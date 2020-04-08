Great experience
by 08/04/2020on
Hello, I went to resign a lease with City GMC and could not be more pleased with the service. Juan was patient and explored all options with me. This is my second lease with City GMC and I would go back again for sure.
GUS WILL FIND YOU THE RIGHT CAR!!
by 01/31/2020on
The most helpful salesman!! Helped my family pick out the perfect 7 seat buick enclave package. Walked us the entire way with the pakcages and financing!! Highly recommended!!
EXCELLENT
by 01/16/2020on
Salesman Juan and manager John was absolutely great to work with got me what I wanted definitely will go back NO Question asked
A better class of Salesman
by 01/09/2020on
Stopped by on my way to another dealership outside of NYC. City Cadillac had the best price advertised on the internet. The salesman Anthony Oropeza is a classy guy.
GMC Terrain lease
by 12/20/2019on
We leased a GMC Terrain With City Cadillac GMC Buick and I must say The sales woman I worked with was great she helped us pick out a vehicle then she was very knowledgeable about the vehicle we worked out the numbers and picked up our new SUV this is our third vehicle I recommend City Cadillac highly
Nick is an amazing sales associate
by 12/19/2019on
So glad to have stumbled into City Cadillac. Drove away with a GMC Terrain thanks to Nick and his ability to work well under pressure. He made what could have been a stressful situation fun and enjoyable. Check out City Cadillac and ask for Nick, you will not be disappointed!
Always a good experience
by 12/09/2019on
This was my second time leasing from City Buick GMC. Nick was great to work with and helped find the right car to match my needs and budget. John the manager always helps out to make sure I am happy with my car.
Great car
by 11/23/2019on
Amazing service from the staff very trust worthy and true to their word
Pleasant and Efficient
by 11/22/2019on
Highly Recommend this place. They seem to be a high-volume dealership, so they know what they are doing and won't waste your time. My salesman, Dan, was very friendly and a straight-shooter. I had visited several dealers before coming here and, hands-down, felt the most comfortable at City Cadillac. This was my first time buying a car from a dealership, as such, the only suggestion I can provide: perhaps there could be more information about how the buying process unfolds. There were a lot of phone calls to make between them and and my financial institution and it was a bit overwhelming at one point. I'm sure the process would be the same at any other dealership, though. Overall, 5/5. Also, last but not least, I'm VERY happy with my vehicle!
Convert
by 11/03/2019on
I am one tough costumer but they keep me coming back. Just picked up my second lease and it was a great experience!
Buying experience
by 10/02/2019on
In all my years of buying and leasing cars this was my best experience. Special thanks to Rich and Gus who went up and beyond to accommodate my needs. I recommend checking out City before you make a decision on any car.
Woow.!! What a great experience at City Cadillac .
by 09/16/2019on
Leasing a Buick Encore was so smooth and rewarding at City Cadillac in Queens, NY. Mr Luis Rodriguez the sales agent made stress free the whole experience. His guidance was so effective that facilitate our decision to lease this particular car. Beyond that, he is an impressive problem solver who was always able to address all the complex issues that involve this kind of transaction. Also, I want to mention the role of Mr Randazzo, the general manager who understood our case and diligently went the extra mile to made our dream come true. They are an amazing team, we want to see them again when we renew or purchase the Encore at the end of the lease. They exceed our customer expectations.Without a doubt, I confidently recommend this dynamic duo and the City Buick dealership. God bless them!
look for Anthony Oropeza
by 09/11/2019on
Very good place to buy a GM car! There is a salesperson called Anthony Oropeza , that helped me with my car purchase. Very nice guy he was a big help, he had find me a vehicle with options i need, he would answer you any day any question you have on sms either email. Recommend. Both me and my wife left happy.
City Buick GMC, Fantastic Dealership!
by 08/30/2019on
I give City Buick GMC a 5 Star Rating. The Manager, Sales Reps, and Staff are all courteous and professional. I turned in my 2016 leased Encore for a 2019, got a great deal and drove out in the new one all in the same day! Thanks to Tracey Tolson (Salesman) and John Randazzo (Manager) the process was all laid out honestly without hidden extra fees and all to work within my budget. I highly recommend this Dealership! Thanks Guys!
Professionalism at its FINEST!
by 05/30/2019on
Just drove off CityBuickGMC Dealershipâs lot in a brand new Buick Enclave. Both John Randazzo and Dan Cunningham were diligent and knowledgeable about current offers and all the high end options I wanted for my family. It even came with Apple CarPlay!!! It has dual sunroofs, hands free lift gate, remote start, heavy duty weather mats ... I can go on and on! Amazing customer service- Top Notch. If you are looking for a car go to CityBuickGMC Dealership Today!!
Buick Enclave purchase
by 05/08/2019on
Salesman was great and very helpfull
Very Happy
by 04/26/2019on
The dealership is great; staff is knowledgeable and professional, kind and curious. I loved the Buick Encore they leased me. Our sales person Leah was awesome.
Santino Curatolo at City GMC/Cadillac/Buick
by 04/16/2019on
Santino was a fantastic sales associate. His knowledge of the product, in my case, the Buick Enclave, far exceeded other dealership experiences that I had. I would happily go back the next time I need a new lease.
2019 GMC yukon
by 03/30/2019on
Had a great experience at City. Rick Eichner in fleet sales was fantastic. Took his time to find out which vehicle was right for me and found the exact one. Overall great experience.
city buick -santino curatolo
by 03/28/2019on
i recently went to city buick in queens. in 6 days i was driving off with my new gmc acadia. Santino Curatolo was amazing and straight forward. he made a difficult process for me very easy. if you are looking for a gmc cadillac or buick go see santino.
City Buick GMC - Santino Curatolo
by 03/26/2019on
I went to this dealership in queens NYC 6 days ago. I left today in a brand new GMC acadia. The salesman I sat with was terrific. We all know It is not fun going through the process of purchasing a vehicle. Santino Curatolo was straight forward and wanted me to feel comfortable in this purchase. I highly recommend to go talk with him if you are in the neighborhood of looking for a new GMC, Buick or Cadillac. Even when the purchase was done, he spent a very long time going over the entire vehicle and the options in it.