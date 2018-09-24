Will Always Buy Here
by 09/24/2018on
I've just closed on my 4th lease deal with Julian, and he helped out so much, especially with my price point. Very professional and trustworthy. I wouldn't think about going to another dealer. And for service, Chris Colucci always squeezes me in at the last minute. This all started years ago when Kenny Hicks sat me in his office and helped me get my first Acura, with not such a great credit score. He did not judge me, he welcomed me. Thanks Acura of Westchester!
Awful experience
by 07/20/2018on
Do yourself a favor DO NOT go here. Very small dealership. The sales process started off okay. People were friendly, and the sales manager was informative. Once I purchased the car - it went downhill. Accounting AND the sales person called me and told me my car was finally here after a week. In between the time of them telling me my car is here, the accounting manager calls me and asked for the account number to my old/current car, so they can send the pay off amount. I gave it to them along with everything else! But they "misplaced it" - I gave it to them again.... So I called my insurance company to changed over to the new (Which my insurance went up $80 per month, when I was told it should go down with having an Acura..) 7 hours later I get a call and they said there was a "mix up" .. your car is not here, and you have to wait. After I was excited for the day? Seriously? So I asked for All Season Mats for free - figured that's the least they can do... they said they can offer me 10% off. Nice.. but no thanks.. I finally pick up my car, it was a mess. I had to deal with another sales person, the finance person was rude, very curt, and was rushing... didn't review the leasing contract with me... I had to ask ALL of the questions. At this point... I thought I was done with them... I called the bank of my previous car 2 weeks later, and they said they haven't received the payoff amount. Well at this point I own 2 cars. I called Acura, asked to speak to the manager.. he said there was a mix up in our accounting department and the check was never sent, we are overnighting it now. Really? Then an hour later.. he calls back and says - we sent it 2 weeks ago and they never cashed it... It's on them (meaning the bank). Well it's on the both of them, someone should have followed up knowing that 19K is still in their bank account - simple account management. TO THIS DAY, I am reaching out to my current bank and trying to get this whole thing situated. Finally, my bank receives the check and the dealership is short $64.. of course. Over it. For the purposes of this review, I have decided not to use names. However, I would highly suggest not going to this dealership. I am moving my service to another dealership. That's how upset I am.
Superior staff makes for superior experiences
by 04/18/2016on
For me, one of the most important ways to tell how a dealership treats customers is how you are treated "after you purchase the car.” Well, after buying, there was a small problem with how the wipers worked (which was corrected by Acura via an update). It was at this stage that I had the pleasure of meeting the person that would become "the best service advisor I've ever had!” I thought Lexus had kudos on service. However, Mr George Brunner proved me wrong. Never have I dealt with such a caring and knowledgable service advisor. George would not rest until I was 100% satisfied with my purchase. Even going so far as giving me his cell number if I had any questions — now that's service! Since the car had a lot of new technology, I had a lot of questions. Every time I called or stopped in, George made himself available no matter how busy they were (and believe me they’re busy). The service actually (and I never thought I would say this) far exceeded Lexus. Acura of Westchester is lucky to have George Brunner. He is truly exceptional, as is the rest of the staff. My review would not do justice if I didn't also mention Mr. Frank Ferraro. Frank was always there both during and after purchasing my car to make sure everything went smoothly and I was completely satisfied with all aspects of my purchase. In summary, I have found both the sales and service staff to be exceptional, and now I would never buy a car anywhere else. Sorry Lexus.
