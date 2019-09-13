Want to get to know Don's Ford a bit better? See why so many drivers shop with us year after year!
Here in the greater Utica, NY area, there are any number of places to shop for a car. That said, you could shop at every store from Ilion, Herkimer to Whitesboro and still not find a dealer as eager to earn your business as we are here at Don's Ford.
Known locally as Don's Superstore, or just Don's to our friends, we've been doing business with folks from all corners of New York for quite some time now, and we've always taken great pride in our customer service. Whether you're shopping for the latest Ford models near Rome, NY or you just want a great deal on a used car near New Hartford, NY, our team here at Don's Ford will gladly work with you to help you find the car, truck, or SUV of your dreams.