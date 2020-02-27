Tarrytown Honda

Honda CR-V

by SF on 02/27/2020

Walked in and was taken care of immediately by Rafael Sencion. Could not have asked for a better experience, he didn't beat around the bush or try to sell us on something we didn't come in looking for. He was honest and showed us our options and helped us decide the best match. As soon as we figured that out he showed us the cars that fit the bill and gave us an amazing deal! The only slowdown was waiting for DMV, but that's not their fault! I would definitely recommend Tarrytown Honda and specifically Rafael!

sales Rating

sales Rating

Great Staff, Great Price, Great Car... New Honda Civic EX

by Eric on 02/08/2020

The most hassle free car purchase I've ever made. Dwight and his staff were fantastic from the start, so accommodating not just with the price but the financing too, and Jose handled everything perfectly, Thanks guys we'll be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

NEVER AGAIN

by DanielleA on 10/22/2019

First I must start by saying in October of 2016 I had the best car buying/leasing experience I have ever had. Fast forward to my lease ending experience in October 2019 I am so displeased, that I am actually going to lease through a different Honda dealership just because they offered me free oil changes and a $3 monthly payment difference. I was lucky enjoy to lease a SE model Honda in 2016, my lease has ended and the only vehicles comparable at this time are much higher models (this is more of a manufacturer issue) so of course the lease price for these comparable models are much higher. But I would think that to keep a returning customer who has decided to in actuality downgrade to upgrade, meeting a $3 difference offer over their initial offer and an incentive of free oil changes for the duration of the new lease would be a no brainer, right? Apparently not at Tarrytown Honda! They would much rather, have an honestly DISGUSTED customer go to another local Honda dealership. Literally for $3 less a month and 6 free oil changes. I am the customer service industry, giving away more than that cost to keep a client happy in one day of service, what Honda refused to in order to keep my business. Always remember unhappy customer discuss their issues with others more often than happy customers refer. So you lost a loyal customer and referrals, for a couple hundred dollars!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Exceptional Service

by Service on 05/10/2019

I've been coming to Tarrytown Honda for a couple of years and since the first day I arrived at the Service Department, I've been impressed with Joel's work as a service advisor. He always greets you with a smile and reassures you that your concerns are important to him, and that they will get resolved. I always have a plethora of questions and Joel always answers each one with respect, and patience. Joel goes above and beyond and he complements his position by allowing his own good values to carry over into his job. It's rare that you find an employee these days that actually takes their job seriously, and represents the company well. Thank you for having Joel as one your staff members. He keeps me returning for service due to the satisfaction I receive from trusting him with my vehicle. Travis T

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Wonderful experience

by RobertC. on 04/22/2019

It's been a number of years since I purchased a new vehicle and I'd never purchased one at Tarrytown Honda, so I was anticipating the hard sale of yesteryear. Boy, was I wrong. Working with Keith Alexander was a very smooth and respectful process. He was very patient and spent a lot of time showing me the inventory and explaining my options of both vehicle and pricing. Keith gave me plenty of time to make the decision that was best for me. I'm happy to say that I drove away in a beautiful, certified pre-owned Odyssey with terms that fit my budget. Also, there were a couple of minor bumps and bruises with the vehicle, and they were all taken care of. Mr. Alexander made sure the Odyssey was in top shape and that I was happy with the sale. I highly recommend Tarrytown Honda and encourage you to look for Mr. Alexander.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by NickB on 02/01/2019

The people I dealt with at the service department here were highly professional and honest and ended up solving a problem my car had for much less than I expected it would cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Friendly service

by Bruce_M on 11/12/2018

I worked with Alex and Luis at the service center. Very helpful and they found a problem that was overlooked by another local honda dealership. My car is running good now. Also, I find them to be much faster than expected and made repairs on the spot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Amazing People!!

by Yoel1968 on 08/05/2018

Amazing dealership. Very patient with there customers and super nice as well. Richard Johnson was an awesome sales consultant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent experience and very helpful Salesman Victor Almonte!

by elsam on 06/27/2018

I went to the dealer to ask about a flyer that I received by mail. The salesman Victor Almonte was very helpful and explained very well all my options and advice on the car Honda Clarity that I loved it and never see that car before. Every question or doubt that I had he help me out. Also, he showed me the personalize setting sheet for the car which helped me to learn how to use it and personalized to my needs. I will recommend this salesman and dealer to everyone that I know. Thank you so much!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tarrytown Honda

by darcy1k on 06/03/2018

When I called ahead to specify the color I wanted, they made sure that color was there. The salesperson, Richard, was excellent. He took me for a test drive and made the process seemless. I first went to White Plains Honda because it was near my home. They were terrible. They lied and told me the color I wanted was there. No one took me for a test drive and they acted like they didn't believe I wanted to buy a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

TARRYTOWN HONDA SERVICE

by LUEARLENE8817 on 05/22/2018

I was allowed to sit and wait just outside the service garage, instead of in the lounge while I waited. Hearing the machinery, tools and workers is very sentimental environment to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Highly Recommend

by Frank_Jackie7 on 05/10/2018

I liked the professionalism and the positive culture within Tarrytown Honda. I did not feel like I was being given gimmicky or disingenuous sales pitches common with car sales. I also didnt experience any difference treatment because I am a woman, which is also all too common in car sales.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

BATTERY RECALL + OVERALL INSPECTION

by Matthew269 on 05/01/2018

Great communication, thoroughness of work, very courteous, comfortable waiting area, very competitive pricing which I was pleasantly surprised with. I would go back again especially to their new facility that is due to open soon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Tarrytown Honda

by William4029 on 04/29/2018

Fast and reliable service. They took my car right in and I was out in a little over an hour. They even offered to wash my car if I wanted them to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Overall, 5 star experience!

by Angela1490 on 04/26/2018

Richard was absolutely wonderful from the minute we walked into the dealership until we left with our new cars. He was knowledgeable, helpful, and super friendly throughout the entire process. I really appreciate all of the hard work he put into making our experience at Tarrytown Honda a positive one!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

The service at Terrytown Honda was the best experience I had

by Rasheed on 04/21/2018

Would definitely recommend family and friends to this dealership..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

My 9th Honda Civic Lease

by Joycebeth on 04/10/2018

Harry Potamianos He helped me lease my previous 8 Honda Civics. Painless, professional, knowledgeable. A lot of paperwork done online. Tarryrown Honda was very reliable and honest

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Honda2017

by Puffandstuff on 04/07/2018

Excellent service from time checked in until car was completed. Everyone was helpfully, friendly and courteous. A pleasure to have car serviced at Tarrytown Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

My Honda Service Station

by mervannewyork on 03/18/2018

Hospitality, speed and fairness are the keywords. I keep coming back to this station for all of my car's servicing needs. The personnel is very pleasant and, on the whole, it is a welcoming car dealership and service center.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Customer Service!

by Nairovy on 03/12/2018

Very professional and friendly staff. I do not live in Tarrytown, but I do work in the area. This location is very convenient for me, plus their service is fast and reliable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Honda FIT 2018

by MariePintauro1 on 02/25/2018

Aisha was kind, thorough and professional. She allowed me to try more than one type of vehicle. She gave me options with money down and no money down

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