A real [non-permissible content removed]!
by 03/22/2015on
I have a 2008 Acura MDX base, covered under Acuras extended warranty. I went to Acura of Westchester in first week of Jan, 2015 for a possible upgrade to a newer model and to consider leasing a 2015 ILX in addition. They offered a very unreasonable trade-in for my MDX and I left. Few days later, I took my MDX to Acura of Westchester on 01/17/2015 to diagnose a scratchy noise coming from exhaust, and inconsistent seat memory in cold weather. Regarding the seat memory, the service consultant, Shannon Lemon mentioned that the passenger side mirror (which was working fine at that time) is after market and is affecting the seat and steering memory and needs to be replaced. After I came back from dealership, I noticed the driver side mirror was frozen and not moving, and seat memory light on the driver door was off and seat memory was completely non-functional. I called the dealership and scheduled an appointment. On 01/31/2015, I dropped my MDX at dealership at 10:15 AM. Around 3 PM the same day, I received a phone call from the service consultant, Shannon Lemon, who said that the passenger side aftermarket mirror is short circuiting the driver side mirror as well as the steering and seat memory system, and that this particular electrical issue is not covered by Acuras extended warranty. She intentionally did not mention the electrical, short-circuiting, and warranty non-coverage issues in the written report. My wife talked to the manager, Chris, who emphasized that further diagnostic work up is needed at rate of $130/hour. I had some body work performed on my MDX in 5/2013 and replaced the passenger side mirror by a Geico certified mechanic. The driver side (original Acura) mirror was fully functional until after the car was serviced at the dealership on 01/17/2015. There was no so-called short-circuiting during the 1.5-year period since 5/2013. I took my car to an independent third party mechanic on 02/4/2015, who performed the diagnostic work up and found that the power supply to the driver side mirror was unplugged. Upon re-plugging, both the driver side mirror and the seat memory became fully functional. He did not find any evidence of short-circuiting. I paid around $2400 in 2012 for the extended warranty to cover for any future electrical issues among others, and non-coverage of such issues would constitute a pure waste of money, adversely affecting brand trust. Interestingly enough, the third party mechanic identified and remedied the problem in less than an hour which the Acura trained technicians (who work on hundreds of Acura vehicles every month), could not diagnose and fix in more 4-5 hours. I reported the issue to Acuras client relations. Ms. Katrina called few days later from Acuras office, and told me that Acura cannot take any action against the dealership since dealership is an independent business. She offered reimbursement in the amount of $108, (which the outside mechanic charged). I was not interested in $108, but rather some disciplinary action taken against the dealership. The driver side mirror and seat memory stopped working immediately after the car was serviced at the dealership to fix the exhaust issue. The outside mechanic found that the power supply to the mirror was unplugged. The scenario is highly suggestive of this unplugging being performed by the dealership. The mirror and seat memory itself is a rather trivial issue. What is concerning is the fact that it was most likely done by the dealership. I had to make a subsequent appointment, go there, take a loaner, and go back there after 5 hours with the issue still being unresolved which the outside mechanic later fixed it in only an hour. Its beyond my understanding that the dealership works under the banner of Acura and uses its name to attract customers, yet its actions are deemed immune by Acura, as these actions according to Acura does not lie under the jurisdiction of Acura since the dealership is an independent entity (???). It means the dealership can do whatever they want and get away with it? This further implies that Acura has no system of check and balance and can not hold dealerships responsible for their cheating and unprofessional and unethical actions. Acura is an established reputable auto brand but its reputation is seriously compromised rather ruined by unprofessional demeanor of dealerships with ulterior motives.
sales
by 02/17/2015on
I want to thank Acura of westchester for all it' help and services. My salesman Julian was a great help, and did a wonderful job helping purchase a vehicle. I want to thank him for all his help. thanks Julian, well appreciated. See you soon for my next purchase.
A good experience
by 07/06/2012on
A totally professional, straightforward, pleasant car-buying experience. Which is something you can't say every day. Vincent was totally professional from the first email inquiry I sent him to closing. Good price, excellent financing terms, no BS. One minor quibble is that the dealer markup on accessories, which will be offered as you're wrapping up financing, is a little high -- which is fine if the acccessories need installation (for example, the side moldings we bought for our car), but for simple things like winter floor mats one could order directly from Acura for less. That said, overall experience was outstanding. My wife and I were extremely pleased.
One of the best Acura dealerships I visited
by 05/21/2010on
No hassle test drive understanding sales manager willing to negotiate following up on other interests
Very nice friendly dealarship
by 12/03/2008on
One of the best car dealerships. Gave me good price on the new car, good trade-in price. Great customer service and follow up. No wasted time.