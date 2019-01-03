Terrible, terrible experience
by 03/01/2019on
Terrible, terrible experience with Levani Zazadze and Tim Comparato on my lease for an A7. They entered into a written agreement on behalf of the dealership where the dealership was to pickup damages and costs under my old lease. Despite repeated written reminders, they breached the agreement and destroyed my credit. The dealership completely dropped the ball and is not trustworthy. Also, pricing appears to be inflated. Stay away.
Fraudulent Activity
by 04/28/2018on
The dealership knowingly sold me a CPO car claiming it had no prior accidents but performed and concealed the repairs that the very same dealership performed. When caught in the lie, they refused to refund me and resorted to threats and bullying. Do not purchase or service your vehicle here!!!
Reliable Supervisor Support
by 05/05/2017on
Eliana Giraldo what an amazing manager, always has an open door policy. I find her to be very attentive, cooperative and supportive. She always finds the time to speak with me on anything or just to say hi, what a delight to meet Eliana. Her pleasant welcome and relaxing smile lets you know that you will be supported to the fullest. My most recent experience with Eliana in getting a loaner was phenomenal, she makes me feel so much at ease and accommodating, all to my satisfaction. When you visit Audi Manhattan for service you must stop by and say Hi to Eliana, only then you will understand what a simple and kind hearted person she is. I am sure her staff are delighted to work with her. Kampta Persaud
Trying to buy a car more than the rep is trying to sell one"
by 07/16/2016on
My first visit to this dealership I was introduced to the brand specialist, Jose. I informed him I was unsure if I was going with a certified preowned or a brand new version of my considerations of the SQ5 or S7 while also thinking of a Porsche Macan or Panamera . While I was unable to schedule a test drive that day, I followed up with Jose via email to schedule for the following week, it was a telling sign when he replied asking for what day when it was specified in my email. On the day of I was only able to test drive a used SQ5, Jose had no idea where the S7 was and could not even offer an alternative such as an A7 to test drive. While Jose tried to sell me on the used SQ5 I was not ready to make up my mind without test driving the other options and I also expressed my dislike of the color of the SQ5 and his suggest was for me to consider vinyl wrapping the car to a color preference of my choice. Fortunately for me, I also scheduled a test drive at Porsche 2 blocks away on the same day. My test drive experience at the Porsche dealership was completely different. I was able to test both the vehicles I requested but left without committing since I still wanted to test drive the S7 before making a decision; the Porsche brand specialist was very understanding and even mentioned a few positive features about the SQ5 and S7 in comparison to the Macan and Panamera. I followed up with Jose via email that I still wanted to test drive the S7 but my schedule for the following 2 weeks would prevent me from committing to a day and time. I also asked him if he could offer a better price on the SQ5. Instead of answering my very question on the better price, all the back and forth emails that followed was basically Jose eluding this question and he pretty much just replied with him wanting me to come into the dealership. I even expressed to him that if a reasonable price was offered on the SQ5, I would actually try to schedule time to visit the dealership to close the deal. It should also be noted at this point, it was mostly me following up with Jose and not the other way around. I understand as a sales person, you want the client at the dealership to talk price and try to close the deal; but we're in the modern times now where people mostly communicate via text/email instead of by phone. It was avery disappointing at this point, it just felt like I was not even a potential client to Jose even after all the initiated follow ups on my part and his lack of willingness to work with my situation based on my limited availability through emails. Meanwhile, 2 blocks from this Audi dealership, the Porsche brand specialist provided a complete opposite follow up experience; the brand specialist made numerous attempts via email to follow up with me after the initial test drive. Knowing full well of my limited availability, he provided me with a list of pre-owned and new Macan's to consider and continued to communicate with me. I asked him for a better price on a new Macan which he offered and from there we were able to work out a deal, this was all done by email and eventually by phone once we came close to a price we were able to meet on. So thanks to Jose at Audi, I basically upgraded from my old Audi to a Macan Turbo instead of upgrading within the Audi family. So if you're in the market for a new/pre-owned Audi, I would suggest heading into NJ or head up upstate to Westchester; the experience at the dealership would have me consider those areas instead if I was back in the market for another Audi in the future. I have heard similar disappointing stories out in the Long Island locations and have personally experienced worse out in the Brooklyn Audi dealership, they wanted a deposit over the phone when I wanted to schedule a test drive. If you still consider going to this dealership, I hope it works out for you and I hope you have a better experience. Best of Luck!
