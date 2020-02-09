2020 Rogue Sport from Legend
by 09/02/2020on
I recently leased a new Rogue Sport from Legend. I have been leasing cars from Legend for many years. My salesman, Jermaine, was helpful and made this a quick process to receive a good deal on the car.
Nissan rogue sl
by 08/24/2020on
Yes. Had another great experience with legend Nissan. Germaine in sales answered all my questions. I was able to get all the discounts i was eligible for. Very happy with the service at Nissan on michaels avenue. Ralph in service repair is very helpful. Thank You legend Nissan.
Good experience
by 08/22/2020on
Shopped around for a specific vehicle and our final stop was Legend Nissan, Syosset. Our first contact was Peter, a manager, when calling to inquire about pricing (handled this way due to COVID-19) & he was informative, upfront & responsive. We made an appointment to follow up & solidify a deal and referred to Alam, in sales. Although we were looking for something specific, it took a few days than a normal transaction would take but Alam kept us informed and a deal was made - relatively simple process. Alam was helpful, professional & provided good customer service. He even followed up AFTER we picked up the vehicle on outstanding accessories and set me up with Service. Service was also very helpful, quick & professional. All in all, a good experience all the way around. The way it should be.
Legend Nissan Review
by 08/21/2020on
Our salesperson, Jermaine, was fair, knowledgeable, and easy to deal with.
Lease
by 08/13/2020on
I leased my second car with Jermaine Spencer. He is absolutely wonderful. He is a true gentleman. He is very knowledgeable about the product and he made the transition very smooth
Great Car
by 08/13/2020on
Pleasant experience purchasing a used Nissan Murano No hidden fees price was as advertised on their website Sale took a little longer then we would have like That being said Carl and all the others that helped us were professional and friendly
Rogue
by 08/11/2020on
Very quick and smooth delivery process as always with Jermaine from Legend Nissan. Great price, great variety of models and colors in stock and fast, efficient delivery.
Long Island’s BEST Nissan Dealer
by 08/08/2020on
When I found myself in need of a car during the pandemic, I had many options - but the staff at Legend Nissan, specifically Jermaine Spencer, Dwayne Evans and Richard Pagliaro we’re fantastic and went above and beyond. They viewed me as more than a credit score AND were able to put me in a brand new car. There were times I lost my patience, but the entire Legend Team went above and beyond to ensure I left happy. To anyone in the greater Nassau-Suffolk area, visit Legend Nissan and ask for Jermaine and Dwayne by name. Hands down one of the best buying experiences I’ve ever had.
Service was excellent
by 07/30/2020on
Their certified pre-owned cars are in excellent condition, and the service was great. They went above and beyond to give me the best price and to guide me through the financing process.
Worth the wait
by 07/27/2020on
The salesperson who helped me was Alam, and he was very friendly, informative, and helpful. He wasn't pushy, which I appreciated. The first day I went there, I did two test drives and looked at other vehicles as well, and ended up leaving without buying. Despite this, as we were leaving a manager (I'm sorry, I forget his name--Peter?) stopped us and offered us a ride to the train station, which we greatly appreciated. After thinking about it for a night, I decided to go back for one of the cars I test drove, and the dealership was very busy. Alam was dealing with multiple customers at once and still managed to be friendly and keep things moving. After that, I went to the finance person (I think his name was Dwight? or Dwayne?) who was extremely competent and very clear with all of the paperwork and options. He was quite knowledgeable not just of the finance stuff, but also of the cars. His very high-tech system made everything move along swiftly.
Fabulous!!
by 07/11/2020on
It was actually a pleasure buying a car. Alam made it so easy. He was professional and just a really nice guy.
Amazing car and even better sales team!
by 07/11/2020on
Car shopping is definitely one of my least favorite things to do! I dislike it so much that I extended my lease just so I could avoid it for as long as possible. With the Coronavirus, finding a car proved to be more difficult than ever UNTIL I walked into Legend Nissan! I was welcomed instantly and was walked through the easiest sales process ever! Both Alam and the GM Adam were absolutely incredible! They found me the exact car I was looking for in a price range I was comfortable with. They helped me every way they could through the process to the point where I am actually looking forward to coming back in for my next car (after I enjoy this one for a while, of course)! I will without a doubt be sending anyone I know in need of a car directly to them!
Recent lease
by 07/09/2020on
I recently leased a car with Legend Nissan. They are really amazing. Especially Alam who was really honest and very helpful and so professional. Great experience, totally recommended
Easy, fast and Professional
by 07/01/2020on
This is the second time we are leasing our car from Nissan Legen. The staff is very helpful. Peter is very professional and helpful. Everything is prepared for you to just have a great efficient experience to leas a car. Highly recommended.
Alam is the best
by 07/01/2020on
Best car buying experience with ALAM. he made the process easy and explained everything patiently. I was referred to him by a family member and I am very happy that I worked with Alam. Excellent customer service.
Pre owned certified vehicle purchase
by 06/30/2020on
Friendly and helpful staff
Best car experience
by 06/29/2020on
ALWAYS ASK FOR MIKE BLACK AND GINA! Dwane is great and super personable. Made the experience extremely easy. RECOMMEND NISSAN IN SYOSSET TO EVERYONE!
Great experience
by 04/19/2020on
From the phone call back by Gina less than 5 minutes after an internet inquiry, to an immediate appointment at the dealership and test drives with Rich, the setup of the car by Russ, the quick financing process by Dwayne, this purchase was seamless and pleasurable. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone. Great inventory and good people.
Legend Nissan.
by 02/25/2020on
This is the third time I have bought from Legend Nissan and it has always been a great experience. Alam has been fantastic each time.
Nissan Dealership
by 02/22/2020on
Had a great experience shopping for a car. The people are polite and will help you with anything.
Repeat Leasee Happiness
by 02/11/2020on
This is the second time in a row that I have leased a car from Legend Nissan. With both leases Alam offered us great prices. Each time we did shop around and eventually came back to Legend to finalize the deal. I highly recommend them.
