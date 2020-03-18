Island Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1239 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Island Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
sales Rating

Love my Ram!

by Charles on 03/18/2020

Professional service and willing to work with the customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Edward on 03/28/2020

Very professional and safe environment

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Got More Grey Hairs Dealing With This Business

by ny33133 on 09/22/2018

Wish I could have given them a ZERO stars. Do yourself a favor, read all these reviews and heed them.....go ANYWHERE else. Waited for an appointment for 5 WEEKS. Check engine light was on and it needed a recall done. Had a 7:00 am appt....car wasn't seen until 12:30 and that was after I had to call numerous times and try and get the tech on the phone. My call was disconnected THREE times. When I called a fourth time and said I wanted to speak to a manager, miraculously the tech (whose name was Matt Raiten and was the rudest person I have ever dealt with) got on the phone and said my car was JUST being looked at (5 1/2 hours later). He stated it was a holiday weekend and that they were short staffed because everyone called in sick, as if that was my problem. This scenario happened EVERY TIME I brought my car back. The recall was done and all they did was reset the check engine light. It came on again, literally as I drove .02 miles. To make a long story short, I had to go back SEVEN times until my issue was resolved. The only reason I had to go back there was because it was under an extended warranty and I would have had to pay another deductible if I brought it elsewhere. I had to deal with Charlie, in parts, a few times. He was as inept as everyone else here. Called him numerous times, he said he would have to "check" to see where the part was and never got back to me, any of those times. I always had to call him back and was told twice by him that "he was too busy to check". This went on for 8 days. On the 6th visit, they dented my bumper. They instructed me to bring my car to a body shop where it would be fixed. Robert Neuenschwander, the service manager, informed me that someone from the body shop saw the bumper and said it could be "heated" out. I TOOK OFF WORK, brought my car, as instructed by Robert, to the shop. They were closed. A worker that happened to be there (waiting for a tow truck to drop off a car) said that the bumper was not fixable. I needed a whole new bumper. [non-permissible content removed] really????? Had to bring it back to the dealership for a new bumper. After speaking with Bryan Suruj, another service manger regarding this, I asked his supervisors name, he said "he did not know it". WHAT???. Every single person I dealt with here was more INCOMPETENT than the next..... Save yourself a lot of time and aggravation.....go elsewhere

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by Ralphyf on 12/21/2016

Sean Steven's was great and did a great job working with in my budget and made it a very pleasant experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Awesome

by JamesGreco on 12/20/2016

Promptness and honest they valued my time and Jeanine was great. Will definitely recommend them. Great experience overall I will be coming back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by richietuna on 12/19/2016

Jessica at service is a pleasure to deal with. My service appointment went very smooth and problem free. I will definitely request her the next time I come in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by AngelaDeF on 12/14/2016

Matt was very helpful and patient. Service report was throrough. Island Jeep is a wonderful service provider. I will use them in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Good Experience

by JoeVarvaro on 12/12/2016

Salesman was friendly and courteous. Sales staff and finance person were accommodating working with me to meet my requirements. Though some issues overall a very good experience as I wound up purchasing the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Terrific Service Highly Recommended

by PaulBklyn on 11/30/2016

Greeted when I entered the service area Was told about the progress of my car Very professional and courteous My car was ready within the time frame they quoted me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Change radio

by Stephaniem928 on 11/26/2016

Quick service and little wait time. Took care of me soon as I Got there and started working on my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Highly Recommend!

by kbmurfsi on 11/23/2016

My salesman, Joe Smith, was friendly,, knowledgeable, professional, and honest. My new car was ready for pickup when I arrived, and John, the financial person , was fair and competent and well-prepared.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Thank You

by Frankie88 on 11/03/2016

Sean Sajecki would not rest until he got me what I was looking for. He was extremely passionate about the Jeep products. It was quite busy the day I came in, Sean appeared to be more like a Manger than a sales consultant with his multi tasking skills. I was very pleased with the entire transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Dodge durango

by Donovan6312 on 10/31/2016

Sean was extremely helpful. He knew what we wanted and didn't try to force us into anything we weren't comfortable with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Good place to do business with

by Happy_Liz on 10/05/2016

Everyone was as helpful as could be. The staff did everything to make the best deal they could. Ryan in particular and Carl were great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Island jeep

by Nandana on 09/13/2016

These people are very Friendly and cooperative . I had few problems with my jeep Cherokee and they helped me to solve all. Even I didn't have to stay that long.. Good management..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change, leak on roof

by Bregoli8 on 09/10/2016

Fast, easy, well taking care of.. Very pleased with how everything was handled, can't wait till next time lol just kidding but really

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Dodge Nitro Repair

by Fran1717 on 09/01/2016

Matthew is great to deal with. He has advised of all steps Dodge was taking on the car. Matthew has great customer service. Will bring my Nitro back when service is needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

fantastic service

by paul1082 on 08/31/2016

This is our forth purchase in six years with Sean Sajecki .He always gives us excellent service .the whole staff is fantastic and we will continue and tell others to come here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Buying a Vehicle

by beatleswithana on 08/31/2016

Everyone in the building, especially my dealer, Lorenzo, were very friendly. They made me feel comfortable. They offered me plenty of water to drink and one person even offered to get me something to eat.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Job Anthony at Island Jeep

by R0semary on 08/19/2016

Anthony and Sean were very attentive to my needs. They were honset and realistic about price amd options. They really worked to get me out of my old lease and into a safe, comfortable and convenient car for me and my family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good job

by PhilipG1318 on 08/18/2016

The rep Jessica was very helpful and knew I had to have my car back by the end of the day. She was very reassuring and kept her promise. Also gave me info on how to get reimbursed for a recall I had taken care of privately since Chrysler was unable to complete got me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
