he and his manager deliberated in the managers office. Upon return, I was advised the truck I was specifically told was for the offer was not in fact the truck and that a lower model was actually the vehicle meant for the promotion and I still did not qualify for the deal. After explaining I contacted other dealers about pricing I choose to come to Dave Smith due to the exceptional deal. The Sales person proceeded to argue with me that I knew I wasnt going to get the deal based upon the price from another local ford dealer. I explained the other dealer was quoting me a price on a lease for a new F150 and this one was advertised as a demo and one could reasonably expect to see additional discounts on the vehicle. The overall experience has left me questioning my choice in looking at the F150 and am now strongly considering staying with GM product. Not only was the vehicle special miss-represented, I strongly feel that it was attempted to Bait-and-Switch the truck advertised. Luckily, I took a picture of the advertised deal as it was promptly removed from the website after I left the dealership. Coming from a family who use to own new car dealerships, this kind of practice should not be tolerated. Please find attached the pictures of the deal as advertised, the text message exchange and the referenced vehicle based on the stock number provided. I am very disappointed in the level of service from Dave Smith ford and feel they have done a dis-service to the Ford name and owe an apology to every other dealer in the area that was a potential for my business.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Very Happy with dave smith ford

by revans1891 on 10/11/2017

I had an amazing experience with dave smith ford. I was able to walk in and give them a list of everything I wanted for my car and they quickly found the car that fit all my needs. They worked efficiently to get me to even drive it home that same day! Everyone was great to work with. Special Thanks to Larry who went out of the way to make sure I got everything I wanted and took the time to explain all the new technology on the new car I wasn't used it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great dealership

by Kinger1970 on 09/19/2017

Very satisfied with experience wish thst would send more oil change coupons or any woukd be nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2017 Escape

by PKunkel on 09/05/2017

Over all experience was fantastic. Every employee is courteous and helpful. A driver was sent to my house to pick me up when the service was complete and noticed my neighbors mulch was on fire and notified them. Wonderful experience all around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

F-150 purchase

by Darijwash on 08/11/2017

This has been my third vehicle purchased at dave smith ford from Kevin "deuce" Burlingame. As always, they are very helpful and work to get the best deal possible. My lease wasn't up for another year but I was close to passing my allotted mileage and they were able to get me into another vehicle that I absolutely love and at a reasonable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service! Easy in and out!

by GeorgeinEA on 06/25/2017

Always easy to get appointment, and job week done and quickly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Love, love, love my Ford escape!

by ravinrobin on 06/16/2017

I love my escape! We bought the service contract, the staff is so helpful and schedule appointments quickly.I'm really glad I bought my Ford escape!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great staff

by tiggerly on 06/15/2017

The guy checking me in was great. He was patient and I felt the service was very good. I would come back because of him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service as promised

by Stanggtman on 06/13/2017

First visit to Service; factory airbag recall. Prompt and efficient, in and out within an hour. No need for a quote and no need topay for anything

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by KohnkeJeff on 06/13/2017

In terms of the buying experience, that was hands down the best time I've had at a dealership, huge appreciation for Justin and the others involved with this transaction. Not once did I feel pressured, and their willingness to work with me was refreshing. I've bought from Fucillo, Northtown, and David Chevy in the past and this was #1. We're off to a great start, and based on the service over the life of the lease I have a feeling I'm going to be regularly recommending you to people. Take care of the guys you have at that dealership, you have a strong team. The car is excellent, that's for sure. Very comfortable with that aspect of it. For the price I'm paying it's a great ride.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Happy Customer

by deaded01 on 03/02/2017

I have been a customer for years. The service department gets you in on schedule, keeps you informed of what's going on, and gets you out when they said they would.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Dave Smith Ford

by JonesnSon on 02/24/2017

Justin Morton did an excellent job keeping his word on all deals and discounts that he was able to offer. Would recommend to someone looking for a new vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Don't buy the Focus

by hatemyford on 10/18/2014

I bought a brand new Ford Focus with an automatic transmission. At no time was I told that it is in fact a dual clutch manual transmission. It is the worst transmission ever. The salesman scammed me.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Great Service as Always!

by jamesmurray1 on 10/07/2014

I have been a customer of Dave Smith Ford for about 8 years now. I used to go to another dealership, but I got tired of feeling like a number!! Dave Smith is not the biggest dealership in town, but their people are THE BEST!!!! Anytime I have an issue, they tell me to bring it in right away. Never any problems getting my car in for service, and I always feel like I am appreciated, and I get a fair price on whatever I may be doing at that time. I would HIGHLY recommend checking this dealership out if you feel like you need a change.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Unsatisfied - Minimal Service from the Service Department.

by K_Beamsley on 08/04/2014

Being in the military for 20 plus years, I know a thing or two about service. When I came into Dave Smith Ford Dealership for my 90,000 mile service. I felt the Service Department staff member was a little rough around the edges but was quick and effective in getting my vehicle onto the service line... I am thinking, Great, they are not wasting my time! The only concern I had was that the 90K service did not come standard with a Spark Plug replacement with the servicing, but cost an additional $133 more. In addition to that, I did not realize a coolant system flush/exchange was not include either... Ok, but I can work around that replacement myself. I have been to many Ford Dealerships around the country and the bottom line is Dave Smith Ford lacks Commitment to Service. Maybe another Ford Dealership in the area would have been better. -------------- No Resolution - I just spoke with Alison S. (Internet Sales Department) to see about fixing this concern. The bottom line was she was unhelpful. --------------- Now after paying the $400 bill, the Dave Smith Ford Dealership offer to wash my vehicle for Free... Sorry, I would not even trust them washing my car. Go somewhere else if you want to be treated right.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by johnroberts on 08/20/2013

I recently had my 1 year old truck in the body shop. They did such a great job! I bought the truck last year from Deuce. Totally good time buying from him. I got a great deal, and had fun doing it. Check them out!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Experience

by johnroberts on 08/20/2013

Just used the body shop at the dealership. Jason and Stephanie are the BEST!! They had me in and out in under a week. My car looks awesome. They even detailed it for me before I picked it up. Totally recommend them if you find yourself in need of collision work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Never Again!

by disgusted5004 on 02/29/2012

I went to Dave Smith Ford to get my car repaired and they told me the costs would be approximately $100.00 and that my powertrain warranty should take care of this. I received a call from them stating that the price is actually $420 because I did not get my tires rotated the last time I was there, thereby voiding the warranty. I asked them when I was there last was I supposed to know this or take care of this, and they said that the service manager should of said that. When I told them that he did not, they then turned around and said that it is then my responsibility to know that! Even though they have it on the computer in front of them, and that he admitted that it is on there, I should of mind read that information!!!! They will not even make any adjustments on the pricing due to this. I was going to purchase a new vehicle from them, but will go to another company that can treat people fairly. Absolutely ridiculous! Don't purchase a warranty with them, as they will not honor it.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

The BEST!

by nancyy on 05/16/2011

I too have been doing my vehicle maintenance here for some time now. I have been coming to this dealership since Al Maroone owned the place. I thing DaveSmith has done a fine job in keeping the best people here. I like Mary, and I always feel very comfortable with Mike K in the shop. I will continue to do my business at Dave Smith Ford because I think they are the BEST people to fix my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Dave Smith Ford is a family owned Ford dealership in Williamsville, NY located just 15 minutes from downtown Buffalo. Please feel free to browse our inventory or schedule service for your vehicle here. We are conveniently located on the corner of Transit and Wehrle, less than a mile off the I 90 exit 49. Also, we are 4 miles from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport!

We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!

If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you!

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