Ali Khan
by 03/29/2015on
Specialist Scott Wernick made this car buying experience the best one for me and my wife. He played an instrumental role in making me understand the process from A to Z. My experience here was by far the best car buying experience I have ever had. There was absolutely zero pushiness or usual new car buying sleaziness that happened in Audi Brooklyn. Scott, the specialist of the Audi Manhattan's dealership, says he treats his customers the way he'd want to be treated, and that's so true. Scott is honest, straight forward and a very funny graceful man. My wife and I are very happy and always recommend him to anyone we meet. He will tell you everything you would want to know, even if you forget to ask something, he will ask you if you know about this and that. What a great human being he is. He fulfilled all his promises and exceeded my expectations. I highly recommend him. He made our buying experience the best and I am now Audi's big fan because of him. Thanks Scott for making it a memorable moment. I would also not forget Dexter for being very honest in the end while signing the deal. Thank you again.
Worse than a used car dealer
by 12/28/2014on
My experience with Audi Manhattan, over the course of a year, was that of a sleazy used-car dealership. I live in CT, but bought my car at Brooklyn Audi. Shortly after doing so (about 2 weeks), the dealership changed ownership. It would have been nice to be notified this was happening. Nevertheless, shortly after I received my car I called Brooklyn Audi and was told no one there was familiar with my sale and to contact Audi Manhattan. Supposedly, most of the employees got transferred to Audi Manhattan. I finally got in touch with the people who were responsible for the selling me the car. Audi owed me a few items resulting from my purchase: a check for my trade-in, an oil change that should have been done, and the valet key that was missing from the glove compartment. Over the course of many months, I made many phone calls and followed up with numerous employees from maintenance, finance, management, etc. Very few of my calls were returned. I even went to the dealership twice to try and resolve the matters. It became obvious that no one cared about these details once I owned the car and Audi received their payment. I finally got in touch with someone who I thought could help, but he too proved unsuccessful. Finally after about 6 months, with only one thing on the list resolved, I called the top manager at the dealership Tom. I called him many times, left messages, and was able to have one small conversation with him for about five minutes. Another couple months went by and nothing came if it. Not until I threatened legal action did I get a swift call from Tom and the associate that was supposedly helping me at this time. Up to this point Ive owned the car for about 10+ months and I still havent received a check for my trade-in! It was almost a year before someone from the finance department was able to assist with me with payment for my trade-in and the missing valet key. Once you pay for the car, youre forgotten by this dealership. Buy a car from another dealership for a lot less hassle.
Exceptional Service
by 12/11/2014on
I recently visited Audi Manhattan to inquire about parts for my car. I had no idea that purchasing parts would be such a tedious task. After receiving numerous quotes from various mechanics regarding parts and maintenence, I slowly began to believe that I was being taken advantage of. I was referred by a friend to this place and was hesitant to inquire based on the experiences that I have had. I have to say that I was very impressed with the knowledge and attitude of Audi Manhattan as a whole, but the one individual who I felt went above and beyond was Keron in the parts department. Not only did I not feel rushed but I felt as if he really cared about the quality and the services which I received as if it was his own. I really appreciate his help and I look forward to returning and referring friends and family. THANKS
Great Service
by 11/25/2014on
Audi Manhattan provides such good service that though our vehicle was purchased and is housed in Brooklyn, we continue to choose to service our vehicle with Audi Manhattan. Wesley Hamilton is very knowledgeable and personable and is the sole reason for why I remain loyal to Audi Manhattan. His in depth knowledge of my 2009 vehicle history is the reason why out remains in brilliant condition today! Superb customer service!
Great car buying experience
by 11/18/2014on
Never was buying a car so pleasant. Our salesman, Travis, was knowledgable and accommodating. He really could not have been better. He gave us a thorough tutorial on the car when we picked it up, which made driving a new car easy and enjoyable.
