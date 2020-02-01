sales Rating

On 24-Jul-2018 I contacted Dave Smith Ford at 4043 Transit Road Williamsville, NY 14221 in regards to an advertised special for a $0 down 2018 Ford F150 XLT Crew Cab Lease for $333/Month. I contacted the dealer via Text Message and asked if the vehicle was still available. After receiving confirmation, I asked for the stock number, which was FT18770 and scheduled an appointment to come in and see the vehicle. After taking it for a test drive, I decided to move ahead with the vehicle as my current lease was coming to term. The salesperson left to speak with his manager and when he returned, he advised there were stipulations to the purchase and proceeded to quote me nearly $200 more a month. I was visibly annoyed as the website mentioned to disclaimers on the lease of the vehicle. After preparing to leave, he asked me to give him a couple minutes and he would see what he could do. I reluctantly waited while he and his manager deliberated in the managers office. Upon return, I was advised the truck I was specifically told was for the offer was not in fact the truck and that a lower model was actually the vehicle meant for the promotion and I still did not qualify for the deal. After explaining I contacted other dealers about pricing I choose to come to Dave Smith due to the exceptional deal. The Sales person proceeded to argue with me that I knew I wasnt going to get the deal based upon the price from another local ford dealer. I explained the other dealer was quoting me a price on a lease for a new F150 and this one was advertised as a demo and one could reasonably expect to see additional discounts on the vehicle. The overall experience has left me questioning my choice in looking at the F150 and am now strongly considering staying with GM product. Not only was the vehicle special miss-represented, I strongly feel that it was attempted to Bait-and-Switch the truck advertised. Luckily, I took a picture of the advertised deal as it was promptly removed from the website after I left the dealership. Coming from a family who use to own new car dealerships, this kind of practice should not be tolerated. Please find attached the pictures of the deal as advertised, the text message exchange and the referenced vehicle based on the stock number provided. I am very disappointed in the level of service from Dave Smith ford and feel they have done a dis-service to the Ford name and owe an apology to every other dealer in the area that was a potential for my business. Read more