25 E Main St, New Rochelle, NY 10801
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honda of New Rochelle

4.4
Overall Rating
(7)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Purchased a certified used car

by Mary Hamill Brophy on 01/14/2020

I absolutely love Honda of New Rochelle since the moment I stepped foot in their showroom the very first time. Everyone who works there treated me not only as a very important customer but as a friend. I had an amazing experience car buying with them. They offered me a very fair amount of money for my trade which was better then other Honda Dealerships plus you have to see thier extensive selection of quality pre owned and certified used cars. I easily found exactly what I wanted and was able to purchase it at a fair price. I had done a lot of research and I found Honda of New Rochelle pricing to be better then all the other dealerships. They also was able to secure excellent financing for me especially with my more then challenging credit history. Please do yourself a favor and check out Honda of New Rochelle. I promise you will not be disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Ryan on 01/28/2020

Very great prices and excellent service love my guys down at Honda of new Rochelle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Great service and responsiveness

by Mario on 12/09/2019

Great selection of cars, and fast response to inquiries. Attention to detail by staff: I asked for a few things to be corrected before purchase and they were meticulously done. Great team, led by Tom and Joe, and quick thorough financing assistance with Sandy. All in, exceptionally pleased

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2016 Honda Accord purchase

by 2016Accord on 05/23/2019

I had a very good experience during my recent purchase of a Certified 2016 Honda Accord from Honda of New Rochelle. My salesman, Isaac Mercedes took the time to explain all of the features regarding operation of the vehicle before I started the test drive. There were no high pressure sales tactics to get me to buy the vehicle and Isaac gave me all the time in the world to fully complete my inspection. All of the paper work was completed before I arrived at the dealership to take delivery of the vehicle, thus saving me several hours. In short, it was a joy to work with Isaac. The Finance Manager advised me that an extended warranty was available but he did not try to pressure me into buying one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Avoid

by ShadiAwad on 04/18/2019

In a nutshell, I purchased a certified vehicle that did not meet the certification standards. The tires in the vehicle were all damaged. I had to drive the car from Philadelphia to New York to have them changed. They did not reimburse me for the, dealer costs at Philadelphia to investigate problem, gas, tolls, wasted the whole day from 10 AM to 6 PM, spoke to me in a rude way and refusing to replace damaged tires initially, hung up on me, and finally replaced only 3 tires and sent 4th so I had to pay to replace it. Very negative experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

outstanding experience

by Eslene on 12/20/2018

Honda of New Rochelle pre-owned car dealership does an excellent job in helping buyers purchase a car. You don't feel pressured to buy and the staff are very friendly. This was our second time purchasing a vehicle at Honda of New Rochelle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Honest and courteous

by captainmarty on 11/18/2018

In March 2018 I bought a 2017 new Honda Accord Touring leftover. In October the trunk lid wouldn't stay open; it would slam shut, and a parking system sensor problem light appeared on my dash. I brought it in to Yonkers Honda, NY, where I 1bought the car for warranty work. Both the advisor, Alex and the service manager, Rich said I had caustic materials (not so) in my trunk which caused the damage and the repair would not be under warranty and would cost $770. I brought my car to a different dealer, New Rochelle Honda, NY, who fixed my car under warranty, no questions asked and polite and accommodating as can be. Bobby was my advisor, a true gentleman. A Honda dealer took better care of me than the dealer from whom I bought the car. It is doubtful I would buy another Honda. And if I did it would definitely not be from Yonkers Honda but from New Rochelle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

