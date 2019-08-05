Best dealership in New York
by 05/08/2019on
I’ve gotten my first car to my current car (a third one) from here and my dealer has always been Andrew Choi. He’s very helpful with all your specific requests and you can’t find deals like he offers anywhere else. He’s funny, he listens to you, and you will leave satisfied and happy with a car when you deal with him. When you have questions, he doesn’t just hear you and dismiss them, but will go above and beyond to make sure you understand and address all your concerns. Deciding which car to get and from where can be so frustrating and time consuming but he’s very accommodating and he’ll do most of the work for you. I would recommend anybody who’s interested in Lexus to come and see him. He’ll surely help you out the best he can and he’s definitely the best dealer of the company.
Never buy from Ken!!
by 03/23/2020on
First and most importantly how do you make costumers feel at home? When the general manager shouts at his employees humiliating them in front of other workers and clients? How can one feel good about purchasing a vehicle when this is going on right in front of everyone. I refuse to buy from the general manager ever again Ken makes you the most uncomfortable after doing that and expecting to continue working like nothing happened. How can I be sure he won’t be screaming at me as a client. Ps I’m sure I’m not the only one that has seen this or has the unpleasant experience of been shout at over the phone by him but that’s how he chooses to do business.
scam
by 02/22/2020on
i had a maintenance service few mos ago here i didnt like it. I had a talked with a service manager about a google review about them messing up customers tires and have the customer buy a new one from them. the managers reasoned out very convincingly that it didn't happen. so I went ahead with the service that was $270 something. my car was in an almost mint condition the dealership that i bought the car at, replaced all the old parts from the 1st owner (which was leased) in preparation for having it under L/certified, all information in the Lexus report. after Queens lexus made the service i was weary of the tires so I checked it right after service and i thought it was fine they didn't mess it up or anything but it looked different but it was rotated so maybe that was it. earlier during my talk to the service manager he was selling me about changing my rotors as it was not in good condition as per manager. How come he just told me on the report that everything was in great condition and I saw it on the report too he also mentioned about my A/C. It was smeling gas sometimes when I start my AC not all the time tho and that was it. Now they were telling it smells musky and I need to pay for it too together with the rotors..i cant believe my AC smelled like gas to musky in an hour of service. im pretty sure they did something to my AC lots of lexus owners say that 80k miles only thing they replaced was oil. Now here I am 30k miles in already need for parts replacement. from the time I bought this I only drove 2k miles im nearing a year and pretty sure it wont be more than 5k miles as am commuting sometimes to work and always wanted it to be in low mileage and great condition also I asked the auto mechanics from the garage I parked, they say my BAck tire rotors look like more than a year old. so im sure lexus queens also messed up my back rotors they replaced it with a crappy one which does not even look like a rotor for an IS vehicle. question why cant corporate lexus do something about this fraudulent practices? im reading one of the reviews and she was spot on about scamming customers changing rotors etc and whatever they can think of stay away from this dealership! actually a lot of lexus dealerships are lke this and corporate Lexus isn't doing anything about it. if they let customers see how the car is serviced I might change my mind. This is way too easy for these [non-permissible content removed] to scam customers
Andrew Choi gave me best car buying experience ever I had
by 04/04/2019on
I bought a 2013 GS350 last Monday from and this is my second car buying from Lexus of Queens. It was pleasant experience last time but Andrew Choi gave me a best experience far beyond. As a father of 17 years old son, I had difficulty looking and choosing a car. I went thru usual problems which I can not mention. And then I met Andrew and he knew what we need and how to fix problems. After a week, I had most comfortable transaction. I recommend Lexus of Queen and Andrew Choi for people who need Lexus
Aaron is the best sales person!
by 12/04/2018on
I am a recent customer that just got my first Lexus! Aaron Cui was my sales person and he's very friendly and had a great attitude throughout the process. He's also patient and knowledgeable, so he answered all my questions in a timely manner, whether it's in person or via emails. He always proactively reached out to inform me of new promotions. He was extremely pleasant to work with and made our first experience with Lexus that much better!
