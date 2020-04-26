When I called for a service appointment and was told there was a 2 week wait I couldn't understand why, but scheduled my appointment anyway. Then I brought my car in. I was greeted by a friendly guy who was very helpful. Within 2 hours the work was completed. I discovered that the reason I had to wait is because of the volume of customers. This is a plus.....customers go back to Dana Service time after time because of the quality of work and the professionalism of the staff. They took the time needed to work on my car and did a great job. I will definitely be returning to Dana for my scheduled maintenances.
I cannot believe what great service I received from Michael Verela from Dana Ford! I would truly recommend working with him if you need service on your car. Prompt, attentive, caring...some of the words I can use to describe him! THANK YOU for making a bad situation - great!
When the new Ford Ecosport SUV came out I knew I had to have one. My lease ended and I leased a brand new 2018 Ford Ecosport from Dana Ford. My experience there was quick and easy. My salesperson Vinny Caravella was very helpful and knowledgeable and I feel I received an excellent deal. The dealership was very clean and I found all of the employees to be very accommodating and friendly. I would definitely recommend buying your next car and Dana.
I want to especially Jonathan Taylor for his Knowledge and Professionalism in making me feel comfortable decision with my New deal and getting me the best deal possible for my budget ,will be back to re-lease in the future
Not so great Electric car & even worse customer service - Brookyn Driving
by BrooklynDrivingSchool on 01/06/2018
On June 24, 2017, our 2012 Ford Focus Electric Car, a "Stop Safely" icon symbol appear on the dash board and the car would not start. We had it towed to Dana Ford in Staten Island, NY- the dealership where we bought the car. They said they would do a diagnostic test on it. It took them over one month to inform us that the defect was a wire harness. This led to a six to eight week run-around where Dana Ford claimed that the part was on back-order. Soon after they received the wire harness, they promised us that the car would be ready for pick up within the week. That did not happen. They encountered another problem and we were told that the car still would not turn on. Dana Ford said that they would deal directly with Ford Corp and their technician to diagnose the problem. It took weeks before they even looked at our car. In late September, Dana Ford informed us that the car was ready for pick up, but that another part, (not covered under the warranty) needed to be replaced. They said it was a harness computer module that would cost approx $2800. We were told that the "wrench" icon still appeared on the dashboard and that the car could malfunction at any time. We said that this was unacceptable and to call Ford Corp to see what they could do to help. We called Dana Ford back after 2 weeks of not having heard back from them. They said that Ford Corporation agreed to give us a $500 discount on the job. Then Dana Ford told us that the part to be replaced was actually a different part that would only cost us $615.00 and that Corp would put in a $250 discount. We asked for the part number and we were told that they would call us back with the info, but they never did. 2 weeks later we called Dana Ford back to request the information on the needed part. The part number was for a Panel Assembly - Fuse Junction - Ford (GV6Z-14A068-L). At that point, we decided that we would order the part on our own and have an independent EV specialist evaluate the vehicle. We had asked Dana Ford to buy the part and asked them to apply the $250 credit on the price of the part and we would take the part and the car with us. They refused to apply the credit. Finally, on Nov 13, 2017 we picked up the car from Dana Ford. We drove the car for a day and a half while we waited for an appointment with the EV specialist. Then the "Stop Safely" icon appeared on the dashboard again and it hasn't started since.
The car was towed to Precision Auto Works in LIC, the EV specialist. After closely following the Ford EV protocol, they found that the high voltage batteries had been compromised by cooling fluid. He further explained that this is the third step in procedure that must be done when evaluating this kind of vehicle. When the rubber grommets were pulled out of the batteries, approximately a gallon of coolant leaked out. Because there was coolant present in the batteries, they shorted out, therefore causing the icon to appear.
We question why did Dana Ford not tell us about the coolant in the batteries. This must be a direct result of them not following Ford protocol. This explains why we were given the run-around.
Over one year ago, our other 2012 Ford Focus EV vehicle had the same problem and at that time Dana Ford diagnosed the problem as "water" in the high voltage battery. They tried to blame us stating that the "water" must have gotten into the batteries because the weather-stripping around the back door was missing. Our EV specialist says that it is impossible for water to get in there even if the weather-stripping is missing. We now know that Dana Ford lied to us. Finally, after some effort they finally replaced those batteries.