My experience at Honda of New Rochelle after buying 3 new cars

by rhs94988 on 08/31/2018

I bought 3 new cars from Honda of New Rochelle starting with a 1994 Honda Accord and my current 2009 Honda Accord EXL. I noticed several years ago that my current car was burning oil. I went to Honda and was told that there was a recall on the engine if it wa sthat I had to start the process by getting a $39.99 oil change. I did this and was told to bring in my car in 500 miles. I have a busy schedule and this process takes time and inconvenience. I came back to Honda and was told that I didn't burn enough oil. I burned approximately one half quart for the 500 miles. My question is "what car is supposed to burn oil?" I had some GM cars that would burn a little oil but never a Honda. I was told that I would have to come back to Honda because I was not burning the specific amount of oil. I hope you get the picture on this ridiculous "attempt to rectify the oil problem with my car. Again, I ask the question," What car burns oil ? I gave up and continue to add oil between oil changes. Today, I brought my car in for the airbag recall. I arrived at 8:30 this morning and was promised the car by 2 p.m.. This is a holiday weekend and my plan were for an early getaway. I called at 2 p.m. and was told that the mechanic was still working on it. I looked at the sales ticket and it stated that the time promised was WAITER . The ticket was written by 2592. I was asked to tell the operator the name of the person who waited on me and I told her 2592. After being put on hold aI spoke to 2592 and was told that my car would be ready in approximately an hour. I immediately had my wife drop me off and received my car at 3:30 p.m. on a holiday weekend. My question is" What do people do when they only have one car? " If this dealership gets 5 stars then I really wonder what a one star dealership is like or if exists in a third world country. I have spent over $70,000 dollars on Honda cars from Honda of New Rochelle and I cannot in fairness gives this dealership a good review. This review has made me feel better and I can tell you that under the present circumstances I cannot recommend this dealership or Honda vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Wonderful Dealership ask for Ali & Ben!

by k_obrien23 on 08/14/2018

Ali and Ben were the two gentlemen that helped me, they made my experience one that I will always remember. They both stayed late to assure me that I will get everything complete, and they were even able to get me in my new car the same day. I would highly recommend you visit Honda of New Rochelle, and ask to work with Ali and Ben two great individuals. I give them 5 Satrs!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Mehdi is the best!!!!

by SuzanneD on 05/31/2018

We just leased our second car in a row from Honda of New Rochelle and we couldnt be happier! I highly recommend this dealership, especially Mehdi who was our sales consultant both times. Not only is he fair, knowledgeable, honest and professional, but he also will take car of you if needed once you drive off the lot unlike other dealerships where they dont want to know you once you have bought the car. I strongly recommend this dealership and Mehdi in particular- we truly know that we got a great deal. Go see Mehdi at New Rochelle Honda - you wont regret it!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2018 Pilot

by JohnD212 on 05/30/2018

We just leased our 2nd car in a row from Honda of New Rochelle. We worked with Mehdi Hjiaj both times and he was great. If youre looking for any type of Honda go and see him, hes the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent experience

by Jkjkjk242424 on 05/26/2018

Courteous staff and honest pricing. No hassle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience with Mahdi & Ben

by Pattyt32 on 05/16/2018

It was a pleasure dealing with Mehdi & Ben! They were both courteouus, honest & knowledgeable! Without hesitation recommend them to family and friends

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by ShivambuIndia on 05/02/2018

The dealership honored the internet price I saw on the web and dd not charge me any hidden fees.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service

by GiBronx7 on 04/28/2018

Excellent service, great deal, a great experience. Thank you Nate and Ben

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Unsurpassed levels of service.

by Roadlinx on 04/08/2018

Honda of New Rochelle, dedicated to giving you the very best of products and services. Honda of New Rochelle give the little guys the fortune 500 treatment. But most importantly we really do care.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best Honda dealer around

by RBaichPilot on 04/02/2018

Transaction was smooth Evan and Alma made the process come together. Evan worked out the pricing and Alma took car of the vehicle. Best pricing on the Honda Pilot Touring, best every dealer and broker by close to 80/month. Wish I would have contacted them sooner. -RB

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

My experience with Honda of New Rochelle

by MShannon on 02/25/2018

I would highly recommend Honda of New Rochelle to anyone looking for a car & would strongly suggest that they ask for Rob Silvestri specifically. He was so helpful & knowledgeable & made the experience so easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Poor customer service at appointment service center

by Masterredfox on 02/08/2018

Dont use the appointment service center for minor services as you will spend more time waiting for car than necessary. Unless you have major service needs any Jiffy lube or car service can do as good of job in much less time. I called and made an appointment for a car inspection along with my oil change and was told that I had to leave car overnight, unfortunately they had already started oil change so I had them complete it after waiting 4 hours and went and had inspection done nearby in 10 minutes . My car is a 2017 model with no mechanic problems. I should not have had to leave car Overnight . When I asked about the time delays I was rudely told that thats the way they handle it

