Great Service
by 02/21/2019on
Ernie Wan was very friendly and provide prompt service when I had my car service last week. Will be back for next service issues. Thank you -
Great Service
by 02/21/2019on
Ernie Wan was very friendly and provide prompt service when I had my car service last week. Will be back for next service issues. Thank you -
Liza Trillo
by 09/03/2018on
Liza Trillo is what customer service is all about, she has always accommodated my schedule and attentive to my needs, I highly recommend her when dealing with your service needs.
Awesome Experience
by 06/08/2018on
I walked into Potamkin Cadillac expecting to drive away in a 2018 ATS and what happened after that was just pure magic. Maggie Walker, sales PROFESSIONAL, rolled up her sleeves, advocated for me and was able to upgrade me and put me in a beautiful CT6 for the same price I would of paid for the ATS. The whole team was great and made things happen for me and my family. I feel like I won the Lotto - What an Awesome Experience!
Pleasantly surprised
by 04/12/2012on
When I first read the reviews of Potamkin, I was apprehensive about going there, but I live close and my cousin knew them over there. I had been shopping for a New Caddy CTS and I put in requests for price to all of the local dealers, and a few dealers out of state as well. All of the quotes I received were comparable, so I went to Potamkin because they were the closest. I am not usually the kind of guy who does everything in one day, but they had the car I wanted(base awd CTS with sunroof in opulent blue), and they really did not put any pressure on me to buy other than telling me that the pricing of the lease was due to change on the 1st of the month. since I was there on the last day of the month( IMO the best day to buy a car) I made the deal. They did try to sell me a tire insurance policy which I passed on, but other than that I got my price, and there were no shenanigans when it came down to the paperwork. They also introduced me to their service manager Steve who gave me a direct # for him in case any problems arise. For once I have a good feeling after buying a car. Thank you Allen, Mark and Bruce.
[non-permissible content removed]
by 02/02/2012on
I went in to get my transmission looked at under warranty. After no contact or updates for 2 weeks I contacted them to find out what was going on. Turns out it wouldn't be covered under warranty and I would have to pay for it. I didn't mind that as long as it solved my problem. It didn't, the problem was worse and I took it back to them 3 times to get them to fix it, each time it was there for about a week and they never contacted me to update me NOTHING. They just waited for me to call them to ask about my car to tell me it was ready. After driving the car for about a week the transmission COMPLETELY stopped working, the car could not moved. I had it towed somewhere else where they looked at it and IMMEDIATELY told me that the entire transmission was basically trashed. Not only does Potamkin never call you or answer the phone, but they also apparently don't know how to look at a car and find a very clear problem any idiot could see. And to top it off I was told by the other dealer and GM That they changed their story that I never came in to have the transmission fixed but just came in for a service. What BS! WORST DEALER EXPERIENCE EVER!!!! After 5 months of fighting with them AND General Motors, they agreed that the work they did was amateur at best and refunded me SOME of the money. COMPLETE NIGHTMARE! AVOID AT ALL COSTS!