sales Rating

I have always driven a Toyota, and so have all of my family members but today, Toyota has lost my business. I went in to lease a Toyota and got a decent deal on a car. Signed the papers and was told to come in the next day to pick it up. I arrived a little early, just as the salesman was about to walk across the street and bring my car around. He met me and said that he was just about to run across the street and get my car and that he was excited because this car is a "special edition car". When he bought the car around, he revealed that instead of a black leather interior, the car had black leather and bright blue fabric all throughout the car. It looked like it belonged to a teen driver and not a grown woman. When I told him this is not what I signed for, he threw his hands up in the air and said that he could not help me or do anything for me if I don't like it. As if this was my fault. We went inside and in their computer system it very clearly states that the interior of the car was blue. This salesman missed this very obvious fact and instead of apologizing and owning up to his error, he proceeded to blame ME. He continued to berate me very loudly, despite the fact that he was in error. This salesman was extremely aggressive from the get go and dealt with me very harshly, i noticed it and didn't care because I really wanted my Toyota. I asked how long it would take to get the car I wanted and he said he couldn't and that if he did order it, I would have to pay for its transport. I made it clear that I was not going to pay for his error. He made zero effort to own up to his mistake or tell me how he was going to fix or make it up to me. He should have cut the bull and just said hey, the car interior is blue, not some "special edition" crap. He tried to play me like a fool, but he lost his sale and his "$75 commission". I would not recommend going to this Toyota dealer because this salesman was clearly not trained on how to land a sale. He was rude, aggressive, and tried to increase the price by getting pitty and saying that he "has 4 kids". He made no effort to make me feel like I was a valued customer despite knowing how much I wanted a Toyota. Read more