sales Rating

When I shop for a car, I figure out what make and model I want, and then I hit up every dealership within 100 miles trying to get the best deal. I shopped for a new Toyota Highlander, and then a new Sienna, and both times, I ended up buying at Dorschel. They immediately give you the best price for the vehicle, and no one can come close to their prices! The best car buying experience I have ever had was at Dorschel. If you live in Western NY, and you are shopping for a new car, at the very least, make sure to stop at Dorschel and get their price quote. Unlike other dealers where it will take hours of haggling to finally get their lowest price, Dorschel will give it to you immediately, and it will be lower than their competitors. Again, stop at Dorschel if you want to get the best deal.