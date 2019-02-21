service Rating

I went in to get my transmission looked at under warranty. After no contact or updates for 2 weeks I contacted them to find out what was going on. Turns out it wouldn't be covered under warranty and I would have to pay for it. I didn't mind that as long as it solved my problem. It didn't, the problem was worse and I took it back to them 3 times to get them to fix it, each time it was there for about a week and they never contacted me to update me NOTHING. They just waited for me to call them to ask about my car to tell me it was ready. After driving the car for about a week the transmission COMPLETELY stopped working, the car could not moved. I had it towed somewhere else where they looked at it and IMMEDIATELY told me that the entire transmission was basically trashed. Not only does Potamkin never call you or answer the phone, but they also apparently don't know how to look at a car and find a very clear problem any idiot could see. And to top it off I was told by the other dealer and GM That they changed their story that I never came in to have the transmission fixed but just came in for a service. What BS! WORST DEALER EXPERIENCE EVER!!!! After 5 months of fighting with them AND General Motors, they agreed that the work they did was amateur at best and refunded me SOME of the money. COMPLETE NIGHTMARE! AVOID AT ALL COSTS! Read more