Service and Sales experince is always amazing
by 09/08/2018on
I've had the 2012 ES 250 for a little over 2 yrs now (which has been GREAT) and recently traded my car for the 2018 ES350 (which I ABSOLUTELY LOVE). The sales person which assisted me was ANDREW CHOI, and I would have it no other way. From the beginning he has been nothing but helpful and such a great man throughout my whole experience at Lexus. He was very accommodating and he provided me with all the information I needed. He made sure I understood every step of the process and gave me a few options. After my first experience with him, I refuse to work with anyone else as he has been such a great pleasure to work with from the start. Also EDWIN from the service department went into details about the features and services the 2018 ES 350. Edwin was super nice and went over everything in such details. He was patient and made sure all my questions and concerns were put at ease before leaving the facility. ANDREW AND EDWIN have been so very AMAZING to work with I have a new standard of customer service at a dealership. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL YOUR HELP! I am extremely satisfied with the service and the car.
Excellent great service!!
by 08/15/2018on
This was my first time bringing my car for service (GX460). I was greeted by service consultant Maria Morales. She was very profesional and provided me with excellent customer service. Very satisfied customer!!!
A great buying experience
by 07/26/2018on
Going to a car dealer always has some amount of trepidation...what trick will they have up their sleeve? What will be the catch? Well not with Lexus of Queens. We were treated with respect and professionalism from start to finish. We worked with Terry who is a credit to the dealership. We were guaranteed that the price you see is the price you pay and so it was. We got first class treatment from everyone involved in our visits and transaction. Great job.
Work Ethics have changed in Lexus of Queens.
by 04/21/2018on
No need for Mr. Ken Wartel, General Manager, Lexus of Queens, (347) 394-4566 to include his number on his review responses because simply he cannot be reached, we were just told that they will not transfer our call to him, they refuse. We have been leasing our cars with Lexus for 15 years and we have never had such an awful experience. We received a call to renew our lease and we accepted thinking it was our neighborhood Lexus in Larchmont. We have been played for FOOLS by Lexus of QUEENS. The sales department has become the controller of our wallet and the dictator on how we will manage our budget. They kept our returned car saying to us that its grounded, and not giving it back since we did not agree on the price; therefore, unwillingly agreeing on their terms since WE WERE LEFT WITHOUT A CAR. In other words, we were forced to make this purchase. We had a meeting with the sales reps Gohar Arustamyan and Michael Sokolosky only to tell us that we are lying. We are lying about what??? That this is not a good deal and that it does not fit our budget??? Anything to make a sale, whats going on Lexus of Queens???? You have 130 - 1star reviews. You have changed your work ethics. Such a shame!
Great buying experience
by 04/11/2018on
I have been meaning to get around to doing this review for a while now. I just want to say how Wonderful my experience at Lexus of queens was. I bought my last 3 cars from Ray Catena Lexus. But when Inna called it really stood out. She was not pushy she was real. Long story short I don't think I can buy from another dealer again. This was by far great experience. Make sure to ask for Inna Maxwell on your next Lexus visit.
Thank You Lexus of Queens
by 03/23/2018on
I got my dream car from Lexus of Queens. I have been searching for a long time and have been to a few dealers before making my purchase. Inna and Michael took their time with me and explained everything. I was still unsure. After leaving I regretted my decision. Came in the next morning and took my car. The process was smooth and quick!! I highly recommend Inna and Michael. Ask for them directly you will not be disappointed.
Amazing experience
by 02/27/2018on
Peter, Alex and Ken ( General Manager ) are amazing guys. All other people are very friendly It is like a family.
Misleading salesmen
by 01/12/2018on
I leased a vehicle with Lexus of queens a couple of weeks ago, I would not recommend this dealership as I was lied to by the sales rep. I was given a test drive with a different spec'd model and when I asked about certain options I was told that would be the same in the model I'm getting. Unfortunately after a couple of weeks owning the vehicle I'm finding out that I was misled.
