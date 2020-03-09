Hassett of Wantagh

Visit dealer’s website 
3530 Sunrise Hwy, Wantagh, NY 11793
Today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Hassett of Wantagh

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great experience

by Matt Vanessa on 09/03/2020

The guys at basset made our car buying experience easy . Thank you hasset!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
44 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great experience

by Matt Vanessa on 09/03/2020

The guys at basset made our car buying experience easy . Thank you hasset!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Ford is MY vehicle and Rich Perissi is MY guy.

by Bill Zontini on 07/20/2020

Rich Perissi is one of the main reasons that I keep coming back to Hassett to lease a car for myself and another for my wife. We’re on our third round of car leases at Hassett. Rich is never slick or overbearing like many care salespeople. It’s like going back to a friend and he makes the process smooth and trouble free. The dealership is always spotless and bright and Ford’s vehicles are second to none. We’ve been leasing Fords since 1993. Every lease cycle brings more great features and innovations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thanks for an incredibly pleasant car leasing experience

by MichaelD69 on 05/01/2016

Leasing a Ford Escape has never been easier. I have to say that it was an incredibly smooth process from start to finish. My wife and I knew what we wanted and Michael David made us feel very comfortable throughout the sale. We never felt pressured, and we felt that we had your best price from the start. I am not a fan of car shopping, but if I happen to find a place that works, you can bet I'll be back. Not to mention that Ford has an excellent product. Thank you for a very pleasant experience. Sincerely, Mike D.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love the Lincoln MKX - Pure Luxury

by CRGMRVC on 04/13/2016

I was attended to right away. The salesperson was very knowledgable and not pushy. He treated me with respect and tried his best to accommodate my needs. I had already been to other dealers that I feel did not take me seriously because I'm a female. At Hassett, I did not feel that way and the staff was very cordial. After negotiations, the salesperson was very patient with getting all my paperwork in order and having everything ready for me. My insurance agent is not the easiest to deal with and my salesperson patiently dealt with her. The salesperson was great in giving me a lesson on how to work the car. The Lincoln is so high tech I was a bit nervous but after the lesson I felt comfortable. He also informed me of Hassett's services and free lessons to learn all features of the car. I'm very happy with the service I would definitely recommend the dealership and my salesperson Dennis as well. In addition, I love the car! Thanks so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Everything was perfect!

by Lohanson on 04/10/2016

This is the third car that John Fanuzzi has been my salesperson. He is very knowledgable and makes it all an easy process. He always followed up and responded quickly to my questions

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Service

by HockeyMom18 on 04/08/2016

The service and staff were excellent. Michael David helped me purchase the Ford Escape and was delightful every step of the way. I have purchased my last 5 cars from Hassett Ford and never have a bad experience with anyone who I deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

great service. ...

by snake575 on 04/08/2016

I purchased a 2016 mkz the car is really nice more than I expected, the service was great and the staff was helpful I appreciate the service that received at hassett.....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

a big thanks

by baymen72 on 04/07/2016

very good my salesman jim was always upbeat! delivery salesman ralph was the final glue! thanks guys

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

great dealer

by dondon1017 on 04/05/2016

We purchased the escape. We really liked our salesman Dennis. Everyone very helpful and nice at dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great people and dealership.

by Wpfspider on 04/02/2016

MKZ. Our salesman John could not have been any more friendly and accommodating . All your employees were very helpful. It was the best car buying experience in my 50 years of driving.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great staff. Large inventory.

by Calogero24 on 04/02/2016

Exceptional staff. They were very easy to talk to and made the buying process very smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Highly Pleased

by frednorene on 03/29/2016

2015 Flex lease. Dennis Kubat our salesman was thorough & very helpful. All our questions & concerns were promptly addressed & we closed a month early on our current lease. It was less than a week from our initial visit to leaving the lot with the new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchased Sight-Unseen and Thrilled

by Lee_Fig on 03/29/2016

I purchased a 2015 Taurus SHO. I walked in to the dealership, told them what I wanted, and they went out of their way to get it. I agreed to the lease agreement without ever seeing the car. When I finally picked up my new vehicle, it far exceeded my expectations. This car is a 10! Hassett's entire management team to include Lou, Tony, Joe, and Craig went above and beyond to make this happen. I am certain that I got a great deal and I love love love my SHO! Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service, friendly and courteous.

by whiskers5451 on 02/06/2016

Friendly, polite and courteous they did a great job. I would highly recommend your service department. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service

by FordOwner9444 on 02/02/2016

Thought the dealership could have cleaned sooner after the blizzard. I want to thank John, my Sales and Leasing Consultant, for coming in on his day off so I could pick up my Fusion

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Positive Experience

by tjvolpe on 01/28/2016

Quick check in. Helpful staff. No issues. Experience was pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

A Positive Experience

by Riley812 on 01/28/2016

From the time that I purchased my Fusion, just a little over a year ago, until my first overdue service on 12-31-15, the sales and service people have been wonderful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Lincoln Navigator Service

by aanderson9516 on 01/15/2016

Great service. Easy drop off and pick-up. Very professional. Love it! Better than Mercedes Benz!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

OIL CHANGE

by CHRISTINE71 on 01/14/2016

The service department is very courteous and helpful and pleasant to deal with. Everyone was helpful and answered all of my questions and concerns. I was given a free car wash.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Superb dealership ~ accomidating in every way possible

by Npshearer on 01/13/2016

I purchased a 2016 Lincoln MKZ .... The staff was absolutely amazing , they were accomidating, helpful and knowledgable. The dealership was superb in every aspect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Smooth process

by Ptrotti on 01/08/2016

I truly hate the process of getting a new vehicle to lease. I was dealing with another dealership but they didn't present many options for me so I came to your dealership and got many different options to consider One area that didn't go as smoothly was the pickup. Finalized everything on a Saturday and agreed that pickup would be Monday night at 6pm. The paper work was not ready and I had to wait around an hour or so

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
344 cars in stock
308 new36 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
69 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
46 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
45 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes