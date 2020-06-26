During this pandemic it's been difficult for all of us and a general sense of alienation from one another has occurred. However the staff at Ralph Honda were as friendly and competent as ever. Their service after the sale makes me happy that I chose to buy a car from them
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Took this in and deal was able to quickly diagnose the issue as being some food had slipped into the push button, they were able to blow the food out and all was well. They said no charge this time, but if it happens again there would be a service charge. They were fast and polite. Thanks
Just had my 2017 Honda CRV serviced. Oil Change & Filter with multi point inspection. I was a hour early, however they still began servicing my vehicle, shortly after my arrival. I drive over 45miles, to have Ralph Honda service my Honda, by passing a Honda Dealer 15 miles closer to me. Fair pricing, friendly staff and Quality Work.
Check -in rep was very helpful in determining maintenance required (low mileage for age of car). Service was completed in a reasonable time to complete satisfaction at fair cost. Car was washed before pick-up; nice courtesy.
Had fuel evaporator engine check light turn on. Originally thought it was the gas cap so I got a new one. Found out that it was the fuel pump that was failing and was less than 1 year since purchase. The service manager gave us credit for the less than one year old fuel pump which wasn't Honda replacement part. This made us happier, but still cost a few dollars. Sad that the fuel pump was replaced, but happy we got a sizable credit. Normally, Ralph's Honda does a great job and did a good job in a bad situation. Will return.
This was a wonderful experience. Withing 24hours of Emailing my representative I was in a new car learning all the details and driving off the lot. Very courteous, professional and easy going the representative(Frank) was. Would highly recommend him again or for anyone looking for a car.
Appointment was easy, work order already prepared upon arrival. Transportation provided from and return to Ralph Honda. Since it was my 5th oil change it was free. They handled the factory airbag recall. Nice job.
