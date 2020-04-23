Ford Lincoln of Smithtown

440 Jericho Tpke, Saint James, NY 11780
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ford Lincoln of Smithtown

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
sales Rating

Lincoln Aviator purchase Smithtown Lincoln

by Dougeb59 on 04/23/2020

One of the easiest car purchase I’ve had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
129 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Once again Great service

by PaulOliv on 07/20/2020

I am very pleased with the service that Jim at Smithtown Ford gave me. I brought my 2016 Explorer for a defect wit the paint on the hood. Jim was able to ensure me that he will take care of the issue but it could take a few days to get it approved and replaced. In a fair amount of time he called me and said that they replaced the hood and when I saw the car you could not tell that it was replaced. The paint matched correctly Great Job. Thanks Paul O

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Worst Dealer

by Na on 05/13/2020

Totally unwelcoming and unprofessional staffs. They make me almost 30 min waiting without nothing. The salesperson i met he was telling me that, “ i only can help you if you want to buy a car”. Top of that he also ask me $300 for nothing. Most importantly their price is higher then other dealers, at least couple of thousand. So if you’re a moneyman and you have plenty money to waste this is your Dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

sales Rating

Bought a Rav 4

by Patricia on 08/04/2018

We really appreciated that the staff in every department was no-pressure and extremely knowledgeable. It was easily the best car buying experience I've ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Acquired just want we wanted

by BrendaLarry on 08/03/2018

Being able to work most things out with Steve Heinze over the phone and what seemed like a relatively short time getting things completed, very satisfactorily

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Patrick busser

by Patrick on 08/03/2018

It was awesome. Nice people easy in and out transaction. Was one of the best dealerships I have been to

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Great place to buy a car

by Ianm2332 on 08/03/2018

Very easy to work with and everyone was extremely helpful throughout the entire sales process. I would definitely recommend to all of my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Ford Dealership

by nowayout87 on 05/07/2018

Just a great experience all around. My car was fixed perfectly and the dealership customer service was excellent. I also appreciated the loaner vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Service!!

by nowayout87 on 05/03/2018

Kyle and Tony O. Of Smithtown Ford were wonderful. Kyle was kind and knowledgeable and Tony was very helpful and considerate. They made my experience pleasant and I’m very happy with my new Edge!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ford of Smithtown

by nowayout87 on 05/02/2018

Friendly, professional and straightforward service. Excellent experience and the reason this is my second purchase from Smithtown Ford. Keep it up! I’ll be back when the time comes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent dealership, excellent experience

by ChrisLoriann on 01/20/2018

I just want to thank Darren and everyone at Ford Lincoln of Smithtown. I had a great experience here. The entire team treats their customers with courtesy, professionalism, and respect. Everyone is friendly and the incentives are real. Great job all around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

used red jeep wrangler.

by jmutone on 10/11/2017

recently bought a used 2016 red jeep wrangler. It had a bad shake in the front end, not normal for a 2016 vehicle. brought the truck in 2 days after i bought it and was told that there was nothing they could do. the truck had larger tires and a lift in it. The woman i dealt with was trying to tell me it was normal and made me feel like an idiot, like i wasnt supposed to know what i was talking about. i wouldnt bring my car back there for a damn thing. very rude and arrogant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

used red jeep wrangler

by jmutone on 10/03/2017

recently bought a 2016 red jeep wrangler. Daren and Dominick were absolutely great. couldnt have asked for better. the service dept, thats a total different story. Separate review....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Courtesy of Service Department

by sgubing on 04/07/2017

All the employees at the FORD Lincoln dealership in St.James are extremely courteous and knowledgeable. Jim Barbara is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Car inspection

by SGubing on 04/06/2017

All the service department people were very professional! They are always considerate and understanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Terrible place, terrible experience, terrible people

by at9mmaolcom on 12/13/2016

Had my 2014 F 150 rear axle replaced by there service department on 10/17/2016, had to take it back to them on 12/1/2016 because all the dash board lights were lit up and the rear axle was making a really bad noise. I asked them to just look and see if it was safe to drive and they said they were to busy and i need to leave it. I was dealing with Gabrielle and she was barking at me while eating cheese doodles at 9am. I didnt ask for a repair, I asked for them to look at it to see if it was safe to drive. I had to take it to Huntington Ford where they looked at it and said it was very dangerous to drive and Ford of smithtown may have installed the wrong axle! I had to rent a ford focus on my own credit card because all of there loner vehicles were out. Today is 12/13/2016 and Huntington Ford has informed me that the parts are on back order and they dont know when they can get the parts! So know I am stuck in a roller skate size car for god knows how long. I spoke to Anthony, 1 of the managers at Ford of Smihtown, I asked him to purchase my truck back due to the extensive damage caused by there repair shop, and he offered me a 2016 F 150 for $641.84 per month for 84 months! 84 months! yes, 84 months! He offered this to me while laughing and saying "we will never eat this" What a stellar human being this "manager" Anthony is! Great company rep. So here I am, in a roller skate of a rental car that had to be a ford product if I wanted to try to be reimbursed by Ford for god knows how long, with a truck that I have to keep paying for that may be fixed in a month or 2, and will probably never drive correct again due to there 'certified technician"! I bought 7 cars from them and my father bought 4 cars. 11 cars later and they dont care about me, my family safety or my problem that was caused by them. STAY away people. VERY bad people here.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by kcann1234 on 11/18/2016

I had a great experience here! I walked in to learn about a few cars. Every one was very patient and informative, they were not pushy at all. You can tell they love what they sell. I bought a car from them, and I couldn't be happier!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service writer

by AlsFord on 08/22/2016

Chris has always been more than accommodating and helpful each time we visit Ford in Smithtown.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by jwalters90 on 08/11/2016

The entire experience was very impressive. They change my oil and rotate my tires and pointed out that my New York State Inspection was DUE, which they took care of. Chris was great at keeping me updated. They also cleaned my car. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford- service

by Plbfinn on 08/05/2016

Very easy to schedule service of my lease for an oil change, very fast service and employees working at service department were a pleasure to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Lincoln Service

by fmuffy60 on 07/29/2016

professional and courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
