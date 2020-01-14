service Rating

I bought 3 new cars from Honda of New Rochelle starting with a 1994 Honda Accord and my current 2009 Honda Accord EXL. I noticed several years ago that my current car was burning oil. I went to Honda and was told that there was a recall on the engine if it wa sthat I had to start the process by getting a $39.99 oil change. I did this and was told to bring in my car in 500 miles. I have a busy schedule and this process takes time and inconvenience. I came back to Honda and was told that I didn't burn enough oil. I burned approximately one half quart for the 500 miles. My question is "what car is supposed to burn oil?" I had some GM cars that would burn a little oil but never a Honda. I was told that I would have to come back to Honda because I was not burning the specific amount of oil. I hope you get the picture on this ridiculous "attempt to rectify the oil problem with my car. Again, I ask the question," What car burns oil ? I gave up and continue to add oil between oil changes. Today, I brought my car in for the airbag recall. I arrived at 8:30 this morning and was promised the car by 2 p.m.. This is a holiday weekend and my plan were for an early getaway. I called at 2 p.m. and was told that the mechanic was still working on it. I looked at the sales ticket and it stated that the time promised was WAITER . The ticket was written by 2592. I was asked to tell the operator the name of the person who waited on me and I told her 2592. After being put on hold aI spoke to 2592 and was told that my car would be ready in approximately an hour. I immediately had my wife drop me off and received my car at 3:30 p.m. on a holiday weekend. My question is" What do people do when they only have one car? " If this dealership gets 5 stars then I really wonder what a one star dealership is like or if exists in a third world country. I have spent over $70,000 dollars on Honda cars from Honda of New Rochelle and I cannot in fairness gives this dealership a good review. This review has made me feel better and I can tell you that under the present circumstances I cannot recommend this dealership or Honda vehicles. Read more