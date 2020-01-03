service Rating

On June 10, 2019 I took my car (Honda Accord) to fix . I was hearing a noise like "Lawn Mower". So my service advisor was Christian Coello. I told and explained about the problem. It seems like he (Christian) understood the problem. An hour later he came back with a big list and told me i have to change so many things. He said If I change those things the sound or noise I am getting it will go away. Then I said ok. An hour later he came back and tole me my car is ready. So I started my car and I left the place. But unfortunately that sound did not go away. So next day I called but no one answered the phone. I called couple hours later and It is same no answer. Couple days later I called back and finally some one answered and he was Christian. So I told him about the situation and he told me bring the car back and we will take a look again. So as per our conversation I brought my car back. So again almost an hour later he came back and told me that I have to change the timing belt. Then I told him why you did not say that before and why did you say whatever I have changed before that will fix my car problem. He did not answer my question. He was hesitating to answer my question. He was telling me due to high millage I have to change the timing belt and that sound will go away. I told him I have changed the timing belt month before. He asked me did I change it from here or not. I said no I have changed it somewhere. He said oh man they ruined your car. Take your car to them whoever change the time belt. Then I took my car to that place and told him look what you have done to my car. So he said let me drive your car. So 5 minutes later he came back and told me I figured it out what's the problem. So long story short he fixed the problem. So Mr. Christian if you do not know do not say anything. Because of you I have spent a lot of money on that day. It was not necessary. The problem was little. Its call hub bearing. Probably you do not know this also your two senior technician. Like they also told you its timing belt. Its very unfortunate that honda dealership service department has inexperienced people like christian and two other senior technician. Read more