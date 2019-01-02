Crest Cadillac

717 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13204
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Crest Cadillac

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Only the Best

by ShellyL on 02/01/2019

Always treated like a valued customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

7 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

sales Rating

Purchased a new XT5 and it is great!

by Glava2876 on 03/29/2017

We traded in our 2011 SRX on a new XT5. The whole process went smoothly and we actually had a great time purchasing our new ride.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

paint repair

by dsahm12 on 03/27/2017

We had a problem with a couple small paint chips that happened on delivery. They bought us right in and refinished the area in questioned. Very professional and quality work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Buyer's beware

by Bobbyo7489 on 12/05/2016

BUYERS BEWARE bought a 2012 ctsv with 17k on it for 50k after taxes and warranty gave me a clean car fax went to trade in 4 months later the other dealership did a auto check came up with 2 accidents and damage to hood accident and hood were 2012 and another in 2013 when brought to there attention they told me nothing they can do basically I was boned so do yourself a favor and stay away and check your current vehicle with auto check to make sure if you end up in my situation call me [contact information removed] I'm currently working on a case sales manager didn't even offer to take it in on trade in

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Standard diagnosis of car before going on vacation.

by Sonny201655 on 07/16/2016

Service advisors and technicians are very good and lastly, I trust their judgment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

bad service

by diam2 on 04/17/2014

rude. unprofessional, give false statement so dealer would not have to fix the issue, worset customer service, only nice when they trying to sell you a car. just because i bought a cadillac from another dealer, they wouldnt repaint the fron bumper when the paint was pealing, first they try to say from rocks chips, when it was on the other side of the car, then change the story to say car been repainted, car never been repainted or in any accident. never take you car for a repair..

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Awesome Straight forward experience!

by Ahmeed_Turner on 01/01/2014

Just bought a used Acura from Crest in Syracuse NY. Excellent service! From Sales to Finance, the process was very easy. I told them what I was looking for (Acura ZDX) and they didn't have it in stock. Almost walked out of there until Jim B. told me even though they didn't have the vehicle they could get one there, and they did indeed give me the exact car I wanted. Had my own financing from my credit union, and they were able to get me a better deal. Traded in my old car for a very fair price and just like that the process was done. I did a lot of research on the car I wanted and everything about this deal was very competitive. Most importantly everything was straight up. Joe R. was straight and honest about everything. Everything about this was exemplary. I will be highly recommending Crest to anyone I know in the market for an Acura. If you are reading this I advise visiting with them. I am 100% sure they will exceed you expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
