Great experience
by 09/03/2020on
The guys at basset made our car buying experience easy . Thank you hasset!
Great experience
by 09/03/2020on
The guys at basset made our car buying experience easy . Thank you hasset!
Ford is MY vehicle and Rich Perissi is MY guy.
by 07/20/2020on
Rich Perissi is one of the main reasons that I keep coming back to Hassett to lease a car for myself and another for my wife. We’re on our third round of car leases at Hassett. Rich is never slick or overbearing like many care salespeople. It’s like going back to a friend and he makes the process smooth and trouble free. The dealership is always spotless and bright and Ford’s vehicles are second to none. We’ve been leasing Fords since 1993. Every lease cycle brings more great features and innovations.
Thanks for an incredibly pleasant car leasing experience
by 05/01/2016on
Leasing a Ford Escape has never been easier. I have to say that it was an incredibly smooth process from start to finish. My wife and I knew what we wanted and Michael David made us feel very comfortable throughout the sale. We never felt pressured, and we felt that we had your best price from the start. I am not a fan of car shopping, but if I happen to find a place that works, you can bet I'll be back. Not to mention that Ford has an excellent product. Thank you for a very pleasant experience. Sincerely, Mike D.
Love the Lincoln MKX - Pure Luxury
by 04/13/2016on
I was attended to right away. The salesperson was very knowledgable and not pushy. He treated me with respect and tried his best to accommodate my needs. I had already been to other dealers that I feel did not take me seriously because I'm a female. At Hassett, I did not feel that way and the staff was very cordial. After negotiations, the salesperson was very patient with getting all my paperwork in order and having everything ready for me. My insurance agent is not the easiest to deal with and my salesperson patiently dealt with her. The salesperson was great in giving me a lesson on how to work the car. The Lincoln is so high tech I was a bit nervous but after the lesson I felt comfortable. He also informed me of Hassett's services and free lessons to learn all features of the car. I'm very happy with the service I would definitely recommend the dealership and my salesperson Dennis as well. In addition, I love the car! Thanks so much.
Everything was perfect!
by 04/10/2016on
This is the third car that John Fanuzzi has been my salesperson. He is very knowledgable and makes it all an easy process. He always followed up and responded quickly to my questions
Excellent Service
by 04/08/2016on
The service and staff were excellent. Michael David helped me purchase the Ford Escape and was delightful every step of the way. I have purchased my last 5 cars from Hassett Ford and never have a bad experience with anyone who I deal with.
great service. ...
by 04/08/2016on
I purchased a 2016 mkz the car is really nice more than I expected, the service was great and the staff was helpful I appreciate the service that received at hassett.....
a big thanks
by 04/07/2016on
very good my salesman jim was always upbeat! delivery salesman ralph was the final glue! thanks guys
great dealer
by 04/05/2016on
We purchased the escape. We really liked our salesman Dennis. Everyone very helpful and nice at dealership
Great people and dealership.
by 04/02/2016on
MKZ. Our salesman John could not have been any more friendly and accommodating . All your employees were very helpful. It was the best car buying experience in my 50 years of driving.
Great staff. Large inventory.
by 04/02/2016on
Exceptional staff. They were very easy to talk to and made the buying process very smooth.
Highly Pleased
by 03/29/2016on
2015 Flex lease. Dennis Kubat our salesman was thorough & very helpful. All our questions & concerns were promptly addressed & we closed a month early on our current lease. It was less than a week from our initial visit to leaving the lot with the new car.
Purchased Sight-Unseen and Thrilled
by 03/29/2016on
I purchased a 2015 Taurus SHO. I walked in to the dealership, told them what I wanted, and they went out of their way to get it. I agreed to the lease agreement without ever seeing the car. When I finally picked up my new vehicle, it far exceeded my expectations. This car is a 10! Hassett's entire management team to include Lou, Tony, Joe, and Craig went above and beyond to make this happen. I am certain that I got a great deal and I love love love my SHO! Thanks!
Great service, friendly and courteous.
by 02/06/2016on
Friendly, polite and courteous they did a great job. I would highly recommend your service department. Thank you.
Great service
by 02/02/2016on
Thought the dealership could have cleaned sooner after the blizzard. I want to thank John, my Sales and Leasing Consultant, for coming in on his day off so I could pick up my Fusion
Positive Experience
by 01/28/2016on
Quick check in. Helpful staff. No issues. Experience was pleasant.
A Positive Experience
by 01/28/2016on
From the time that I purchased my Fusion, just a little over a year ago, until my first overdue service on 12-31-15, the sales and service people have been wonderful.
Lincoln Navigator Service
by 01/15/2016on
Great service. Easy drop off and pick-up. Very professional. Love it! Better than Mercedes Benz!
OIL CHANGE
by 01/14/2016on
The service department is very courteous and helpful and pleasant to deal with. Everyone was helpful and answered all of my questions and concerns. I was given a free car wash.
Superb dealership ~ accomidating in every way possible
by 01/13/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Lincoln MKZ .... The staff was absolutely amazing , they were accomidating, helpful and knowledgable. The dealership was superb in every aspect.
Smooth process
by 01/08/2016on
I truly hate the process of getting a new vehicle to lease. I was dealing with another dealership but they didn't present many options for me so I came to your dealership and got many different options to consider One area that didn't go as smoothly was the pickup. Finalized everything on a Saturday and agreed that pickup would be Monday night at 6pm. The paper work was not ready and I had to wait around an hour or so