Being that both cars have had the same problem, we conclude that this is a defect in the cooling system of the battery and strongly feel that for us to pay over $20,000 for new batteries is outrageous. Both vehicles have spent over a year of time at the dealership while they sat idle and we paid insurance for them. They should have been working. We have been lied to by the dealer (Dana Ford in Staten island NY) and corporate. Please evaluate the decision and replace the batteries on this car or make some other arrangement to compensate for our losses.
Service appointment cancelled due to lack of Service employees.
by PhilMack on 08/17/2017
Received a call this afternoon ( August 16 at 5;30 PM ) from Dana Ford Service Department. The woman stated that the service appointment that i made 10 days earlier for August 21 was cancelled and the next appointment is September 16. When I asked why she stated that three service writers had quit and that they didn't have any replacements. I asked if she was kidding and she stated no. Is this very professional for a Ford Dealership. Really making me decide if this dealership deserves any business of mine. You can't make this stuff up.
I have been doing business with Dana Ford Lincoln for several years now. I came to the dealership in desperate need to get out of my Lincoln lease. I hated that truck so much!!!! With my surprise Shaunna assisted me and helped me get into a new Explorer. I must say the truck rides like a dream and is a million times a better ride than my previous vehicle. Thank you Shaunna for all your help! I love my new Explorer!
I actually had fun buying this car from Dana Ford !
by tonymasc on 03/31/2017
OK, this purchase was fun and satisfying on so many levels. Peter Bianco was a great salsesperson. He figured out my needs and matched me with a great Ford Edge after taking 3 test drives in different models. Steve Riccardone, the manager, gave me a price and was willing to work with me to get the cost down. I got some good advice from Frank Tripoli about financing and warranties and then I got great insurance advice from Rob Imbrugia. An all around great experience
Worst experience for the 4th time with the women who handle the service requests. Very RUDE and not very helpful what-so-ever!
Will use NJ service and dealership on my next purchase. I am longtime customer of Ford and employees on the phone should be more courteous and helpful with all customers. This sort of behavior makes me want to switch to Honda or GMC. I work hard for my money and pay a good premium for my vehicles I own and lease and will not tolerate being spoken to in a rude manor on the phone.
love the car. but once i put a down payment everyone changed. no contact or hard to contact. even when i told about the treatment i was told i should calm down from the girl at front desk. i had a breakdown on test drive a block away which took 45 minutes to get help. could be a bad week for them but i dont think so.
They were both fantastic and extremely friendly, helpful and took the time out to make sure my husband & I were happy with our selection and that it fit our needs as a family ( car seat, carriage space, etc) Thanks so much ! Dana & Michael Lacertosa
ery courteous staff. Warm atmosphere from the minute you walk thru the doors. No pressure at all. They worked with me in crunching numbers, getting the vehicle I wanted & I am completely satisfied with the overall process from beginning to end. Would highly recommend them. My sales man, Val Beigelman was great!
NEVER LEAVE A DEPOSIT WITH DANA FORD LINCOLN OF STATEN ISLAND
by John_M_Queens on 01/07/2017
DO NOT EVER LEAVE A DEPOSIT on any vehicle with Dana Ford Lincoln of Staten Island.
