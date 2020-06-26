service Rating

Had fuel evaporator engine check light turn on. Originally thought it was the gas cap so I got a new one. Found out that it was the fuel pump that was failing and was less than 1 year since purchase. The service manager gave us credit for the less than one year old fuel pump which wasn't Honda replacement part. This made us happier, but still cost a few dollars. Sad that the fuel pump was replaced, but happy we got a sizable credit. Normally, Ralph's Honda does a great job and did a good job in a bad situation. Will return. Read more