Great car buying experience !
by 11/28/2018on
Marc was great, he let me spend the time I wanted to check out the car from top to bottom. After our test driving was complete, I even brought my mechanic over for a final review and thumbs up! We agreed on a great price, I put down a deposit that same day. Came back the next day with the balance, filled out the paperwork and drove out by lunch time. Everyone at DCH was great, very smooth process. If you have your eye on a car, well worth the trip in to discover how smooth the car buying process really can be.
recommended
by 10/27/2018on
Just purchased a 2019 Corolla yesterday, I had expected a more adverserial negotiation, but no, they worked with me to try to get to my budget in a very tensionless manner, George Parker, Alfredo Diaz were the two main salesmen, very professional, also Gen.Mgr, Hugh Ryan and Sid the contract guy; a terrific experience.
Ginny is the Best
by 02/04/2018on
For the 4th time in a row, Ginny and DCH made leasing a Rav 4 a smooth and enjoyable experience.
Loving my 5th Toyota
by 02/04/2018on
I've had 5 Toyotas since 1972, and the majority of them I bought at Toyota City, now DCH Toyota City. And that's not counting the 4 Toyotas my wife has owned, all from Toyota City. Obviously we have loved the place. Over the years, the sales people and managers have been excellent, as has the Service Dept. This particular purchase, a 2018 Highlander, was handled by Brandon. I was impressed with his effort to show me the amenities of the vehicle, without high pressure, and delighted with the price we negotiated. I highly recommend DCH Toyota City for its professionalism, courtesy, and its ability to take the pressure and anxiety out of an auto purchase.
Easy Going
by 01/25/2018on
Brought the car in for first maintenance and everything went smoothly and the representative was very congenial and professional
STEERING ISSUE
by 01/25/2018on
The Steering issue clunk noise (Steering intermediate shaft replacement) was corrected. Now, the Struts front & back need to be addressed. Rough ride. there is a pronounced rattle noise in the front dashboard.
Greatest Service of any dealership
by 01/24/2018on
I have continued to buy and lease cars for my family at this dealership because of their service department. When I call for an appointment I always get prompt, efficient and pleasant attention. I am always in and out quickly. The prices are competitive and fair. The entire staff are pleasant and professional.
2017Toyota Prius V
by 01/20/2018on
It was good to back to DCH Toyota City and purchase a car. We had done so for years. The one bad part of the experience was the salesperson making a promise that turned out to be not true regarding "lifetime NYS inspections. However, the manager was helpful in resolving the problem
Keep doing this and Ill keep coming back.
by 01/18/2018on
Great work done at this dealership. Always on time never a delay with when ever I took my car in for service or repairs. The quality of work done is what everyone should receive when they have any work done by a dealership. Keep up the great work and I will continue to be a loyal customer.
Second time back not the last for sure
by 01/18/2018on
David Hsu, Erik Tiedge and Allen Stern are definitely three reasons this is my second time coming back to get my second car. And most definitely the reason I will be coming back again in a few years from now to get my sons car. They made me feel so safe and comfortable. They made us feel like family. They took care of us like family. This is a very honest dealership. We passed 3 Toyota dealerships to get to DCH Toyota City for a reason. Trust me if you are in the NY area and looking for a car go to this dealership only. Davis and Allen are amazing at helping you pull it all together. It's a great team.
Satisfied Customer
by 01/17/2018on
Ive been a longtime Toyota customer for many years. Ive also got to know the Customer Service Rep. Team. I always had a pleasant experience and also felt satisfied leaving there.
Prompt and Fair
by 01/15/2018on
My routine service was handled promptly and courteously
Sequoia tailgate repair
by 12/30/2017on
All the staff that I interacted with were very professional and friendly. The diagnosed the problem, ordered the parts and installed them when I came back. The problem was rectified and now my tailgate is working properly.
