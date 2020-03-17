sales Rating

What a wonderful dealership. I've always dealt with family-owned companies -- going way back to Rumplik Chevrolet in Islip ( if anyone else is still around who regrets the loss). This dealer is absolutely tops. I purchased a used vehicle, not even a Ford, with the assistance of a lovely young man named Luis. He may be fairly new to the position, but he's definitely an up and comer. He went with us on a short test drive, allowed a minimal monetary hold ( so that I could have a very knowledgable friend come to check it out ) and when that friend did find a small problem had it taken care of. The vehicle looked to be in pretty darn good shape, but he also had the headlights buffed out, and found the secret to unlocking the rear gate. When I expressed my quandary in wanting to keep the plates that I had on my leased Escape, he spoke with another knowledgable employee and they explained that I could turn it in there and they would transfer the plates. I should have been aware of that possibility, but wasn't ( my first, and last, deal with a lease; car was beautiful but I've been programmed for ownership and this was too costly for me to buy). The vehicle is 9 years old and when I asked about the owners manual, he apologized for the lack of one, but said he'd print out a copy for me. Financing was arranged through the dealership, and to allay my final fear ( never bought a 9 year old car before) I was offered a 5 yr/60,000 mile warranty for a very reasonable price. Finally, when I picked up the car, Luis had an original owners manual for me; said that his manager had left it for him. I don't expect to ever have to buy another car, as I'm 80 y/o, but I recommend this dealership to anyone and everyone. They have so many good points, not the least of which is that they do not add a dealers fee to the cost, as so many others do.