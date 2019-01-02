Only the Best
by 02/01/2019on
Always treated like a valued customer.
Purchased a new XT5 and it is great!
by 03/29/2017on
We traded in our 2011 SRX on a new XT5. The whole process went smoothly and we actually had a great time purchasing our new ride.
paint repair
by 03/27/2017on
We had a problem with a couple small paint chips that happened on delivery. They bought us right in and refinished the area in questioned. Very professional and quality work.
Buyer's beware
by 12/05/2016on
BUYERS BEWARE bought a 2012 ctsv with 17k on it for 50k after taxes and warranty gave me a clean car fax went to trade in 4 months later the other dealership did a auto check came up with 2 accidents and damage to hood accident and hood were 2012 and another in 2013 when brought to there attention they told me nothing they can do basically I was boned so do yourself a favor and stay away and check your current vehicle with auto check to make sure if you end up in my situation call me [contact information removed] I'm currently working on a case sales manager didn't even offer to take it in on trade in
Standard diagnosis of car before going on vacation.
by 07/16/2016on
Service advisors and technicians are very good and lastly, I trust their judgment.
bad service
by 04/17/2014on
rude. unprofessional, give false statement so dealer would not have to fix the issue, worset customer service, only nice when they trying to sell you a car. just because i bought a cadillac from another dealer, they wouldnt repaint the fron bumper when the paint was pealing, first they try to say from rocks chips, when it was on the other side of the car, then change the story to say car been repainted, car never been repainted or in any accident. never take you car for a repair..
Awesome Straight forward experience!
by 01/01/2014on
Just bought a used Acura from Crest in Syracuse NY. Excellent service! From Sales to Finance, the process was very easy. I told them what I was looking for (Acura ZDX) and they didn't have it in stock. Almost walked out of there until Jim B. told me even though they didn't have the vehicle they could get one there, and they did indeed give me the exact car I wanted. Had my own financing from my credit union, and they were able to get me a better deal. Traded in my old car for a very fair price and just like that the process was done. I did a lot of research on the car I wanted and everything about this deal was very competitive. Most importantly everything was straight up. Joe R. was straight and honest about everything. Everything about this was exemplary. I will be highly recommending Crest to anyone I know in the market for an Acura. If you are reading this I advise visiting with them. I am 100% sure they will exceed you expectations.
