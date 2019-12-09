sales Rating

Tried to buy a car here. I asked about red int the model I wanted. I was told they didn’t have any in red and that there were not any at other dealers. I picked a car they showed me and told me was in stock. Started paper work on it then was told it was sold. Was told about another car and I asked to see it. Sales man went to get it. Twenty minutes later he still wasn’t back. I had been at the dealership for two hours and never had more then 15 minuets actually talking with anyone. Every question I asked the salesman had to go get an answer from someone else. I finally had to leave for another appointment I had without buying a car. That evening I called another dealership and asked about the car I wanted in red and was told they had three. I bought it the next day. It was a much better experience than Garber. Read more