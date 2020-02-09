sales Rating

The salesperson who helped me was Alam, and he was very friendly, informative, and helpful. He wasn't pushy, which I appreciated. The first day I went there, I did two test drives and looked at other vehicles as well, and ended up leaving without buying. Despite this, as we were leaving a manager (I'm sorry, I forget his name--Peter?) stopped us and offered us a ride to the train station, which we greatly appreciated. After thinking about it for a night, I decided to go back for one of the cars I test drove, and the dealership was very busy. Alam was dealing with multiple customers at once and still managed to be friendly and keep things moving. After that, I went to the finance person (I think his name was Dwight? or Dwayne?) who was extremely competent and very clear with all of the paperwork and options. He was quite knowledgeable not just of the finance stuff, but also of the cars. His very high-tech system made everything move along swiftly. Read more