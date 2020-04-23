service Rating

Had my 2014 F 150 rear axle replaced by there service department on 10/17/2016, had to take it back to them on 12/1/2016 because all the dash board lights were lit up and the rear axle was making a really bad noise. I asked them to just look and see if it was safe to drive and they said they were to busy and i need to leave it. I was dealing with Gabrielle and she was barking at me while eating cheese doodles at 9am. I didnt ask for a repair, I asked for them to look at it to see if it was safe to drive. I had to take it to Huntington Ford where they looked at it and said it was very dangerous to drive and Ford of smithtown may have installed the wrong axle! I had to rent a ford focus on my own credit card because all of there loner vehicles were out. Today is 12/13/2016 and Huntington Ford has informed me that the parts are on back order and they dont know when they can get the parts! So know I am stuck in a roller skate size car for god knows how long. I spoke to Anthony, 1 of the managers at Ford of Smihtown, I asked him to purchase my truck back due to the extensive damage caused by there repair shop, and he offered me a 2016 F 150 for $641.84 per month for 84 months! 84 months! yes, 84 months! He offered this to me while laughing and saying "we will never eat this" What a stellar human being this "manager" Anthony is! Great company rep. So here I am, in a roller skate of a rental car that had to be a ford product if I wanted to try to be reimbursed by Ford for god knows how long, with a truck that I have to keep paying for that may be fixed in a month or 2, and will probably never drive correct again due to there 'certified technician"! I bought 7 cars from them and my father bought 4 cars. 11 cars later and they dont care about me, my family safety or my problem that was caused by them. STAY away people. VERY bad people here. Read more