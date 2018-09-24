service Rating

I have a 2008 Acura MDX base, covered under Acuras extended warranty. I went to Acura of Westchester in first week of Jan, 2015 for a possible upgrade to a newer model and to consider leasing a 2015 ILX in addition. They offered a very unreasonable trade-in for my MDX and I left. Few days later, I took my MDX to Acura of Westchester on 01/17/2015 to diagnose a scratchy noise coming from exhaust, and inconsistent seat memory in cold weather. Regarding the seat memory, the service consultant, Shannon Lemon mentioned that the passenger side mirror (which was working fine at that time) is after market and is affecting the seat and steering memory and needs to be replaced. After I came back from dealership, I noticed the driver side mirror was frozen and not moving, and seat memory light on the driver door was off and seat memory was completely non-functional. I called the dealership and scheduled an appointment. On 01/31/2015, I dropped my MDX at dealership at 10:15 AM. Around 3 PM the same day, I received a phone call from the service consultant, Shannon Lemon, who said that the passenger side aftermarket mirror is short circuiting the driver side mirror as well as the steering and seat memory system, and that this particular electrical issue is not covered by Acuras extended warranty. She intentionally did not mention the electrical, short-circuiting, and warranty non-coverage issues in the written report. My wife talked to the manager, Chris, who emphasized that further diagnostic work up is needed at rate of $130/hour. I had some body work performed on my MDX in 5/2013 and replaced the passenger side mirror by a Geico certified mechanic. The driver side (original Acura) mirror was fully functional until after the car was serviced at the dealership on 01/17/2015. There was no so-called short-circuiting during the 1.5-year period since 5/2013. I took my car to an independent third party mechanic on 02/4/2015, who performed the diagnostic work up and found that the power supply to the driver side mirror was unplugged. Upon re-plugging, both the driver side mirror and the seat memory became fully functional. He did not find any evidence of short-circuiting. I paid around $2400 in 2012 for the extended warranty to cover for any future electrical issues among others, and non-coverage of such issues would constitute a pure waste of money, adversely affecting brand trust. Interestingly enough, the third party mechanic identified and remedied the problem in less than an hour which the Acura trained technicians (who work on hundreds of Acura vehicles every month), could not diagnose and fix in more 4-5 hours. I reported the issue to Acuras client relations. Ms. Katrina called few days later from Acuras office, and told me that Acura cannot take any action against the dealership since dealership is an independent business. She offered reimbursement in the amount of $108, (which the outside mechanic charged). I was not interested in $108, but rather some disciplinary action taken against the dealership. The driver side mirror and seat memory stopped working immediately after the car was serviced at the dealership to fix the exhaust issue. The outside mechanic found that the power supply to the mirror was unplugged. The scenario is highly suggestive of this unplugging being performed by the dealership. The mirror and seat memory itself is a rather trivial issue. What is concerning is the fact that it was most likely done by the dealership. I had to make a subsequent appointment, go there, take a loaner, and go back there after 5 hours with the issue still being unresolved which the outside mechanic later fixed it in only an hour. Its beyond my understanding that the dealership works under the banner of Acura and uses its name to attract customers, yet its actions are deemed immune by Acura, as these actions according to Acura does not lie under the jurisdiction of Acura since the dealership is an independent entity (???). It means the dealership can do whatever they want and get away with it? This further implies that Acura has no system of check and balance and can not hold dealerships responsible for their cheating and unprofessional and unethical actions. Acura is an established reputable auto brand but its reputation is seriously compromised rather ruined by unprofessional demeanor of dealerships with ulterior motives. Read more