Carbone Subaru

800 Hoosick Rd, Troy, NY 12180
(888) 963-6897
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Carbone Subaru

4.7
Overall Rating
(58)
Recommend: Yes (54) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

PERFECT CAR

by Desirae on 02/04/2020

I love my new 2020 Crosstrek! Jeff listened to what I needed and what I wanted in a new car. He gave me many options of cars and allowed for me to experience many test drives. Jeff constantly helped me when I needed help understanding how to buy a new car (because this was my first new car). Staff was awesome. The man in finance was wonderful. I don't remember his name but he had a spilt coffee mug on his desk and I enjoyed it very much! The workers at carbone really care about you and your needs!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
82 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

BUYER BEWARE

by Michael on 08/17/2020

Frauds with a capital F. There in way over there heads in Fraud and they should just give there cars away to charity like real poverty pimps. The nys attorney generals consumers fraud bureau has a file on these fake sopranos the size of bologna sub and it’ll be awhile before they finish that sub. To bad in the meantime there cherry-picking. This place should of been closed a long time ago so consumers like me wouldn’t of trusted them instead of all the bad reviews that have been verified.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Refusing to perform work and lying about repairs needed.

by Judy1229 on 07/12/2020

After bringing my car in for a check engine light and waiting 2.5 hrs in the waiting room, I was told I needed a loaner, as they did not know what was causing it, but it was illegal for them to let me take it home, as it had something to do with emissions I believe. The loaner was fine. I called the following day and there was no change, but I would have to wait until Monday to find out more. I received a call on Tuesday that a flap was open somewhere and it was caused by an accident that I had 4 months prior (I had hit a coyote), and that it was not going to be covered and that one of the fixes alone would be over $1000.00 plus there was much more and that I should put it through insurance. I called insurance to get that started-no problem. I then received another call saying that the bumper had a crack in it and that it would need painting and that a support was cracked somewhere, and that I would need to have it brought back to the shop that did the original work, as they do not do bodywork. I needed to drop off the loaner that day or by noon the next day and pick up my car--now evidently it was safe for me to drive it?? I brought it to the shop and explained everything and they took the car in and the insurance adjuster was there in a day. The bumper was replaced with the first accident-absolutely nothing wrong with it! No body work was required at all. A part had needed replacing, they felt is was weakened by the accident and eventually cracked. It had a sensor on it that caused the check engine light to go on. Super easy fix and I had my car back the next day. Insurance covered it and it was less than a $500.00 fix. If they did not want to work on my car because I had it initially repaired at a body shop, (2nd car that I had purchased there), I would have been more understanding, but lying to me about the work needed is unacceptable. They charged me around $140.00 for plugging the car in and getting the code too, but i'm told I can get that back through insurance.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

2 Comments

service Rating

Routine service and ODS RECALL =Botched 12/18/18

by Lauraine Denault on 04/14/2020

It took ~4 months, I was Without my Vehicle for the 4 mo.. Service techs broke the Occupant Detection Sensor 12/18/19 instead of Fixing recall! I was there for oil change b4 driving 600 miles south for winter. No parts in USA, possible fix by January 10th! No apologies no regrets OR DISCOUNTS. A BAD BUSINESS!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

service Rating

Great Experience

by DawnSmith on 01/21/2020

I needed to take my Crosstrek in for service, Carbone bake it super easy to schedule. Once there, the service drop off area was in doors, clean and it was very easy to get my service underway. They kept me up to date, and I did not feel at any time that I did not know what was going on, expected delivery times etc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

A plus

by Lori on 01/16/2020

Had an appointment for a recall. Timely service, great customer service, issue corrected. Thank you! Happy customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing

by KB on 01/04/2020

Jeff is the most amazing sales guy ever. He is so nice and just makes everything go so smooth. This is the second car we have bought from Jeff, I don’t want to buy from anyone else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2020 legacy

by Judyg on 01/01/2020

Very pleasant experience from start to finish. My salesperson was very helpful, always available to answer my questions. I’m a repeat customer and always recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Second Purchase

by Pete on 12/28/2019

This is the second vehicle we have purchased at Carbone Subaru. Our salesman , Sohail William is a pleasure to deal with, not only is he not a high pressure salesman, he is very knowledgeable about the product he is selling.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick Service

by RZH on 12/14/2019

Prices are in line. Appreciate that you don't push extra services. Waiting room is nice , good WIFI and service advisors and staff are generally very friendly and polite.Car was done ahead of time promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

quick service

by djtruland on 12/01/2019

I scheduled my 12,000 mile service on line only a few days before, and was in and out in 45 minutes! The best thing is that I can have my car serviced on a Saturday, and the on-line scheduling is very convenient. The waiting area is large and comfortable too, and there is free coffee or tea and tables to work at or comfortable couches to sit on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Happy Camper

by Try123 on 11/29/2019

Have always dealt with Bill Magee. He is very personable and knows what I want. Experience was easy and I am happy with results.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Customer service

by Veronica on 11/18/2019

Great friendly staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service

by CArbone on 11/09/2019

Excellant and quick service and well explained

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great Service Experience

by GrahamandLouise on 11/07/2019

Jim Valenti met us with a smile yesterday morning as we arrived early for our first oil change, tire rotation, and overall checkup for our 2019 Forester Touring model. Jim made sure all went well and had us on our way in about 45 minutes. Carbone Subaru of Troy has provided excellent service. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Painless

by Jen on 11/03/2019

A pleasure to do business with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Express Oil Service

by Cgordon on 10/31/2019

Jim Valenti met me as I pulled in to have my 1st oil change done on my new Outback. He was very pleasant and helpful. Car was done within the hour as he said it would be. He explained all the was done and that no issues were found. He was great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional

by M on 10/16/2019

Im very pleased with the sales experience we received. I have already sent a very good friend last year and he purchased a Forester and is very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Carbone Subaru Troy

by Kareena on 10/13/2019

Absolutely love coming here to have my car serviced! The atmosphere is exceptional and well deserved five stars. The service department was so helpful and did everything I needed in a timely manner. Keep up the good work !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

awesome

by doc on 09/23/2019

great service,in the techs---friendly people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Maximum service for my Mini purchase

by michelef on 09/13/2019

I found the car through Car Guru. It was the right car at the right price at a nearby location. I walked in, tested it and drove it away two days later. They handled the financing, registration, license plates. IT was so easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
196 cars in stock
54 new123 used19 certified pre-owned
about our dealership
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

