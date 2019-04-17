Island Acura is the Best!!
by 04/17/2019on
Joseph Robinson helped me out with a recall, I was so pleased I returned to have my car serviced and a full detail. I couldn’t be happier. I’ll never go anywhere else!!
Review
by 12/09/2013on
Shop around. These people aren't the friendliest or helpful, in fact a bit arrogant. Customer service means a lot. Maybe next time guys.
Pleasant Experience
by 06/14/2013on
Bought a 2014 RDX from them on 6/10/13 and picked it up on 6/11. Test drove, answered all questions by knowledgeable sales person, price was fair (a little less than Edmunds TMV) and no high pressure sales or add-on/warranty from the staff.
Service
by 01/31/2013on
They are great!!! Fast, Friendly and always willing to do what ever is needed to satisfy the customer.
Friendly, honest and pleasant
by 03/23/2008on
Wife and I went to 3 different Acura dealers in LI and found this to be the best of them all. Salesman was upfront honest an a great guy to deal with. Wife and I were sold on the TL before we went to the dealer and were now just trying to cut the best deal. We did very little negociating and when we finalized the deal it finished up $11. less per month than the deal we had in hand! Last step I wanted to take the car on a final test drive. After taking a copy of my license salesman pulled up in a loaner TL put the plate in the back and told me to take a drive... WITHOUT the salesman in the car. This gave me and my wife a chance to explore the vehicle on our own, drive around on the parkway, etc. After getting back to the dealer we signed the paperwork and we expect our new car in about 2 weeks, Great experience!
