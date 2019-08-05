service Rating

Ive recently retired & in the past did not have time to really go through the service manual for the car. I just brought car into be serviced every 5K. After recent service I was struck by a few things that were recommended & done. So now that I have the time I pulled up the service record & compared what was done to what was recommended. I found it quite disturbing & distressing regarding what Lexus of Queens (LOQ) has been doing. Lets put my stupidity aside for not noticing this issue sooner, but as I said I retired & while working for the past many years I have been too busy to really get into the weeds on many issues. PCV valve was replaced significantly more frequent then what I could gather from my research. The service manual doesnt address it. Maybe Lexus doesnt think it ever needs to be replaced. Engine air filter seems to have been replaced twice as often as necessary. No I dont drive on dirt roads. Air intake filter was replaced after just 15K, which now seems crazy since Lexus makes no recommendation on it & from what I read, it needs to be inspected & cleaned or replaced as needed. LOQ never recommended replacing it again & Im not sure if they ever inspected it after that. AC cabin filter roughly replaced twice as often as recommended. Fuel injection service frequency is not specified by Lexus but seems to have been done far more frequently than one would expect. Additionally the one time I took the car to Lexus of Manhattan, they stated it needed to be done. After Manhattan performed the service performance of the engine was noticeably improved, significantly. I had no such experience after LOQ performed the service. At 45K brake fluid was replaced, 15K earlier than recommended. But really am I complaining, no. Yes, my stupidity continued. At 40k & 45k in addition to standard+ service LOQ notes that they performed a tire inspection & measures all tread depths. But around 46K miles I found myself hydroplaning on route 87 in the rain, all of the surrounding vehicles had no issue & I found myself driving significantly slower than surrounding traffic afterwards. After the incident I went back & asked LOQ to inspect tires & they agreed tires needed to be replaced, but only recommended replacing 2 of 4. I had an issue only replacing 2 so I asked them to replace all 4, but what they stocked, I was not happy with those tire choices, so went elsewhere & bought 4 Michelin. I just want to mention that I called Lexus (national) told them about the experience & they offered to pay for 2 of the 4 tires; I still went elsewhere & paid for 4 Michelin tires. At 50K & 60K LOQ replaced the spark plugs, but the service manual says it should be done at 120K. At 60K flushed cooling system & replaced coolant, 60K early. Manual states inspect fluid regularly, but replace at 120k. Putting my own stupidity aside, please realize each time I would bring the car in for the 5K service they sit you down & recommend what should be done based upon how many miles are on the car. So, I conclude hey its time, do it. At the time I brought the car in for the last service I asked a NY State Inspection be performed & they charge me the $37. Lets get this right. I just spent $1,100 during which they performed everything required for an inspection & then charged me $37 to apply the sticker to the windshield? & they couldnt even do it right. Much of the glue from the old stickler is still there, & the new one isnt even technically where its supposed to be. After the latest service, a few additional things were recommended. Well I did none of them. Im bringing the car elsewhere for a second opinion. To me this situation seems utterly ridiculous & it appears I spent significantly more money than I should have over the past six years servicing this car. Im curious what Lexus national has to say about all this & am awaiting a reply. Read more