Lincoln Aviator purchase Smithtown Lincoln
by 04/23/2020on
One of the easiest car purchase I’ve had.
Once again Great service
by 07/20/2020on
I am very pleased with the service that Jim at Smithtown Ford gave me. I brought my 2016 Explorer for a defect wit the paint on the hood. Jim was able to ensure me that he will take care of the issue but it could take a few days to get it approved and replaced. In a fair amount of time he called me and said that they replaced the hood and when I saw the car you could not tell that it was replaced. The paint matched correctly Great Job. Thanks Paul O
Worst Dealer
by 05/13/2020on
Totally unwelcoming and unprofessional staffs. They make me almost 30 min waiting without nothing. The salesperson i met he was telling me that, “ i only can help you if you want to buy a car”. Top of that he also ask me $300 for nothing. Most importantly their price is higher then other dealers, at least couple of thousand. So if you’re a moneyman and you have plenty money to waste this is your Dealer.
Bought a Rav 4
by 08/04/2018on
We really appreciated that the staff in every department was no-pressure and extremely knowledgeable. It was easily the best car buying experience I've ever had.
Acquired just want we wanted
by 08/03/2018on
Being able to work most things out with Steve Heinze over the phone and what seemed like a relatively short time getting things completed, very satisfactorily
Patrick busser
by 08/03/2018on
It was awesome. Nice people easy in and out transaction. Was one of the best dealerships I have been to
Great place to buy a car
by 08/03/2018on
Very easy to work with and everyone was extremely helpful throughout the entire sales process. I would definitely recommend to all of my friends and family.
Great Ford Dealership
by 05/07/2018on
Just a great experience all around. My car was fixed perfectly and the dealership customer service was excellent. I also appreciated the loaner vehicle!
Excellent Service!!
by 05/03/2018on
Kyle and Tony O. Of Smithtown Ford were wonderful. Kyle was kind and knowledgeable and Tony was very helpful and considerate. They made my experience pleasant and I’m very happy with my new Edge!!
Ford of Smithtown
by 05/02/2018on
Friendly, professional and straightforward service. Excellent experience and the reason this is my second purchase from Smithtown Ford. Keep it up! I’ll be back when the time comes.
Excellent dealership, excellent experience
by 01/20/2018on
I just want to thank Darren and everyone at Ford Lincoln of Smithtown. I had a great experience here. The entire team treats their customers with courtesy, professionalism, and respect. Everyone is friendly and the incentives are real. Great job all around.
used red jeep wrangler.
by 10/11/2017on
recently bought a used 2016 red jeep wrangler. It had a bad shake in the front end, not normal for a 2016 vehicle. brought the truck in 2 days after i bought it and was told that there was nothing they could do. the truck had larger tires and a lift in it. The woman i dealt with was trying to tell me it was normal and made me feel like an idiot, like i wasnt supposed to know what i was talking about. i wouldnt bring my car back there for a damn thing. very rude and arrogant.
used red jeep wrangler
by 10/03/2017on
recently bought a 2016 red jeep wrangler. Daren and Dominick were absolutely great. couldnt have asked for better. the service dept, thats a total different story. Separate review....
Courtesy of Service Department
by 04/07/2017on
All the employees at the FORD Lincoln dealership in St.James are extremely courteous and knowledgeable. Jim Barbara is the best!
Car inspection
by 04/06/2017on
All the service department people were very professional! They are always considerate and understanding.
Terrible place, terrible experience, terrible people
by 12/13/2016on
Had my 2014 F 150 rear axle replaced by there service department on 10/17/2016, had to take it back to them on 12/1/2016 because all the dash board lights were lit up and the rear axle was making a really bad noise. I asked them to just look and see if it was safe to drive and they said they were to busy and i need to leave it. I was dealing with Gabrielle and she was barking at me while eating cheese doodles at 9am. I didnt ask for a repair, I asked for them to look at it to see if it was safe to drive. I had to take it to Huntington Ford where they looked at it and said it was very dangerous to drive and Ford of smithtown may have installed the wrong axle! I had to rent a ford focus on my own credit card because all of there loner vehicles were out. Today is 12/13/2016 and Huntington Ford has informed me that the parts are on back order and they dont know when they can get the parts! So know I am stuck in a roller skate size car for god knows how long. I spoke to Anthony, 1 of the managers at Ford of Smihtown, I asked him to purchase my truck back due to the extensive damage caused by there repair shop, and he offered me a 2016 F 150 for $641.84 per month for 84 months! 84 months! yes, 84 months! He offered this to me while laughing and saying "we will never eat this" What a stellar human being this "manager" Anthony is! Great company rep. So here I am, in a roller skate of a rental car that had to be a ford product if I wanted to try to be reimbursed by Ford for god knows how long, with a truck that I have to keep paying for that may be fixed in a month or 2, and will probably never drive correct again due to there 'certified technician"! I bought 7 cars from them and my father bought 4 cars. 11 cars later and they dont care about me, my family safety or my problem that was caused by them. STAY away people. VERY bad people here.
Happy Customer
by 11/18/2016on
I had a great experience here! I walked in to learn about a few cars. Every one was very patient and informative, they were not pushy at all. You can tell they love what they sell. I bought a car from them, and I couldn't be happier!
Service writer
by 08/22/2016on
Chris has always been more than accommodating and helpful each time we visit Ford in Smithtown.
Great Service
by 08/11/2016on
The entire experience was very impressive. They change my oil and rotate my tires and pointed out that my New York State Inspection was DUE, which they took care of. Chris was great at keeping me updated. They also cleaned my car. Thank you.
Ford- service
by 08/05/2016on
Very easy to schedule service of my lease for an oil change, very fast service and employees working at service department were a pleasure to deal with.
Lincoln Service
by 07/29/2016on
professional and courteous
