3399 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623
(888) 593-0668
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dorschel Toyota

4.9
Overall Rating
(18)
Recommend: Yes (18) No (0)
sales Rating

Purchasing a New Car from Bradley Lockwood

by Dorschel Toyota on 08/26/2020

This was one of the best experiences my husband and myself have encountered. Our salesman was Bradley Lockwood and he was amazing, very knowledgeable, helpful and patience with all our questions. We would highly recommend to purchase a car, truck or SUV, just ask for Bradley. Thank you so much for a positive experience. Mr. & Mrs. Bloom

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Used truck purchase

by John Coulter on 07/01/2020

The best dealership experience purchasing a vehicle I have had. No hard sell. Sales and service department top notch. If you’re interested in purchasing a vehicle ask for Randy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Easy, fast, no hassle car buying experience

by JK on 05/06/2020

Best experience I’ve ever had with a dealership. They responded quickly to text, messages, phone calls, and emails to make sure I had all the information I needed. I was in and out of the dealership in no time, driving down the road in my new truck. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Highly satisfied

by Christelle on 03/23/2020

I was highly satisfied during the buying process of my new vehicle. The sales person was in constant communication with me and satisfied my expectations bcz I was able to tell him what I needed and what my budget was. I m also very happy bcz they did their best to make the car that really wanted readily available for me when O went in for the 1st time. The buying process was smooth and I understood all the details concerning the transaction. The sales person has always been kind, respectful, knowledgeable,clearly communicate and answered all my questions. There. Is a lot off great things to say about my experience at Dorschel Toyota. I highly recommend purchasing a vehicle at this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Van Purchase

by Dick Carmen on 01/07/2020

Excellent attention given to customer's questions regarding the purchase of a new Toyota Sienna. The salesperson, Meghan Garofalo , was extremely helpful in satisfying all our questions concerning the vehicle and purchase price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

positive car buying experience

by happy customer on 01/04/2020

we did our research with Consumer Reports on line so we pretty much knew what car we wanted. Dorschel Toyota had a large inventory of Highlanders and our salesman Joe Roides was extremely knowledgeable and accommodating. We got a much larger amount on the trade than expected and the dealer price and factory incentives all worked to give us a good price,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Easy no pressure buying experience

by Corey on 12/17/2019

We bought a 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE from Dorschel. Our salesperson was Doug Scheck. This was by far the easiest new car purchase experience I have ever had. Doug was very easy to work with, answered all our questions and made the transaction very comfortable. In addition, Dorschel's price on this vehicle was very competitive, lower than TrueCar and other dealers. Would recommend Dorschel and Doug Scheck for your next car purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Focused one-on-one dealing with salesperson

by Walter on 12/09/2019

The salesperson with whom I worked was able to interpret what I was looking for and make practical recommendations for models and trim levels. We spent a great deal of time reviewing technical and financial questions, as well as discussing competition. I was able to get a collection of price information before committing much myself.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Liz on 12/01/2019

Jadlyn was very patient and great! Great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Accommodating and welcoming

by Jason Steele on 10/19/2019

Dorschel was everything I expected. Prompt, recognized what I wanted, and didn't try to overly upsell me once I stated what I was looking for. Great service, and prices! Recommended by family, and will recommend myself!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by Paulette on 08/23/2019

Salespeople Jadlyn Roberts and Scott Schlonski helped me through all my questions, nervousness and purchase process. I love my 2019 Prius! I would recommend anyone looking for a Toyota to visit Dorschel Toyota in Henrietta NY

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Gearhead on 07/20/2019

I was treated fairly and honestly by the sales staff. They discussed my options and at no time was I subjected to high pressure sales tactics. It was a relaxed and friendly atmosphere with my best interests given top priority.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Highlander

by Highlander on 04/03/2019

I was very pleased with the deal I received and the trade-in value of my car. This dealership went out of their way to ensure my satisfaction. I highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ask for Doug Scheck

by JMG on 03/02/2019

Just purchased our 4th vehicle from Dorschel and our 2nd with Doug Scheck as our salesman. I can't recommend Doug enough. He's no pressure, informative, efficient, and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

pleasure to do business with.

by Whitepants on 01/01/2019

Great non pressure sales team , Anthony and Jean luc weâre both a pleasure to work with. I had specific criteria and they both met it and exceeded my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

3rd Tundra purchase in 5 years...great experience every time.

by SMT on 12/21/2018

Another great purchase experience at Dorschel Toyota. Working with Mark Fijimura was yet again an awesome transaction. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Will always go to Dorschel Toyota

by ggoodrell on 10/18/2018

Koujo was our salesman and he was absolutely amazing! Highly recommended if you're on the market for a new car. Dorschel Toyota has the best customer care, very clean, modern and comfortable dealership and their service department is also amazing! They will never hassle you and always keep what YOU want in mind and not just what makes them a sale. A++++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very Happy

by dannypm on 09/02/2018

I came in to trade used for used. I knew I was "upside down" on my financing. Dorschel was able to find me a better car with fewer miles and keep my payment affordable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Impressive Service Area

by historybuff13 on 05/15/2018

I have been going to Dorschel for at least 30 years now. I currently own 2 Mazdas, but I still have a 1992 Previa which I still bring in for annual inspection and oil change. I was impressed with the service area. There is a pretty large computer bar (with AC plus and wi-fi) which was very comfortable. If you don't need your computer there is a very large lounge with very comfortable chairs. I did some work on the computer, then switched over to watching Netflix. I also was able to purchase a breakfast sandwich at their cafe for a reasonable price. I think this is the new standard for customer service areas in Rochester. BTW - my car passed inspection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Best Toyota Dealership in Western NY

by KennethR on 04/11/2017

When I shop for a car, I figure out what make and model I want, and then I hit up every dealership within 100 miles trying to get the best deal. I shopped for a new Toyota Highlander, and then a new Sienna, and both times, I ended up buying at Dorschel. They immediately give you the best price for the vehicle, and no one can come close to their prices! The best car buying experience I have ever had was at Dorschel. If you live in Western NY, and you are shopping for a new car, at the very least, make sure to stop at Dorschel and get their price quote. Unlike other dealers where it will take hours of haggling to finally get their lowest price, Dorschel will give it to you immediately, and it will be lower than their competitors. Again, stop at Dorschel if you want to get the best deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best experience ever when leasing my car

by Evel528 on 02/04/2017

When my lease was ending Matt Camiolo made everything about leasing again a smooth process. This was the second lease that Matt Camiolo helped me with. Matt's professionalism while helping me get into the car I needed went above and beyond. On more than one occassion Matt stated he wanted to make me happy with the right car and no questions were left un-answered. The entire experience from when I walked in the door was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

312 cars in stock
189 new92 used31 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Since opening our doors, Dorschel Toyota has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We want to exceed your expectations - whether you're visiting to find the perfect new or certified pre-owned vehicle, getting advice on auto financing, or bringing in your current car to get regular maintenance or repairs. Our professional team is there to help answer all your questions.

Once you drive your new Toyota off the lot, you want to ensure your new investment will last as long as possible. That's where our car service and repair center comes in! We provide quality maintenance from experienced professionals, who use certified Toyota parts that are also available for purchase. With both an experienced technician and genuine OEM parts, you'll know your vehicle is in good hands, from beginning to end.

