Wife and I went to 3 different Acura dealers in LI and found this to be the best of them all. Salesman was upfront honest an a great guy to deal with. Wife and I were sold on the TL before we went to the dealer and were now just trying to cut the best deal. We did very little negociating and when we finalized the deal it finished up $11. less per month than the deal we had in hand! Last step I wanted to take the car on a final test drive. After taking a copy of my license salesman pulled up in a loaner TL put the plate in the back and told me to take a drive... WITHOUT the salesman in the car. This gave me and my wife a chance to explore the vehicle on our own, drive around on the parkway, etc. After getting back to the dealer we signed the paperwork and we expect our new car in about 2 weeks, Great experience! Read more