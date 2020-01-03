Car Lease
by 03/01/2020on
I leased a car from Carol Barnao. She was professional and helpful. I would recommend her to anyone who needs a new Honda.
Great sales
by 02/11/2020on
My sales rep Emanuel was outstanding! He was flexible, reliable and reached out to make sure the car I wanted met my needs!
DO NOT GO HERE, disorganized and unprofessional
by 12/19/2019on
PLEASE, NEVER GO HERE. GO TO BABYLON HONDA, TRUST ME! Long story short: Honda City of Levittown is the most disorganized, rude, and unprofessional car dealership I’ve ever been to. They backed out of a deal I already signed for after ignoring my calls for 2 weeks (all I wanted was an update on when the car would be ready, the manager and salesman never returned my calls)! I even had the paid write-up receipt with a deposit that was signed by a manager and sales representative! I ended up calling Babylon Honda during this dispute (Rodney) and told him the story that they weren’t responding to my calls. Rodney said don’t go back to talk to manager or wait for them, bring your receipt they gave you, and we’ll make this deal for you. I went to Babylon and Rodney made the deal happen, did even better with the pricing! They even gave me all weather proof mats. Honda city was so rude to me when I went there to get my deposit back. The GM never gave me an apology for wasting my time or an apology from the salesman or sales manager that signed off on the deal. They wanted my paid receipt back that they couldn’t honor because they knew I’d go somewhere else with it and write a terrible review. They wouldn’t give back my deposit without my write-up of sale receipt. I would not give it to them. One week after this, I received an email asking how they can move faster for me to buy/pick-up the car! Does anyone know what is actually going on there? The sales manager told me she never saw the paid receipt of sale, so what exactly do you do here? This was the second time I went there to buy a car and trade-in my other, the first time the manager told me I’m not ready to buy a car and walked away. I should’ve never gave them a second chance after that rude comment. Thankfully, Babylon Honda took care of me. I’ll always refer them and give them my business. I never write reviews, but this was necessary. This place is so disorganized. I even emailed after them not returning my calls and their emails don’t go through! Go to Babylon Honda (Rodney was great). They have more cars on the lot and have way more movement on pricing because of it. Even when you walk into Honda City of Levittown, you get a bad vibe. It’s never been updated. The place is not nice.
Honda lease Thanks to Carol B!
by 11/30/2019on
I wish I could give 10 stars for my experience at Honda City of LI! I was made very comfortable by Carol B and team from the moment we walked in the door. She took the time to show us a bunch of cars, got us out the door the same day and showed us all of the CR-V's features. I could not ask for better. Highest recommendations. You'd be foolish going elsewhere.
Honda City Levitown
by 11/10/2019on
Leased a Honda Passport at Honda City in Levittown. Love the Passport! My car salesman was David Marte, Will Ventura was Loan consultant and the Manger was Christina Salmon. I was so impressed how professional they were and played no games. I wasn’t kept there for hours on end to get a price on my vehicle . They were up front and honest. There should be more salesman’s like David Marte, Will Ventura the loan consultant and a Manager like Christina Salmo. I would highly recommend Honda city if you’re looking to lease or purchase a vehicle. You won’t be disappointed.
Customer service
by 10/27/2019on
Went to Honda city to purchase my 2016 Honda CR-V that I was currently leasing. I met David marte and will Ventura. They helped me compare purchasing a new vehicle and purchasing my current lease. They were very patient and helpful and answered all my questions. I appreciated all their help and honesty
Constantine
by 10/05/2019on
10/10 on his knowledge, sales and professionalism
A Quality Sale and Purchase
by 09/06/2019on
I recently purchased a certified preowned 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid from Honda City. Both my salesman Emmanuel and the used car supervisor Bob, were both very accommodating and helpful in terms of working with my budget and the price of the car and by adding some incentives such as free oil changes even though the car was an already at an internet special price. The preowned cars on the lot are high quality. I would recommend this dealership for a certified preowned Honda.
Should Be 0 Stars - But Not An Option!
by 08/20/2019on
I called the stealership last night as well as this morning to make sure that the car I was going to buy was on the lot and still for sale. Both times I was told "yes it is". Well guess what....it was sold days ago and they lied to me just to get me to drive in from Jersey to look at "similar models". Even after speaking to me about the 2 1/2 hour drive there, (3 1/2 hours home) they lied to me. I got back in my car and drove home. The filthy sales practices of this dealership cost me: a day's pay, over $30 in tolls, 1/2 a tank of gas and immeasurable anger and frustration. Try to put these [non-permissible content removed] out of business by spending your hard earned cash somewhere that you will be appreciated and treated like a human. If I saw them on fire I wouldn't even spit on them !
