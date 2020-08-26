This was one of the best experiences my husband and myself have encountered. Our salesman was Bradley Lockwood and he was amazing, very knowledgeable, helpful and patience with all our questions. We would highly recommend to purchase a car, truck or SUV, just ask for Bradley.
Thank you so much for a positive experience.
Mr. & Mrs. Bloom
Best experience I’ve ever had with a dealership. They responded quickly to text, messages, phone calls, and emails to make sure I had all the information I needed. I was in and out of the dealership in no time, driving down the road in my new truck. Highly recommend.
I was highly satisfied during the buying process of my new vehicle. The sales person was in constant communication with me and satisfied my expectations bcz I was able to tell him what I needed and what my budget was. I m also very happy bcz they did their best to make the car that really wanted readily available for me when O went in for the 1st time. The buying process was smooth and I understood all the details concerning the transaction. The sales person has always been kind, respectful, knowledgeable,clearly communicate and answered all my questions. There. Is a lot off great things to say about my experience at Dorschel Toyota. I highly recommend purchasing a vehicle at this location.
Excellent attention given to customer's questions regarding the purchase of a new Toyota Sienna. The salesperson, Meghan Garofalo , was extremely helpful in satisfying all our questions concerning the vehicle and purchase price.
we did our research with Consumer Reports on line so we pretty much knew what car we wanted. Dorschel Toyota had a large inventory of Highlanders and our salesman Joe Roides was extremely knowledgeable and accommodating. We got a much larger amount on the trade than expected and the dealer price and factory incentives all worked to give us a good price,
We bought a 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE from Dorschel. Our salesperson was Doug Scheck. This was by far the easiest new car purchase experience I have ever had. Doug was very easy to work with, answered all our questions and made the transaction very comfortable. In addition, Dorschel's price on this vehicle was very competitive, lower than TrueCar and other dealers. Would recommend Dorschel and Doug Scheck for your next car purchase!
The salesperson with whom I worked was able to interpret what I was looking for and make practical recommendations for models and trim levels. We spent a great deal of time reviewing technical and financial questions, as well as discussing competition. I was able to get a collection of price information before committing much myself.
Dorschel was everything I expected. Prompt, recognized what I wanted, and didn't try to overly upsell me once I stated what I was looking for. Great service, and prices! Recommended by family, and will recommend myself!
Salespeople Jadlyn Roberts and Scott Schlonski helped me through all my questions, nervousness and purchase process. I love my 2019 Prius! I would recommend anyone looking for a Toyota to visit Dorschel Toyota in Henrietta NY
I was treated fairly and honestly by the sales staff. They discussed my options and at no time was I subjected to high pressure sales tactics. It was a relaxed and friendly atmosphere with my best interests given top priority.
Koujo was our salesman and he was absolutely amazing! Highly recommended if you're on the market for a new car. Dorschel Toyota has the best customer care, very clean, modern and comfortable dealership and their service department is also amazing! They will never hassle you and always keep what YOU want in mind and not just what makes them a sale. A++++
I have been going to Dorschel for at least 30 years now. I currently own 2 Mazdas, but I still have a 1992 Previa which I still bring in for annual inspection and oil change. I was impressed with the service area. There is a pretty large computer bar (with AC plus and wi-fi) which was very comfortable. If you don't need your computer there is a very large lounge with very comfortable chairs. I did some work on the computer, then switched over to watching Netflix. I also was able to purchase a breakfast sandwich at their cafe for a reasonable price. I think this is the new standard for customer service areas in Rochester. BTW - my car passed inspection.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
When I shop for a car, I figure out what make and model I want, and then I hit up every dealership within 100 miles trying to get the best deal. I shopped for a new Toyota Highlander, and then a new Sienna, and both times, I ended up buying at Dorschel. They immediately give you the best price for the vehicle, and no one can come close to their prices! The best car buying experience I have ever had was at Dorschel. If you live in Western NY, and you are shopping for a new car, at the very least, make sure to stop at Dorschel and get their price quote. Unlike other dealers where it will take hours of haggling to finally get their lowest price, Dorschel will give it to you immediately, and it will be lower than their competitors. Again, stop at Dorschel if you want to get the best deal.
When my lease was ending Matt Camiolo made everything about leasing again a smooth process. This was the second lease that Matt Camiolo helped me with. Matt's professionalism while helping me get into the car I needed went above and beyond. On more than one occassion Matt stated he wanted to make me happy with the right car and no questions were left un-answered. The entire experience from when I walked in the door was great.
