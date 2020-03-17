I have been a Ford customer since 2014, my entire family are now Ford owners, all because of one salesperson, Ryan D. Every time I go to renew my lease, it is a fast, seamless process and Ryan always gets me a great deal. This was first lease renewal at Sayville Ford and I must say, this dealership is top notch, much more professional and efficient than the other Ford dealerships in the area. Everyone was amazing. Tommy in finance was superb, had all my paperwork prepared and we were in and out in record time. If you are in the market for a Ford, go to Sayville, you will not be disappointed.
I have been shopping for quite a few weeks for a replacement car. I was looking for a great value and fuel efficient, after 5 different dealerships and a few personal listings I was very discouraged. KBB popped up with A listing at Sayville Ford and this was a half hearted trip to yet another disappointing dealer. I couldn’t have been more wrong. I found a beautiful Toyota with everything I wanted and our salesman was fantastic. His name is John Malinowski. He showed us every detail of the car and a great test drive. John was so helpful through every single detail of the purchase and paperwork as well as having the car prepped so we could drive away with my new car immediately. I highly recommend Sayville Ford and John for all of your auto needs .
I just want to thank Paul Su my salesman for helping me get into my new 2020 Ford Escape! He was so helpful took his time helping me set up my ford pass and learn the new features on my car. Definitely go see him! His sales manager Tom Farrell was very polite and fair and helped make the process quick and easy! Tom over in finance was such a nice man ! Thank you Sayville ford we will be back ! 😀🚘
What a fantastic experience buying my vehicle from Sayville Ford! Robert T, Rose and Tom F were amazing to work with. It was truly a one-stop shop for all of my questions and they made car buying a worry-free and hassle-free experience. I received an exceptional value and was offered a high level of customer service. I highly recommend going to Robert T, Rose and Tom F if you're in the market for a new or used vehicle. Thanks for making my sons Christmas one he will never forget!
skid plate is held up by zip ties. trailer harness connector is chipped, possibly from previous owner towing a lot. transmission is hesitating, also possibly from previous owner towing a lot. Normally, I inspect my cars very thoroughly before buying, but I didn't think I would need to since its a year old and from a ford dealer. If the car was 10 years old, I wouldn't care, but when you spend that much, you should not have issues like that. highly do not recommend Sayville ford.
What a wonderful dealership. I've always dealt with family-owned companies -- going way back to Rumplik Chevrolet in Islip ( if anyone else is still around who regrets the loss). This dealer is absolutely tops. I purchased a used vehicle, not even a Ford, with the assistance of a lovely young man named Luis. He may be fairly new to the position, but he's definitely an up and comer. He went with us on a short test drive, allowed a minimal monetary hold ( so that I could have a very knowledgeable friend come to check it out ) and when that friend did find a small problem had it taken care of. The vehicle looked to be in pretty darn good shape, but he also had the headlights buffed out, and found the secret to unlocking the rear gate. When I expressed my quandary in wanting to keep the plates that I had on my leased Escape, he spoke with another knowledgable employee and they explained that I could turn it in there and they would transfer the plates. I should have been aware of that possibility, but wasn't ( my first, and last, deal with a lease; car was beautiful but I've been programmed for ownership and this was too costly for me to buy). The vehicle is 9 years old and when I asked about the owners manual, he apologized for the lack of one, but said he'd print out a copy for me. Financing was arranged through the dealership, and to allay my final fear ( never bought a 9 year old car before) I was offered a 5 yr/60,000 mile warranty for a very reasonable price. Finally, when I picked up the car, Luis had an original owners manual for me; said that his manager had left it for him.
I don't expect to ever have to buy another car, as I'm 80 y/o, but I recommend this dealership to anyone and everyone. They have so many good points, not the least of which is that they do not add a dealers fee to the cost, as so many others do.
I want to commend Sayville Ford, from the time we walked in, to the time we left, we were smiling! Everyone was friendly, personable and helpful. Our Salesman Charlie Sears is by far the best salesman I have worked with and we have purchased many cars over the years. His professionalism, knowledge, and demeanor should be a reflection of what all car salesman should mirror. Thank you and we love our Ford Explorer!