Awesome Experience - Ask for McGarry Lodvil !
by 01/10/2018on
My sales consultant McGary "Gary" Lodvil went above and beyond to explain every feature of the RX350 on my test drive. He made sure I was happy with the car during the test drive and was both professional and patient with me as he made sure that I knew exactly what the features on the vehicle did. No matter how small the feature he took the time to explain it and show me how they worked. Gary was upfront and showed every small scratch on the vehicle to me to make sure I was ok with the condition of the used 2015 RX350. When it came time to talk price Gary took the time to outline every line item on the price sheet and got me a great deal that many of my friends don't believe when I told them the out the door price. When I picked up the car Gary got new upgraded factory floor mats in the car for me without me even having to ask and he made sure I remembered everything on the test drive by re-explaining every feature and walking me thru setting up all the features I wanted to use on my new car. Make sure to ask for Gary when you visit this dealer for a great car shopping experience from start to finish!
NX300
by 01/09/2018on
I just bought NX 300 for my wife as her birthday Gift. This is really nice car. my wife like it very much. Sales rep. was so nice and he spent lot of time to buy this car. it was wonderful experience to be there
My experience at Lexus
by 12/16/2017on
I went into Lexus in hopes of leaving with a new IS and I did! The sales representatives that worked with me were Garry and Alex. Both were such a pleasure. Both are friendly and easy to relate to. Garry took the time out to make sure I knew the specifications of the vehicle. Alex was very informative and made sure to meet my needs. Together, Garry and Alex were able to help me drive off the lot with my new IS350. I cannot thank them enough!
Best experience I have ever encounter.
by 11/28/2017on
I just purchased my brand new 2017 Lexus RX350 a couple of days ago. I love my new car very much. My car drive and handles so smooth and comfortable. Also my sales consultant McGarry Lodvil was very professional and descriptive. McGarry is a very good person and very helpful; he took his time to explain every function in and on the car. I really appreciate all the time he spent with me to explain, test drive, and he help me from the time I walked into the dealership all the way to even when I sat down with Alex the finance manager; even after I brought my car from the dealership he still helped take time to explain and do all the connection to my car for me. Also I really appreciate the whole entire staff of Lexus of Queens for my wonderful experience.
Be Afraid of this Dealer, be very Afraid , run away.
by 11/20/2017on
This dealer shows good ratings on their own web site, but with further investigation on yelp their reviews are very low. Was not aware of yelp at the time. Found a car on line contacted store through text and was called back by Ketherine, an appointment was set up. The dealership is a two hour drive from my home. I texted ketherine back to ask about prep and doc fees, she stated only $75.00 plus sales tax. I found this strange and asked multiple times about fees. I was assured no prep fees. I was called at least 3 times to confirm my appointment. When I arrived at 11:00am, I was told to ask for Julio which I did, he had no idea why I was there or who I was. He told me he was to busy to help me as he had other customers so I was showed where the car was and told to wait for a back up sale person which I did. The car seemed very nice. I waited for another sales person who showed up in about 10 minuets, his name was Andrew, seemed nice. He was getting the car ready for a test drive, while discussing the car Andrew told me there is a cost of $695.00 in dealer prep fees. I advised him I was told there were none which I have on my phone in text from Ketherine. Andrew said don't worry about the fees lets take a test drive. I agreed, the car went great , I was sold. I was advised prior to coming to the dealership to get a trade in price from the Lexus of Queens web site and for what car I was purchasing at their dealership, So there would be no surprises I did what they asked. My car was in above average condition clean car fax and was given a trade in price of $5,900. So after the drive we were asked to wait in a small chamber while Andrew talked with the pre owned sales manager. He came back and stated the pre owned sales manager said my car was clean, excellent condition clean fax and a very nice car. Then offered me half of what they quoted on their web site for a trade in plus dealer prep $695.00 and registration fees of $75.00 and what ever other fees were involved. When I questioned the trade in amount and told Andrew that was the amount given to me from their web site, he told me that means nothing, i asked then why do they have it on your web site. I asked if I could speak to the sales manger twice, and was told no by Andrew twice. Basically get out. I e-mailed the general Manager of Lexus of Queens after he e-mailed me asking how my experience with Lexus was handled so he could improve on customer service, and why I did not purchase. The sales manger gave you a number to e-mail back to him which represented the reason there was no purchase, which I did. I then emailed the store manager Ken Wartel explained what happened and asked for a response which I never received. Yea, Ken cares about his customers. Do not trust a word that comes out of anyone working for this dealership. A very stereotype dealer. One good thing came from this experience my son who was with me learned what and how car dealers such as Lexus of Queens baits you and tries to takes advantage of a customer once they are at the dealership and to always be aware of companies like Lexus of Queens. Its a shame car was great dealership very bad.
