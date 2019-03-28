sales Rating

I just want to say that MB New Rochelle service department is just great. They have the highest standards of service. However, I am giving the 1 star for their SALES department; and here is my story: 1 - I used to have a clean 2008 Mercedes E-350; on December 2012, I went to MB New Rochelle and I saw a 2012 GLK-350. After inquiring about the car, their salesman gave me the information about the specs, the payments and all. I leased the car, traded-in my 2008 one, signed the contract and paid the money. After few months, I was arranging the papers in the car, and I read the lease contract to find that it is A DEMO CAR!!!!! It felt very insulting and I felt that It was a spit on the face that I was fooled, misled and I cannot even go after them legally because I trusted them and signed on the contract. The contract feels like it's a cliche of all leasing contracts but I was never told that this is a DEMO CAR. I called them in, and told them the story expecting that they will respect their name and change the car or reimburse me for anything just for the sake of saying sorry. Unfortunately, I had to send emails and call their sales department several times and in the end all what they said is that they are SORRY!!! Oh really? If I put "sorry" on a check, the bank will never cash it!!! They made me to lose my previous clean car that I could trade-it in at a better deal. 2 - When I leased the car, it did not have a floor mat for the passenger's seat. I used to keep calling them for almost a year, and I visited them several times, they used to tell me that we will call you back, and they never do. In the end, I walked into the dealership and I asked for a senior sales manager to complain and guess what? I was blamed by their super rude and arrogant Sales President because I waited for a year!!!! I told him that I will pay for the floor mat and I do not want to buy a fake one from a Car-Wash, I just want the original floor mat. He made me feel so bad as if i am begging the floor mat from him. He felt shy and mistaken when I told him that I will pay for the floor mat and I am not here to ask him for a favor but he never apologized. What added insult to injury was when they gave me a floor mat with a different color than the interior color!!! 3 - Like a month a go, I was shopping for a new car because my lease contract is about to end. I called them six times for 6 different cars, and every time I call and I just don't give them my name because I thought that it could be a personal thing but they are who they are. They used to promise that they will call back and they just don't. It's better off for their sales team to go and sell cars in route 22 because dealing with MB clients is not their baby. Anyway, I went to BMW and I was treated like a king and made me feel that I am taking value for the money I am paying. Read more