Deceitful Dealership
by 04/22/2019on
Stay away, far away, from Larchmont Chrysler Jeep. I put a deposit down on a used car at Larchmont and got a call the night before I was to pick it up to tell me the car had been sold - that my deposit was never put in because there were still people interested in it!! I'm guessing they must have gotten a higher offer and sold it. Even for used car salesmen, this is a low.
Bunch of [non-permissible content removed]
by 03/30/2017on
These people at Jeep Chrysler Dodge of Larchmont are a bunch of [non-permissible content removed]. Not only they are rude and completely unprofessional, their deals are the worst in the whole state. God forbid to give them any deposit. They would steal it in heartbeat. I had a terrible experience with them. I never received any vehicle from them and on top of that they stole my deposit. They lied to me that everything is great and my deposit was processed for refund two weeks ago, but money never came. I started calling and they were only giving me new lies and run-arounds. At the end I was called names by the "manager" and told that the deposit they took is not refundable and will be kept for future business. After I told them that I do not want to do business with them, the so called manager told me that the owner told him to confiscate my deposit in punishment for not buying from them. I ended up going to Court. Stay away from Jeep of Larchmont. Never give them any deposits. You will never see your money as soon as they touch them.
Amazing service
by 12/22/2016on
This was my first time dealing with jeep and I must say it won't be my last. My salesman was nothing short of amazing. He made what use to be a stressful situation for me a very easy one. He lead me through the process and was very patient and helpful. I got the jeep that I loved without any problems. I will definitely be referring friends and family. Thank you!
It is worth your time see Fernando Gulla
by 11/06/2014on
By far the friendliest most accommodating and knowledgeable staff around. Will drop everything to check out my car so that I feel safe and secure best service best price why would you go else where? and the best dealer Fernando Gulla
Don't go there
by 02/13/2013on
They manipulated me into doing maintenance twice faster than it should be done. Specifically I was informed by them that it was necessary to change my transmission fluid after 5 years. They lied to me that it is a must! After I verified with manual that it should be at around 10 years of car usage then they told me it was only their 'recommendation'. When I pointed them that they lied to me and that I would not pay for this change then they told me that I would not get my car back! Finally I had to pay that extra $200. Don't go there...
They can't seem to fix the car I purchased from them
by 01/24/2012on
All they are interested in is getting my extended warranty fee of $100 instead of fixing the problems. I have taken it to them for front end work (5 times); front axle replaced, ball joints, tie rods and replacement of struts. I am still hearing noises when I make a sharp turn. It took me an additional (2 times) to fix an antifreeze leak and for that they replaced the radiator. I am now dealing with the heat blowing cold air. After they worked on it (3 more times), it still does not work. I now have to pay another $100 to bring it back to once again fix the heater. The mechanics need proper training in fixing a 2007 Dodge Caliber with only 34,000 miles.
Sales
by 01/21/2012on
My sales experience was great. They took great care of me.
they tried to rip me off to the bone
by 01/20/2010on
I had a service light on and got it checked at Larchmont-Chrysler. They said it was engine and billed me $2,000 for the work. One month later, the light came back on so I visited them again for diagnosis. They said this time it was the transmission and it would cost $3,500 (before tax)! The car is not worth all those money 'cause it's old (03 Stratus), so basically they're saying to buy new one. When I asked the trade in price, they said $1,500. I felt like humiliated that day, and I blamed myself to visit them in the first place. They've been trying to call me for new car sale but I'm trying whatever I can to avoid them. Looking back, the engine repair seems to be overpriced as well. I should've visited non-dealer- auto shop with the old car like mine. They tried to do the same to me with the transmission. I'm just glad I can tell other people out there about this malicious dealer. Yes, you've been warned.
Awful experience. Will never return.
by 12/05/2008on
The guy in the Service Dept. was extremely rude and spoke down to me because he didn't want to honor my warranty and fix the several problems that exist with my new Chrysler I bought from them. On top of this, they kept the car for two days, and I had to get a rental, paid by me, and only did a service which took minutes to perform. And it never fixed the problem either. The other problems he would not fix period. Never was I ever treated so poorly by a dealership.