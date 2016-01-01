  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. DELLA Kia

DELLA Kia

DELLA Kia
Visit dealer’s website 
74 S Platt St, Plattsburgh, NY 12901
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of DELLA Kia

There are no sales reviews for DELLA Kia.

Be the first to write a sales review.

Write a sales review Write a service review
9 cars in stock
0 new0 used9 certified pre-owned
Kia Optima
Kia Optima
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We're DELLA Kia, and we're here to help you whether you are driving from Burlington VT, Lake Placid, Malone NY, or you're right here in our own backyard of Plattsburgh NY. Our large inventory and wide selection of models, along with competitive pricing, allow us to make you a great deal on the KIA of your choice. At DELLA Kia, our goal is to assist you in making a confident decision. Our friendly, professional staff members are here to answer your questions and listen to your needs.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television
Express Service

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes