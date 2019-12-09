Tried to buy a car here. I asked about red int the model I wanted. I was told they didn’t have any in red and that there were not any at other dealers. I picked a car they showed me and told me was in stock. Started paper work on it then was told it was sold. Was told about another car and I asked to see it. Sales man went to get it. Twenty minutes later he still wasn’t back. I had been at the dealership for two hours and never had more then 15 minuets actually talking with anyone. Every question I asked the salesman had to go get an answer from someone else. I finally had to leave for another appointment I had without buying a car. That evening I called another dealership and asked about the car I wanted in red and was told they had three. I bought it the next day. It was a much better experience than Garber.
My car-purchasing and service experiences at Garber Honda have always been met with top-rate professionalism and a friendly atmosphere. I am driving my third car from Garber. I visit every few months for scheduled routine maintenance, and I have thoroughly appreciated the professional relationship I have experienced with Deb Ferra over many years. She always makes sure my car gets proper attention and explains whenever there are special maintenance needs. I look forward to purchasing another Honda from Garber in a year or two.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I needed to trade in my 2014 CRV needed to downsize went with a Civic 2019. Al and Jeff at Garber Honda in Henrietta will work with you. I’m a repeat customer and if you want to be in a new Vehicle it’s easy. Wish you all the best!
Words can not fully explain the worst hands down experience I’ve ever had dealing with a car dealership! From the apparent outright lies when we first signed the lease agreement, to the delays simply getting the vehicle registration, to the non-communication and further delays filing paperwork, to Honda Financial calling me because my first payment is 15 days late BUT they’ll waive the late fee because the paperwork was filed nearly 3 months after signing the paperwork and 10 days after the first payment was due. I’ve never received a bill/statement from Honda and the entire time Garber has simply said there’s nothing to worry about. I’m sure they’ll say this is all my fault, but the reality is, I’ve reached out to them at least 4 times in the last 2 months to discuss only to get told I need to provide yet some additional documentation or to simply not worry about something. HORRIBLE simply a too nice a word to describe my experience.
This is largely my fault. But I can get some degree of satisfaction by complaining. I bought a 2019 Honda Fit from this dealer. The MSRP, listed on their own website, is around $20K. When I had reason to look up my loan amount, it was $27K!
Evidently the sales person (Isaac Elliot) puffed up the price with all sorts of add-ons that I didn't want or request, like an extended warranty. He did not give me time to read the papers I signed; he barely showed them to me. He was also up and down and away from his desk so often, he was confusing. The sale took hours and made me very nervous. I should have walked away, but foolishly I was convinced that the sales price would reflect the MSRP and I really wanted the car, I failed to be fully aware. In the end, the salesperson did not give me copies of any of the papers, and only one key fob.
1. I set up an appointment to do a recall service. I don't know what need to be fixed, they do. Yet, when I come for the appointment, they are out of the part. Hallo, could you give me a call to let me know before I come?
2. The service dept told me to call in 2 weeks to see if the part is in. When I asked if they could give me a call when the part is in, I was told, "We can't do that. We have many customers." Sure, we'll see if you have many customers for long.
3. I receive an email to call for feedback. When I made the call, nobody picks up. Sure, the customer service email probably doesn't mean much.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
