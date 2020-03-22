sales Rating

Folks, I have never wanted to write a review for services rendered, for i have always held the belief that good customer service should be expected in business affairs. But after experiencing Sunrise VW of Lynbrook, NY i decided that i should applaud the courtesy, professionalism and kindness that is part of their business. I should mention that after taking my 2003 Passat there for service - some two years ago, that i knew right away my next VW would be purchased from there. The experience from the valet to the service department had a pleasing flow to it; it almost felt as if i was among friends - the genuine courtesy coupled with the easy smiles was just terrific. Although my vehicle was not purchased from their dealership, they gave me class A attention to even an offer to have me taxi'ed home. I was truly moved! I should mention that none of the more than a dozen buyers who were there - at the time, ever felt neglected for the service was easy and the air was pressure free. You can just feel it! My husband and i are already very clear on the fact that this dealership will be where we will be handling our VW business in the future. My 6 year old daughter has told she wants to buy her car from the nice gentleman. Lol All in all, the purchasing our Tiguan R-Line - some two weeks ago, will assure our family's connection to this dealership for years to come. I have learned how to drive in a VW, and i am so glad that i drove into Sunrise VW that day. Excellent Customer Service and Pressure Free Environment. Bravo Sunrise VW and Thank you!