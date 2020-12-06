sales Rating

For distance buyers considering using Porsche Larchmont… take caution! A 911 has always been on my bucket list since I was a little kid and ultimately began my pursuit of “just the right one” about a year and a half ago. Finding the right 911 is part of the fun and my tolerance to new-car depreciation led me to search for the perfect certified preowned version. I found the right one at Porsche Larchmont in New York and being in St. Louis, began to pursue a relationship with the dealer. After becoming comfortable with the state of the vehicle, the dealer and I cosigned a deal cementing my dream. Or so I thought. At this point, the dealer began behaving weirdly… they didn’t take the car down from their website, all the paperwork had wrong values, there were extraordinary delays in sending material to sign (weeks), and then they ultimately suggested that Porsche Finance wouldn’t approve the deal unless I signed in person. Normally this would be no problem and I would fly there, however with COVID, flights were limited and I was risk adverse to traveling to the New York COVID hotspot. None of this made sense to me so I ended up calling both Porsche Cars North America and Porsche Finance’s support line to get clarity on the situation. Both asserted that they do NOT require in-person signing and in the COVID environment are actually encouraging remote documentation signatures. I also talked to several other Porsche dealerships in the New York and St. Louis areas and they corroborated Porsche Cars North America and Porsche Finances’ policy. After addressing with the Larchmont Sales Manager Slywester and my Sale Associate Greg, they continued to deny the Porsche Finance’s policy. They ultimately stopped responding to my various communications looking for clarity on the situation even though we had cosigned the deal. I later found out that they had a more lucrative local buyer lined up and were doing everything they could to get me to go away without saying it, up to and including breaching the contract that we had jointly signed and is legally binding in the state of New York. Not only is this unethical and illegal, but it betrayed my trust that I thought we established remotely and that I expected of a car manufacture of this caliber. My hope is that others don’t suffer the same unfortunate experience that I had and I’d be happy to email directly with others to share all the data I’ve captured justifying my experience. Larchmont has shattered my faith in Porsche Dealerships and certainly has me reconsidering my bucket list. Read more