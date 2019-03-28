Both my husband and I had the pleasure of working with Shawn Martinez who was nothing shy of amazing. He helped up pick out a car that suited our needs perfectly. He answered all our questions and concerns and took the time to explain all features and cool things about our A220. Walked us thru the entire process step by step. I honestly must say he was amazing. He wasn't pushy or trying to sell us. He made us feel comfortable and more than happy with our purchase. We love our new car and will continue to do service with Mercedes and always ask for Shawn. If I could give him a 10 star I would.
Thanks Shawn.
All these gentlemen are awesome. The service guys, Miguel and Hector are very helpful and Hector is great at explaining the details of what was done to the car and why. Miguel is always ready to help in anything I need. Jorge Baez is an excellent source of information and assists with any and all issues/concerns I have had. He is definitely a great asset to this dealer. Lastly, looking to upgrade this year and Kevin Stephens has gone above and beyond to try and get me a great deal. These guys are all amazing and extremely helpful.
Both my husband and I had the pleasure of working with Shawn Martinez who was nothing shy of amazing. He helped up pick out a car that suited our needs perfectly. He answered all our questions and concerns and took the time to explain all features and cool things about our A220. Walked us thru the entire process step by step. I honestly must say he was amazing. He wasn't pushy or trying to sell us. He made us feel comfortable and more than happy with our purchase. We love our new car and will continue to do service with Mercedes and always ask for Shawn. If I could give him a 10 star I would.
Thanks Shawn.
I serviced my Mercedes C300 A Service. The Dealership did a great job. They replaced both windshield wipers and cabin filter no charge. They
Even updated my MapPiloit Nav. Software free of charge. I would recommend to anyone looking for Great service at good pricing.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
A sure and best way to avoid problems at the New Rochelle Mercedes service department is to .... never buy a Mercedes. And if you do, don't bring to them. While the dealership looks modern, is kept in immaculate condition, and has a large staff just waiting to serve you, looks can be very deceiving.
Like other Mercedes shops, the dealership makes most of its money servicing and repairing their cars. It is a greasy garage minus the grease.
Of course, Mercedes dealerships sell only genuine Mercedes parts. And, the Mercedes garages are the only ones who have access to those parts, a little fact that is never shared during the initial purchase process. They therefore have what is known in the corporate world as a monopoly. Monopoly as in they can charge almost anything they want to on almost any part. And they do. In my experience and estimation, about twice as much as they should.
Here is a true story. In a recent visit, earlier today, I brought in a car to get a new tire. I had just purchased one from the Mercedes garage in New Rochelle just a week previously and it was losing air. After waiting an 90 minutes, I took the initiative to look for the "customer assistance" employee to whom I had been assigned to see what was happening. Already in possession of the pertinent information, he told me that the reason the tire was leaking was because the rim was damaged, something that the Mercedes garage had apparently failed to notice when they put my new tire on. I then asked how much they would charge to repair the rim. "Oh no, we don't repair rims, we don't believe in that, if you repair a rim they may crack again. No, you need a whole new wheel. That will cost you $800." When I protested that it was a bit much, they had little to say.
Such arrogance from these guys, I was made to feel that maybe I just don't belong in a Mercedes service station, perhaps my pockets are just not deep enough. I refused the repair and left.
A quick call to Mavis Tire indicated that a non genuine Mercedes wheel made for a Mercedes car is less than half the price (under $400) that Mercedes wants for their genuine Mercedes wheel. And that getting a rim repair is standard practice in the industry and costs still less, substantially so.
All this to say that when you buy a Mercedes you are walking into a trap. The service department, the un-greasy, clean but very sleazy garage is quite simply a Monopoly, designed to rip off the customers. A Mercedes car should come with a warning label. And in New Rochelle, these arrogant service and parts salesmen, make you feel that you are below them. If you were a "qualified" owner of a Mercedes, you wouldn't have to ask about prices at all.
So I will go to Mavis, or probably a cheaper place to have my rim repaired. And I will not be returning to a genuine Mercedes service station.
I just want to say that MB New Rochelle service department is just great. They have the highest standards of service. However, I am giving the 1 star for their SALES department; and here is my story:
1 - I used to have a clean 2008 Mercedes E-350; on December 2012, I went to MB New Rochelle and I saw a 2012 GLK-350. After inquiring about the car, their salesman gave me the information about the specs, the payments and all. I leased the car, traded-in my 2008 one, signed the contract and paid the money. After few months, I was arranging the papers in the car, and I read the lease contract to find that it is A DEMO CAR!!!!! It felt very insulting and I felt that It was a spit on the face that I was fooled, misled and I cannot even go after them legally because I trusted them and signed on the contract. The contract feels like it's a cliche of all leasing contracts but I was never told that this is a DEMO CAR. I called them in, and told them the story expecting that they will respect their name and change the car or reimburse me for anything just for the sake of saying sorry. Unfortunately, I had to send emails and call their sales department several times and in the end all what they said is that they are SORRY!!! Oh really? If I put "sorry" on a check, the bank will never cash it!!! They made me to lose my previous clean car that I could trade-it in at a better deal.
2 - When I leased the car, it did not have a floor mat for the passenger's seat. I used to keep calling them for almost a year, and I visited them several times, they used to tell me that we will call you back, and they never do. In the end, I walked into the dealership and I asked for a senior sales manager to complain and guess what? I was blamed by their super rude and arrogant Sales President because I waited for a year!!!! I told him that I will pay for the floor mat and I do not want to buy a fake one from a Car-Wash, I just want the original floor mat. He made me feel so bad as if i am begging the floor mat from him. He felt shy and mistaken when I told him that I will pay for the floor mat and I am not here to ask him for a favor but he never apologized. What added insult to injury was when they gave me a floor mat with a different color than the interior color!!!
3 - Like a month a go, I was shopping for a new car because my lease contract is about to end. I called them six times for 6 different cars, and every time I call and I just don't give them my name because I thought that it could be a personal thing but they are who they are. They used to promise that they will call back and they just don't.
It's better off for their sales team to go and sell cars in route 22 because dealing with MB clients is not their baby.
Anyway, I went to BMW and I was treated like a king and made me feel that I am taking value for the money I am paying.
Mercedes Benz of New Rochelle is your source for Mercedes-Benz vehicles. To learn more about us, please visit: http://www.mbnewrochelle.com.
Our family of professionals is brilliant at the basics and achieves the extraordinary. We are committed to serving you with the highest level of honesty and integrity. Each member of our team anticipates your needs and is empowered to exceed your expectations. We exist for you.
1 Comments