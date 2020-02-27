sales Rating

First I must start by saying in October of 2016 I had the best car buying/leasing experience I have ever had. Fast forward to my lease ending experience in October 2019 I am so displeased, that I am actually going to lease through a different Honda dealership just because they offered me free oil changes and a $3 monthly payment difference. I was lucky enjoy to lease a SE model Honda in 2016, my lease has ended and the only vehicles comparable at this time are much higher models (this is more of a manufacturer issue) so of course the lease price for these comparable models are much higher. But I would think that to keep a returning customer who has decided to in actuality downgrade to upgrade, meeting a $3 difference offer over their initial offer and an incentive of free oil changes for the duration of the new lease would be a no brainer, right? Apparently not at Tarrytown Honda! They would much rather, have an honestly DISGUSTED customer go to another local Honda dealership. Literally for $3 less a month and 6 free oil changes. I am the customer service industry, giving away more than that cost to keep a client happy in one day of service, what Honda refused to in order to keep my business. Always remember unhappy customer discuss their issues with others more often than happy customers refer. So you lost a loyal customer and referrals, for a couple hundred dollars! Read more