Don't bring your car here for service
by 04/06/2017on
Ive recently retired & in the past did not have time to really go through the service manual for the car. I just brought car into be serviced every 5K. After recent service I was struck by a few things that were recommended & done. So now that I have the time I pulled up the service record & compared what was done to what was recommended. I found it quite disturbing & distressing regarding what Lexus of Queens (LOQ) has been doing. Lets put my stupidity aside for not noticing this issue sooner, but as I said I retired & while working for the past many years I have been too busy to really get into the weeds on many issues. PCV valve was replaced significantly more frequent then what I could gather from my research. The service manual doesnt address it. Maybe Lexus doesnt think it ever needs to be replaced. Engine air filter seems to have been replaced twice as often as necessary. No I dont drive on dirt roads. Air intake filter was replaced after just 15K, which now seems crazy since Lexus makes no recommendation on it & from what I read, it needs to be inspected & cleaned or replaced as needed. LOQ never recommended replacing it again & Im not sure if they ever inspected it after that. AC cabin filter roughly replaced twice as often as recommended. Fuel injection service frequency is not specified by Lexus but seems to have been done far more frequently than one would expect. Additionally the one time I took the car to Lexus of Manhattan, they stated it needed to be done. After Manhattan performed the service performance of the engine was noticeably improved, significantly. I had no such experience after LOQ performed the service. At 45K brake fluid was replaced, 15K earlier than recommended. But really am I complaining, no. Yes, my stupidity continued. At 40k & 45k in addition to standard+ service LOQ notes that they performed a tire inspection & measures all tread depths. But around 46K miles I found myself hydroplaning on route 87 in the rain, all of the surrounding vehicles had no issue & I found myself driving significantly slower than surrounding traffic afterwards. After the incident I went back & asked LOQ to inspect tires & they agreed tires needed to be replaced, but only recommended replacing 2 of 4. I had an issue only replacing 2 so I asked them to replace all 4, but what they stocked, I was not happy with those tire choices, so went elsewhere & bought 4 Michelin. I just want to mention that I called Lexus (national) told them about the experience & they offered to pay for 2 of the 4 tires; I still went elsewhere & paid for 4 Michelin tires. At 50K & 60K LOQ replaced the spark plugs, but the service manual says it should be done at 120K. At 60K flushed cooling system & replaced coolant, 60K early. Manual states inspect fluid regularly, but replace at 120k. Putting my own stupidity aside, please realize each time I would bring the car in for the 5K service they sit you down & recommend what should be done based upon how many miles are on the car. So, I conclude hey its time, do it. At the time I brought the car in for the last service I asked a NY State Inspection be performed & they charge me the $37. Lets get this right. I just spent $1,100 during which they performed everything required for an inspection & then charged me $37 to apply the sticker to the windshield? & they couldnt even do it right. Much of the glue from the old stickler is still there, & the new one isnt even technically where its supposed to be. After the latest service, a few additional things were recommended. Well I did none of them. Im bringing the car elsewhere for a second opinion. To me this situation seems utterly ridiculous & it appears I spent significantly more money than I should have over the past six years servicing this car. Im curious what Lexus national has to say about all this & am awaiting a reply.
Customers beware and check everything!
by 08/09/2016on
August 2015: bought a 2013 pre owned Lexus RX 350 from Lexus of Queens and thought that we spent a lot, considering also that "certified" letter we asked for, had to be paid extra! After 11 mos. and less than 6000 mi. the battery went dead (it was old to begin with). We called the salesman, who said that the battery "was good when we bought the car, wasn't it?" Also he claimed the certification was "included in the price". How would you like to get stuck in your car in this hot, hot summer, after you paid over $35,000 and trade in a very good Honda Pilot less than one year ago? What a scam!
Great experience
by 05/14/2016on
Easy, friendly and knowledgeable. Would highly recommend. from the first phone call I got from Inna. Was very satisfied with service.
