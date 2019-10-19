sales Rating

This is the second time I purchased a Forester from Rye Subaru because of Neil D. (sales) and Gary (Business Mgr.) My experience both times has been consistently positive from the first phone call to closing. You can be guaranteed a no nonsense, friendly, honest approach without any pressure, just answers to your questions. When I first arrived, Neil D. stood up to greet me, then recognized me immediately and gave me a huge greeting and we caught up a bit. The same with Gary! I got a great value deal too. Neil and Gary always go above and beyond for their customer friends and not just what they merely need to do. They went above and beyond both times for me. Of course when you go to Subaru it is for the brand but going to Rye Subaru you get the right brand AND Neil and Gary. Thank you guys. You did great!!! I have and will continue to recommend Neil and Gary to all my friends and family. Kudos to you both, Rye Subaru and all the staff. Keep up the excellent job. Read more