Phone Call
by 11/13/2014on
I recently called into Audi Manhattan to make an appointment to go down to the dealership for a test drive on the A4. I spoke with Richalin to make the appointment for my test drive. She was very knowledgable of the A4, as well as the equipment that came on the vehicle. The friendly encounter that I received over the phone was also followed by great service at Audi Manhattan. I would recommend anyone to purchase a vehicle from this dealership.
Amazing Experience
by 11/11/2014on
The experience I had at Audi Manhatten was beyond all of my expectations. From the moment I called to make the appointment till I left, I was treated with nothing but friendly and efficient customer service. Victor took me for a test drive and made me feel so comfortable and answered all of my many questions. His demeanor made it easy for me to make such a tough decision. I would absolutely recommend him to anyone to help guide them throughout the car buying process. Victor is so knowledgeable and pleasant, I could not have asked for a better experience.
NYS Safety sticker
by 09/21/2014on
Arthur said he would credit a portion of my failed brakes inspection and I would only a portion for a 2nd inspection, instead I paid more. I'm from upstate and my usual inspections are $21, at Audi Manhattan they charged me $37, no discount here. Otherwise the staff is extremely curtious.
Love my new Audi
by 05/08/2014on
I too was a little concerned about all the negative reviews. But, i noted that there was an ownership change and decided to take a shot. I am so happy I did. My salesperson Travis was a true gentleman, was responsive and delivered on every promise he made. His manager, Victor also was fair and communicated with me throughout the process. Finally, Anthony, from the "dreaded F&I department" also explained things clearly and was not too pushy. (The audi care is a great deal however) They do add a dealer fee and vin etch to the deal but Travis clearly communicated that before I even stepped into the dealership. Great experience and great car.
Just not a team
by 12/22/2013on
My closing Was a disaster. Way to stressful as they did not prep me for what was needed. Don't expect much help from anyone but your sales person. Cut throat environment discourages any teamwork. Life is too short.
Audi A4 purchase - salesman was John K.
by 03/26/2013on
My husband and I purchased a new 2013 Audi A4 from Open Road Audi of Manhattan this past weekend. Our salesman was John K. He could not have been more helpful. He made the entire process easy and stress free and answered all of our questions. There were no surprises to be had, he found the car that we wanted and was able to bring it to manhattan for us to inspect prior to purchase. The finance also went very smoothly. If you are in the market for a new Audi, I would definetly recommend John at Open Road Audi of Manhattan. I was also very impressed with the dealer showroom. The room that they have to deliver new cars was a nice touch.
Giving Audi a bad name
by 08/17/2012on
I'm never going back and may not even own an Audi after going here. These guys are rude and unprofessional, not a good way to compete with BMW and Mercedes.
Open Audi Manhattan
by 08/14/2012on
From reading everyone's bad reviews, I was almost turned away from purchasing my 2012 Audi Q5 from this dealership. I went with my own instincts and I do not regret it I had the best car buying experience and keep in mind this is the 4th vehicle I have purchased. From the time that I submitted my inquiry over the web to the time that I drove off with my car I give the Audi Manhattan staff team 5/5. I will not take my business elsewhere. I got a prompt response from Ray Reyes when I suggested for a test drive over the web. On my arrival to the showroom I was greeted and treated like royalty. Then Ray introduced me to the Sales Representative Rami Abeido who took me on the test drive. Best test drive I have ever been on. He presented the vehicle and showed me all the functions on the Q5.They have a great staff team. I still get calls to see how my experience is with my vehicle and they even scheduled my first free 5,000 mile maintenance. I was under the impression that they have gone under a management change, some of you with should consider on visiting the store again. You will not regret it! Thank You Audi Manhattan!
Negative Review
by 07/23/2012on
I regret buying my car from this dealership. Everything was dandy up until the time I signed my name...while certain issues were resolved after months of trying to escalate my issues given nonresponse from sales, issues remain. I would like to have these months of my life back and for my car to no longer represent a very upsetting period. I highly recommend avoiding at all costs.