Bad Service
by 07/01/2019on
On June 10, 2019 I took my car (Honda Accord) to fix . I was hearing a noise like "Lawn Mower". So my service advisor was Christian Coello. I told and explained about the problem. It seems like he (Christian) understood the problem. An hour later he came back with a big list and told me i have to change so many things. He said If I change those things the sound or noise I am getting it will go away. Then I said ok. An hour later he came back and tole me my car is ready. So I started my car and I left the place. But unfortunately that sound did not go away. So next day I called but no one answered the phone. I called couple hours later and It is same no answer. Couple days later I called back and finally some one answered and he was Christian. So I told him about the situation and he told me bring the car back and we will take a look again. So as per our conversation I brought my car back. So again almost an hour later he came back and told me that I have to change the timing belt. Then I told him why you did not say that before and why did you say whatever I have changed before that will fix my car problem. He did not answer my question. He was hesitating to answer my question. He was telling me due to high millage I have to change the timing belt and that sound will go away. I told him I have changed the timing belt month before. He asked me did I change it from here or not. I said no I have changed it somewhere. He said oh man they ruined your car. Take your car to them whoever change the time belt. Then I took my car to that place and told him look what you have done to my car. So he said let me drive your car. So 5 minutes later he came back and told me I figured it out what's the problem. So long story short he fixed the problem. So Mr. Christian if you do not know do not say anything. Because of you I have spent a lot of money on that day. It was not necessary. The problem was little. Its call hub bearing. Probably you do not know this also your two senior technician. Like they also told you its timing belt. Its very unfortunate that honda dealership service department has inexperienced people like christian and two other senior technician.
Unnecessarily Long Wait
by 05/26/2019on
In the beginning, everything was fine. The used cars salesman answered all of my questions understanding that I was a first time buyer. The day I went back to buy the car, I wanted to get it financed through a different bank (not through the dealership). After informing them of this, it slowed everything down. I proceeded to wait for HOURS. I was not offered a beverage for 3 hours and then when I was, it was from a different salesperson who noticed I had been waiting a long time sitting in the same chair. It took over 5 hours for them to do the paperwork and give me my car. Then they realized when they went to get gas in the car, that it also needed an inspection. So that took even longer. My day started at the dealership at 10am and I didnât leave till at least 6. Also the car dealer became very rude. He basically ignored us for the rest of the afternoon disappearing in and out of the building doing odd jobs.
Bad Service.. Missed basic things on both my cars
by 05/09/2019on
Service has really degraded at this location. I would categorize it as no better (actually may be worse) that taking it to a regular mechanic shop. I have been going here about 7 years for all my Honda service needs, but lately noticed pretty bad experience. One of my cars had inspection and they did not update the inspection sticker!! .. I was like OK.. I called and they had me come back in and update sticker. As I picked up my second Car from them.. I noticed they did not fill in the windshield washer fluid.. (This is so basic) ... If your mechanic is not even checking such basic things as an inspection sticker or topping off the windshield fluid.. What other big things that I cannot even notice, he is skipping ... So I responded back to the texts they keep sending about the service experience.... and mentioned this The guy that helped me with the service calls me back as says "I don't know why you mention the inspection as we already fixed that".. I was mentioning that in the context of poor service and he simply said bring your other car in and we will check and replace the fluid as well My Answer No Thank You.. I will take it somewhere else where good service is not about having a good waiting areas and free coffee but actually doing good work on the car.. This place in my experience has failed in what it claims to offer..
Bait and Switch warning
by 05/07/2019on
Sadly, this shop has joined the ranks of the shady dealership club. As a repeat customer I let my guard down and they tried to pull the old bait and switch scam on me with the financing rate. I caught them and they backed down pretty quickly after blaming the finance guy who was supposedly “off” that day. Hondas sell themselves which makes this type of behavior even more repulsive. Sad way to make a living IMO. Be very careful with this place! I will NEVER be going back there.
Very Dishonest
by 03/16/2019on
I found the sales manager at this dealer to be one of the most dishonest people I've ever dealt with in my life. Constantly switching lease term, leasing companies, incentives, etc. When agreeing on a price and shaking, I asked for a printout, the length of the lease magically increased, and mileage decreased. This dealer is near my home, and I will never set foot in there again.
Excellent service
by 03/13/2019on
Just purchased a pre owned Honda. Couldnât be happier. My son needs a car for college and Matt Schaefer and Michael Lehbar made the process fast and convenient.
Bought an Accord from Honda City on President's Day
by 03/07/2019on
Got a 2015 Accord EX from Honda City in Levittown & I'm very satisfied w/ both the service I received from salesman Matt Schaeffer & my overall purchase.
Overall Satisfaction
by 02/28/2019on
Very Helpful, approved with no money down.
Hardly hurt
by 02/21/2019on
Sales staff (Andy & manager) - Attentive, patient, answered many questions, & car was sold at a fair price,
Buying a car at Honda City
by 02/18/2019on
Overall, the buying experience was typical and like in kind as to what other dealerships do to pressure you to buying from them but in my opinion, the salesman and sales manager were more frank and honest.
Good job juan
by 02/06/2019on
I worked with Juan Estrella and had a great experience. Great service, fast, and everything well put together. Will be back as soon as my lease is up to work with Juan.
Great experience
by 02/03/2019on
I bought a Honda HRV from Erick B at Honda city Levittown. Erick was great to work with. Very straight forward and accommodating. I never felt pressured to make a deal. Top notch professionalism and I got a great price when compared to other Honda sites on Long Island.