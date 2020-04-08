sales Rating

Highly Recommend this place. They seem to be a high-volume dealership, so they know what they are doing and won't waste your time. My salesman, Dan, was very friendly and a straight-shooter. I had visited several dealers before coming here and, hands-down, felt the most comfortable at City Cadillac. This was my first time buying a car from a dealership, as such, the only suggestion I can provide: perhaps there could be more information about how the buying process unfolds. There were a lot of phone calls to make between them and and my financial institution and it was a bit overwhelming at one point. I'm sure the process would be the same at any other dealership, though. Overall, 5/5. Also, last but not least, I'm VERY happy with my vehicle! Read more