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Thank you for making my dream come true

by DTHEN85 on 02/06/2018

I was very anxious to get into a new vehicle, I had almost no credit, nobody to vouch for me and a new driving licence. It's without saying that the odds for me to get a new Honda where very thin. All my friends recommended the new Civic so I went online to find the best dealership and sales consultant. Mehdi's reviews made him stand out from the crowd. He was regularly praised for his professionalism, integrity and good character. So I took matters into my own hands and went to New Rochelle. Mehdi was exactly as described in the reviews. After a warm greeting and a couple of questions, he showed me the Civic, went over the different trim levels, and took me on a test drive to make sure that I liked the vehicle. I didn't want the basic one, the remote starter and the moon roof where a must, so he got me a great deal on the Civic EX . Furthermore the EX also offers the Apple car play and Android auto that allowes me to get navigation through my smartphone! I shared with him all my apprehensions, and not only he's been able to put me at ease by being a good listener , he kindly walked me through all the process. He also spent a great amount of time helping me to shop for my insurance. The first pricing I got was prohibitively high, but after calling several company's and broker, he helped me cut the initial price in half. The second step was to meet with Ben my Business Manager. Ben is a delight to work with. He's very patient, professional, comforting and helpful. He spared no effort to get me approved with the bank. It took a couple of days to gather all the paperwork I needed and get my leased approved. During this short period of time, Ben and Mehdi kept me updated daily. Finally last Wednesday, I have been able to drive my brand new Civic EX out of the lot. And I have to say, I love my Civic! I would sincerely like to thank Mehdi, Ben and Honda of New Rochelle for making my dream come true.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Honda of New Rochelle is the worse dealership in the area

by WDMbx104 on 01/23/2018

Honda of New Rochelle is the worse dealership in the area. Dont get deceived with the good reviews. Actually read the bad ones. Horrible communication, they lie and dont follow up after they get your business. My car buying experience with Honda of New Rochelle has turned out to be a nightmare. The fact that I even contacted Honda Headquarters and they didnt do anything about my situation, says a lot about this brand. My conclusion is that Honda doesnt care to be represented by this kind of dealership. After reading the bad reviews, kind of late, I can see that it is common practice for Honda of New Rochelle to lie to customers and to no follow up or respond to their concerns. They dont give a crap starting from the so called manager, Ritesh Patel, thus the staff follow his lead. Some background: I bought the 2018 CRV-EX on Wednesday, 11/22/17 and picked it up Friday, 11/24/17 with the understanding that I have to go back to get the door edges installed as they didnt have it in stock. Moreover, the Sales Consultant Ben Thomas, ran my credit with Capital One without my authorization. I received a credit alert and I called him to confirm this inquiry. He had the nerve to lie when questioned and told me to dispute it because he didnt run it. I went to the hassle of contacting Capital One to be informed that actually BEN THOMAS from Honda of New Rochelle submitted the inquiry. At this point I am beyond frustrated and I texted, emailed, left voice messages and even spoke to the receptionist and explained the situation to no avail. Finally on 12/14/17 after I reported them to Honda Headquarters, the door edges were installed and the so called manager called me to supposedly rectify the situation. At that moment, I asked him to take care of the inquiry because that was my main issue. To this date, no one has contacted me or followed up. It took me so long to write this review because I was trying to resolve the situation with them directly (including American Honda Motor Co., Inc.), but I see that the dealer only react when the negative reviews are posted. So, PLEASE BE AWARE; take your business elsewhere!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
178 cars in stock
0 new141 used37 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Welcome to Honda of New Rochelle, the #1 Volume Auto Dealer in the Bronx and Westchester! We thank you for visiting and giving us an opportunity to help you.

Since Honda of New Rochelle opened its doors back in November 2002, our professional sales staff has been committed to providing a no pressure, high integrity approach before, during, and after the sale! Our Service and Parts Departments are also proud multiple time winners of Honda’s Prestigious Customer Service Experience Award and are a key factor in our growing success.

We understand your time is valuable…So stop in today to speak to our staff and take advantage of our Free Wifi, Complimentary Coffee, HDTVs, & More!

Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

