sales Rating

I jumped from Dealership to dealership in New York AND some in Connecticut looking for the best deals and DCH Honda had the hands down provided THE BEST on both car and financing right off the bat. Jimmy Minchala was an outstanding employee who was VERY knowledgeable about any car i asked him about and every detail. My family always warned me that when buying a car to beware the finance guys but Michael Ehirim really changed that for me. He really did everything he could to make sure I got the BEST interest rates the BEST deals on options (some of which I seriously regret not accepting) AND is so friendly he had me smiling the whole time I was there. I wish there was more i could do for these two gentlemen than just write a good review, they really deserve it after my experience, Thanks guys. Read more