DCH provided a competitive quote within 10 minutes of my submitting my request. They fit me in on short notice on a busy Saturday morning. Our salesman Carlos was very helpful and knowledgeable. We drove out with a new CR-V less than 3 hours after we arrived including a test drive and using Honda financing.
Having leased my new 2020 Honda from DCH has again proven to me that buying or leasing a vehicle should and can be a fun and exciting experience and that is what I experienced at DCH Honda in Nanuet, NY. The entire team at DCH did everything they could to make the leasing process smooth and easy for me. David DeSimone, my sales advisor, and his team of associate managers are the kind of people that would make you want to go back and do more business with. All I can say about the sales team at DCH in Nanuet is, Thank you guys. You are the best.
Was shopping around for an amazing deal and I found it here at Honda of Nanuet. Tony was right there upon entrance of the dealer. He was so nice, helpful and efficient. He did not waste anytime in delivering exactly what I wanted. Haleema was also helpful in setting up my appointment and giving me honest pricing to get me into the dealer. Tony was able to give me better pricing than what was originally offered and made my dealership experience the best yet. Never have i been to a dealer and was in and out with a car in a couple of hours. I am truly thankful for Tony and Honda of Nanuet for my 2020 Pilot. I can’t say enough how much I love my car and so happy that it came with an amazing experience especially during this pandemic.
Dave DeSimone made this the best car buying experience that I have ever had! He said that his goal is to make me happy and he did! He was a pleasure to deal with and I got a great car at a great price. The rest of the team was excellent as well. Harshal the GSM, and Mike and Kamu in finance were all the utmost professionals and truly a pleasure to work with. My entire family has been buying from Honda of Nanuet for over 20 years and I would recommend them to everyone!
Very understanding and knowledgeable about the process. Good at explaining/simplifying paperwork jargon and easing anxiety about the process. Frank was honest, open, and listened actively throughout the process
I jumped from Dealership to dealership in New York AND some in Connecticut looking for the best deals and DCH Honda had the hands down provided THE BEST on both car and financing right off the bat. Jimmy Minchala was an outstanding employee who was VERY knowledgeable about any car i asked him about and every detail. My family always warned me that when buying a car to beware the finance guys but Michael Ehirim really changed that for me. He really did everything he could to make sure I got the BEST interest rates the BEST deals on options (some of which I seriously regret not accepting) AND is so friendly he had me smiling the whole time I was there. I wish there was more i could do for these two gentlemen than just write a good review, they really deserve it after my experience, Thanks guys.
Honest and straightforward are not words I usually associate with car dealers. DCH Honda has proven the exception. David Zuluaga is a bright, knowledgeable and personable sales rep and along with Michael Ehirim in finance I felt confident and at ease with a process that is usually quite nerve wracking, at best. Thanks!
Russ R (new CR-V)
I recently purchased a new 2019 CR-V. Henry Paredes (Salesman) really saved my day. It was nice,pleasant day at DCH Honda Nanuet buying CR-V and I was really impressed with the service of Sales man Henry Paredes. I can't say enough about how pleasant it was to work with him.He was friendly and respectful and did his best to keep my visit as easy as it could be. He made sure all my questions were answered, got into the car with me to walk me through all the little details( syncing my phone, setting up the hands-free, etc.) and never made me feel like I was wasting his time. I'd give HENRY PAREDES (salesman) five stars and would not hesitate to recommend him! I really appreciate his patience, service and respect towards customers.
I have been very pleased with the level of service I have received at Nanuet Honda over the past four years whether it be buying a new car or having my car serviced. Their sales reps worked with me and their service department accommodated me with discounts. And when i leased my new car and I said I was starving the financial manager Josh Cruz offered me his chicken sandwich twice.james Torres, the sales rep also worked with trading in my old car despite some dings, and making the process painless. I would highly recommend them.
My sales person, Mr. William Eagle, was not only outstanding, but....frank, honest, professional, and articulate. A "NO NONSENSE" type of guy who is, in my opinion, looking to do the the complete opposite of your typical car salesperson and offered a bottom line price that no one else can beat. Plus, he was funny, understanding and definitely did not use pressure tactics (as I have experienced in the past with other salespersons and this is my fourth new vehicle purchased).
I've had several bad experiences leasing vehicles at other car dealerships. DCH Honda of Nanuet was the best all around car buying experience I've ever had. As for my sales representative, Dave DeSimone was incredible. From the moment I started shopping for a new lease at DCH Honda of Nanuet, he was personable, professional & knowledgeable. He answered all my questions and went above and beyond for me. Even the financing department was quick and pain free.
After this car buying experience, Honda just earned a lifelong customer. I love my 2019 Honda Accord EX.
