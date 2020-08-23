sales Rating

My wife and I were looking for a CPO Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring. We went to 2 other Mazda dealerships here in LI and every time we asked for a quote over the phone/email and at the dealership the extra fees made the whole experience confusing and a bit useless as the final price did not match the original quote given to us in the first place. So I went to Mazda Wantagh online and used their buy now feature where you see an easy to understand price including taxes and registration fees. I got a phone call by Josh Pena who is the Internet Sales and Customer Satisfaction Specialist and scheduled an appointment for a test drive. Not only did we test drive the CX-5, we drove the CX-30 but felt like the trunk space was a bit small for us. Anyway we closed the purchase on the CX-5 the same day as we were satisfied by the professionalism and honesty of Josh who is a CX-5 owner himself and he was answering every question about the car in a way that made us feel very comfortable. We don’t leave in the area so we asked if they could deliver the car to us in Riverhead and that was when we met Joe Stella a great guy and said “we will bring the car to you” That just added to what it was already a fantastic experience overall. Fred also a great guy showed up in Riverhead on time, with the car, wearing the necessary equipment and kept sanitizing the interior of the car to keep it spotless until the last second! That is amazing! Fred also took his time to help us go over the paperwork, make sure we had all documents and even more time to explain every feature on the car one last time. That is outstanding service In and Out by Josh, Joe, Fred and everyone else behind the team at Mazda Wantagh a real family business. Thank you! Read more