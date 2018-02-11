sales Rating

If you looking to get help don't go to this dealer they are not friendly at all. They don't like when you question them about the deal they are giving you. They will criticized you if your credit is not perfect or good. I tried working with them but they would not help me. They lack friendlyness, they are quick to tell you no and they don't like to be question. I had to call numerous of times to get answers and when they got frustrated about me asking questions the first thing that came out of there mouth was "let me give you back your deposit". They put prices online and when you write up your deal they don't tell you if you don't get approve by Nissan bank the price will go up. I would not recommend this dealer at all, don't waste your time. there are plenty of dealers that are will to help. I came to this dealer from about 1 hr 1/2 away to see a car for them to treat me bad. Don't trust this dealer and I will make a complaint with the corporate office of Nissan. They lack customer service. Read more