Upon receipt of my deposit, the salesman Jonathan Taylor and his manager at the time on 10/30/16, claimed that if I didn't take delivery of the vehicle, the refund was totally refundable. It was after 5 pm on a Sunday (the deposit receipt is dated 10/30/16 @ 5:22pm). The manager told me to just leave a deposit. As they were to be closed by 5pm already, and they told me they "wanted to go home to watch football". They basically took my deposit and pushed me out the door, with only a receipt for the Credit Card deposit transaction and NOTHING ELSE. No Buyers Order, no nothing. Without a test drive, they lead me to believe that I needed to leave a deposit to secure the special low price on that particular vehicle with 0% financing. Told me that they will call me tomorrow after speaking to the bank about financing. Need less to say tomorrow came and noone called me back from Dana Ford Lincoln. So after work, I decided to call around for insurance quotes. Upon learning the high quotes I was getting from insurance companies to insurance this vehicle for full coverage, I decided to not purchase any new car at this current time. I called back the salesman Jonathan Taylor that day and told him I was not going to purchase that vehicle anymore. I explained to him about the high insurance quotes I was getting. I told him I will expect my deposit to be refunded. Jonathan then began to try to persuade me to still go ahead with the purchase. After a few attempts, he then tried to get me to drive to the dealer to meet with their insurance agents for a "better quote".. I then explained to him that after ten different insurance agents quoted about the same prices, I didn't feel the need to waste more time. Jonathan then tried to persuade me to look into a totally different vehicle that I was not interested in at all. I told him at this current time I will just like a refund of my deposit that they all assured me was possible. He told me he will have Glenn Mahoney the General sales Manager call me back. After noone called me, I sent an email to Jonathan Taylor at 10pm on November 1, 2016, which to this day he has yet to return. On 12/30/16 while on three way calling with my Credit Card company and Dana ford Lincoln a cashier named IVY at [contact removed], IVY promised me I will see a full refund back to my credit card with a couple days. After not seeing the refund on my credit card, I called Dan Ford Lincoln back yesterday and Today January 16, 2016 Glenn Mahoney just called and said he didn't know if the vehicle I had a deposit on was still in stock, and after 48 hours after a deposit is taken on it, if it is not delivered by then, he is allowed to sell it. Glenn Mahoney then Claimed there is NO REFUND GIVEN to an APPROVED SALE. How is it an approved sale if I never took delivery ? Remind you I have a letter dated 10-31-16 in my house from Ford Credit stating that the sale was not approved. So Glenn Mahoney and his staff at Dana Ford Lincoln of Staten Island believe they are entitled to keep my deposit and they never even started the vehicle up for me, never moved it from the same spot it was in. Nothing !!!!
DO NOT EVER LEAVE A DEPOSIT ON A VEHICLE, THERE IS NO NEED TO.
This may take some more of my valuable time, but this is not over. I will update this review at a later time.
I have been leasing cars with Dana for about 6 years now. I always received great service, this time Johnathon salesman and Steve Manager went above and beyond to help me. I drove off their lot with an Escape I never would have thought to get. I highly recommend Dana for your car buying needs. If you go to Dana ask for Johnathon Taylor as your salesman, you will not leave without being 100% satisfied anda big smile on your face.
I was very happy with the whole process at Dana. The staff was very professional and aimed to satisfy. I have leased several cars before but this was my best experience. I would highly recommend Dana and Frank Tripoli our salesman. Everyone was awesome and ready to help.
R. Pulice Staten Island
I leased a Ford Edge from another dealership in NJ. The lease ended and I called Dana Ford and asked if they'll accept the car return. The person on the phone said "Sure, not a problem". I brought the car in yesterday 3/7/2016 and was treated like a second class citizen. They told me they had no room for "my" car and to take it back to NJ. I explained to them the phone call etc and the manager Glenn Mahoney couldn't be more nasty to us. He said he would take the car back if we would lease a new one from them. I said "no" we aren't leasing anymore. He also said if we came from another State (not NJ) and wanted to return the car, he'd take it. Since we can easily drive to NJ - bring it back there. I informed him I was lodging a complaint with Ford Credit. He said "Go ahead". I also told him I would give them bad rating he said "Fine, go ahead, that he didn't care since we were never customers of his". Now I'll never be a customer of his in the future. Why should I get treated like dirt? I phoned and asked if I can return the car with them and they said sure. Ford Credit said it was very unprofessional to treat us as they did. It's bad for the Ford name, and doesn't represent their brand. Never shop at Dana Ford. Just bad customer service.
Walked into Dana and was immediately greeted by the friendly staff. Nick Squeo, my sales person, got me a terrific deal on a 2016 Ford Fusion with tons of features. His managers Steve Riccardone and Michael Passaro were also great and easy to deal with. This, being my first lease/new car, was an all around great experience. I highly recommend this dealership!
