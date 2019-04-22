sales Rating

These people at Jeep Chrysler Dodge of Larchmont are a bunch of [non-permissible content removed]. Not only they are rude and completely unprofessional, their deals are the worst in the whole state. God forbid to give them any deposit. They would steal it in heartbeat. I had a terrible experience with them. I never received any vehicle from them and on top of that they stole my deposit. They lied to me that everything is great and my deposit was processed for refund two weeks ago, but money never came. I started calling and they were only giving me new lies and run-arounds. At the end I was called names by the "manager" and told that the deposit they took is not refundable and will be kept for future business. After I told them that I do not want to do business with them, the so called manager told me that the owner told him to confiscate my deposit in punishment for not buying from them. I ended up going to Court. Stay away from Jeep of Larchmont. Never give them any deposits. You will never see your money as soon as they touch them.