Exceptional experience purchasing Sienna Limited
by 12/30/2017on
The new 2018 Toyota Limited was not readily available, but DCH Toyota City did all they could to keep us informed of the status of production, offering options in case we did not want to wait, and expediting every step along the way. We were given a very fair trade in value for our Odyssey. People all very nice and helpful. Great service.
Courteous, truthful and cooperative
by 12/22/2017on
When you deal with DCH , you deal with the best. They do everything they can to make the deal happen always with a smile and friendly courteous manner! They pay attention to detail making sure the customer is 100% sstisfied!
great
by 12/21/2017on
Exceptional people. David, the manager went beyond the call of duty, and Alexis did the same. An amazing dealership!! I will not go back to my former dealer again. I do have one question for Toyota
DCH Toyota City made the whole process a breeze!
by 12/20/2017on
Justin, Allen, Cody and Alisha were really helpful and attentive when trying to choose the right car for me. Although the process took 4 days, it was not complicated at all. Please bear in mind that this dealership ask for a deposit.
Great Service- No pressure and quick
by 10/31/2017on
I went to Service yesterday (Oil Change and State inspection) and forgot about slow leak in tire. Service found it and fixed it too. Got some bad news that brake service was needed too. But was not pressured to get it done same day. Went back today and got brakes done. Mike (My service advisor) gave me discounts both days and was wonderful. I love this service department.
Routine Care is Exceptional
by 10/01/2017on
I just had my twenty thousand mile checkup. After 25 minutes, the service rep informed me the rountine check-up was done. He informed me that they recommended a new cabin filter, a new air filter and a rear wiper blade with the cost of each. I approved and was out of there with the complementary car wash 45 minutes from the time I pulled in. My only complaint was I thought the costs were a bit high, especially on the single rear wiper blade, but the service department is very efficient, had the parts and needs to show a profit, so it is understandable.
Terrible customer service
by 06/06/2017on
I have always driven a Toyota, and so have all of my family members but today, Toyota has lost my business. I went in to lease a Toyota and got a decent deal on a car. Signed the papers and was told to come in the next day to pick it up. I arrived a little early, just as the salesman was about to walk across the street and bring my car around. He met me and said that he was just about to run across the street and get my car and that he was excited because this car is a "special edition car". When he bought the car around, he revealed that instead of a black leather interior, the car had black leather and bright blue fabric all throughout the car. It looked like it belonged to a teen driver and not a grown woman. When I told him this is not what I signed for, he threw his hands up in the air and said that he could not help me or do anything for me if I don't like it. As if this was my fault. We went inside and in their computer system it very clearly states that the interior of the car was blue. This salesman missed this very obvious fact and instead of apologizing and owning up to his error, he proceeded to blame ME. He continued to berate me very loudly, despite the fact that he was in error. This salesman was extremely aggressive from the get go and dealt with me very harshly, i noticed it and didn't care because I really wanted my Toyota. I asked how long it would take to get the car I wanted and he said he couldn't and that if he did order it, I would have to pay for its transport. I made it clear that I was not going to pay for his error. He made zero effort to own up to his mistake or tell me how he was going to fix or make it up to me. He should have cut the bull and just said hey, the car interior is blue, not some "special edition" crap. He tried to play me like a fool, but he lost his sale and his "$75 commission". I would not recommend going to this Toyota dealer because this salesman was clearly not trained on how to land a sale. He was rude, aggressive, and tried to increase the price by getting pitty and saying that he "has 4 kids". He made no effort to make me feel like I was a valued customer despite knowing how much I wanted a Toyota.
A PLEASED NITPICKER
by 03/07/2017on
This is my 15th car purchase both for pleasure and business use. Joe Croce of DCH Toyota City is one of a kind. He took my nit picking issues and made it a win/win deal. No lies, no bait and switch and no hidden fees. Where do you find a guy like this? No issues with the dealership as well. REALLY ... Do I have to say more! Yes... THANK YOU !!! Sincerely,JOE R