Absolutely Dishonest and Sneaky Move on Closing. Not to be Trusted
by 10/21/2009on
I leased a car from Audi Manhattan yesterday. We had an agreed upon deal confirmed and reconfirmed multiple times. When I came in to wrap up the paperwork, the business manager just charged my card an extra $1200 and handed me the receipt. I was truly blown away. After going back and forth for an hour, and him feeding me a series of lies, he eventually returned $550 of the $1200, so they got me for an extra $650 because I ran out of patience and time and needed the car and had already gotten all the insurance, etc. But the guy absolutely tried to pull one over on me, and succeeded to the tune of $650. Stay away, or be sure to negotiate EVERYTHING up front. Otherwise, they will "hose the close". The fact that they tried to renegotiate didn't entirely shock me, the fact that he charged my card and thought I wouldn't notice really blew my mind.
AUDI of MANHATTAN
by 08/05/2009on
In my opinion, you should stay away from this dealership. I placed a $1,000 deposit on a vehicle only to find out that they sold it to another customer either that same day (Saturday) or on that Monday. To make matters worse, I have been waiting for my deposit to be refunded to me for a week and a half now. I keep getting the run around from the sales person and sales manager. I even wrote to the owner of the dealership, but I have not heard back from him. It is funny how they were able to process my deposit immediately.
Audi Manhattan - NYC Horrible
by 09/29/2008on
Hello everyone, I originally posted this on the Audi Forum "Dealerships" section of the forum, but also wanted to spread the word in more general topic areas (recommended by another forum member). [violative content deleted] The short of it is that the Dealership has not taken any responsibility for selling me a damaged car. They have not "stepped up to the plate" in anyway as a responsible representative of Audi of America, though they knowing sold a dangerous vehicle to a long time Audi owner. If anyone can provide any assistance or if you have any recommendation, please, please let me know. Thank you. ==================== I've been a long time BMW and Audi own and still have my beloved '88 Quattro. 8-months ago I went in to buy a used Allroad 2.7. I was ready to buy that night. As I looked through the inventory with the salesman, Vincent Schommer, he came across a '01 Volvo V70XC and given the price point said it was a great car, just came in, and in perfect condition. I've never bought from a dealership, but have been buying parts from them for a long while. I was just getting married, starting a family, and wanted the reliability of buying from a very credible dealership - and I was completely wrong. It was in the evening, but he showed me the Volvo and it looked great and started right up. He sold me on this car instead of the Audi I wanted. Before picking it up, I emailed him a checklist of all the things that I wanted him to confirm had been gone through and checked out perfectely - engine and transmission included. He said it was perfect and checked out thoroughly by their service dept. I trusted them. I picked up that car and noticed that night that the engine would surge at about 20mph, the car would fall out of gear, rev to over 3,000 rpm and then clunk into gear. I emailed called the next day. They again took it into their service dept and said this was minor and would be fine after the scheduled service. I had my doubts, but believed them. The transmission issue continued and I went back in again. This time, one of their managers game me a $400 check to help with the "minor" adjustment the transmission needed. The issue continued and got worse. I had the 65K service done and the Volvo dealer charged me over $900 to fix the transmission issue - which it didn't fix. I again took the car back to Audi Manhattan. I was very concerned and didn't want this car -- they didn't offer any make good by taking back the car - instead, they said I would need to give them another $8K to put me into a different used car. That's all they would do. For the last 8 months, I've been wrestling with Audi America and taking the car into the Volvo dealership and indpendent shops to document and possibly fix this problem. The car surged into traffic as my wife pulled up to a stop light in a very busy intersection - she was freaked out and will not get into the car again. The car finally died in another part of town last week - transmission lights on, engine check light on, and the warning symbol light flashing on the dash. This is absolutely ridiculous that Audi would not do something about this. They sold me a very bad and unsafe car to an Audi owner... The salesman, Vincent Schommer, completely lied about the condition of the car just to get it off their lot. They tried to cut me a $400 "go away" check - knowing that this was a bad car. I've been in contact with Audi America about this, but without too much help from them. I cannot believe this dealership's practices not only to a historic Audi owner, but a consumer who is starting a family and putting us into an unsafe car. I gave them a few chances to make good on this, but they never came through and turned their backs to the issue. I'm not sure how this is possible - I believed in their reputation and the Audi brand, but am now stuck with a dead car because of issues I pointed out to them in the vry, very beginning. How can brand Audi? Sorry for the excessive
1 Comments