We saw the pre-owned certified car we wanted online, went to Sayville Ford, test drove it and arranged for finance through them. We returned the next day with a certified check, expecting the car to be in near perfect condition. It wasn't, a few minor adjustments still needed to be made; but, the car was in great enough condition to take. Everything else was perfect, smooth and easy. Jacqueline Grosjean was very kind, attentive and informative. JP Singh was honest, personable and efficient. We should note that we started this transaction on December 30, 2016 and finished it the next day, the last day of the year, making it a bit crazy for everyone. The car came with a one year full warranty, and we purchased additional time; so, the coverage is there and the excellent staff are there, we just need to return to tweak some minor adjustments to a great car.
I purchase a vehicle from this dealer, the Buying Process was so easy but the Customer Service and the over all relationship is horrible, they don't care about you as soon as the bank paid them. my salesman was "benedetto/benny J geraci" He gave me false information and he don't know what he talking about and they will give you the run around. if you don't want the stress go some where else with your money. it will be worth it. trust the reviews.
I was torn between two cars and in the end the deciding factor came down to a salesman we trusted. John Malinowski absolutely was looking our for our best interest. He was the exact opposite of what I had encountered on my new car search. His honesty and patience with million questions was so appreciated. In the end he worked with us and made our new car purchase possible and pleasant. As well, once we purchased the car he explained every feature in it and truly made me feel if I had any questions he would be there to take care of it and on a return visit he was. I can't recommend him enough for anyone considering purchasing a car from Sayville Ford. I also want to add the Sayville Ford dealership on a whole is wonderful. I never had such a positive car buying experience as I did here!
The minute we walked in we were welcomed. Every available sales person & receptionists made us feel comfortable.
When we met Tony we felt as if he knew what we wanted and needed. His approach to sharing his knowledge was refreshing and not at all overbearing.
I will definately will refer Tony and Sayville Ford to any family or friends needed or wanted great service!
Stacey and Bob Froeder
Went to sayvill ford for a new vehicle and we worked with Robert T. He was super helpful and friendly. He wasn't pushy and worked with us to keep the vehicle in our price range. When we came to pick up the car he spent time with us in explaining all the bells and whistles to the car.
100% satisfaction guaranteed!!! I would absolutely recommend Sayville Ford. The best experience I've ever had with any dealer. All staff is friendly and respectful. They know how to do the right thing by their customer. A special thank you to sales consultant, John Malinowski. I am in love my new Ford Fusion.
This was my first time trying to buy a car all by myself and John Malinowski at sayville Ford helped. He sat down with me and talked about all the options between buying and leasing. He even helped me find out good car with good price. Sayville ford has definitely gained a customer for life and I would recommend anyone to go there for their next car and get help from John!
Just bought a third car from here. My Salesman was Anthony Tondo. It was a great experience, like the other two He really goes out of his way to make sure you are happy, and getting what you want at the price you want. I love my Fords, however I will be tempted to follow him if he were to ever leave. I should also mention Tom in Finance was also excellent. Straight to the point, no B.S.
If you are looking for a very decent deal and no nonsense, this is the place to go. The sales rep, Rodney Vera provided me the highest leverl of courtesy, patience, time and professionalism. Got me a terrific deal on a trade-in, arranged financing, simplified the paperwork, and really knew what you want. Was worth the time and effort.
Thanks Rodney and Sayville Ford!
Found everyone at Sayville Ford informative and courteous,especially my salesman Rodney Vera, who went over and above to make us feel confident and knowledgable with our decision to lease the 2015 Fusion Energi.Thanks also goes out to Tom in finance for advising us of all the great rebates that helped make this transaction work!!Hope thes entire leasing period is as great as the initial dealing, feeling very confident that it will!!!!
My wife and I were greeted before even entering the door by Anthony Tondo and from that moment on the process was seamless. I must say I had leased a Ford prior to this lease from another local dealer and that experience was not a good one. In fact I had told myself I would never lease another Ford again. However, this purchasing experience was very professional, quick and with no nonsense.
Thank you Anthony and Sayville Ford!
