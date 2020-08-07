This is the 4th new vehicle I've purchased from Ed Shults Ford Lincoln. The salesmen treated me very good from start to finish. He payed attention to me and my needs in a vehicle. All employees at the dealership were great from the time I arrived until I left. Always taking time to address my needs in a timely fashion. I've delt with the same salesmen on all my purchases. It's a good feeling to see someone you trust and count on.
Never in my life have I experienced a car dealership like this. The staff were ready and willing to go out of their way to make sure I not only got the vehicle I wanted, but also arranged affordable payments, and answered any and every question I had. Thank you, for the easiest vehicle purchase I've ever had! Definitely going to recommend Shults to everyone I know, and without a doubt, will be a repeat customer.
I went in to find a new vehicle on Saturday and left with my dream truck! Rob and the whole Shults Ford team made it all easy from finding the vehicle to financing! This is the second vehicle that we have purchased here and will be back when we need a new on!
I was told the service being done on my vehicle would take about a half a day to complete. I brought my vehicle in on Tuesday at 8am and did not receive it back complete until Monday afternoon, the following week.
This purchase was one I'll remember. My sales rep, Austin Harmon, was a very personable and knowledgeable young man. He is a very skillful marketing representative and real pleasure to work with. The F150 Super Crew 4X4 I purchased is everything I was looking for in a truck and more! Any questions or concerns I had were answered fully and very satisfactorily. While going through the purchasing process Ed Shults introduced himself and even thanked me for my service to our country! This experience is one that will keep me coming back to this dealer time after time. I am thoroughly satisfied and quite pleased with the overall purchase. I couldn't be happier with my new truck, its performance and options!
I have bee taking our Hyundai Elantra to Shults since we bought it 4 years ago. We bought a service plan that ran out a year or so ago. I'll have to say we have been pleasantly surprised. They are prompt and don't seem to be trying to sell us services that we don't need..The cost is very comparable to independent service stations and they are more familiar with the car because they sell that make. The waiting area is nice with TV and free coffee. Oh yes, - I almost forgot to say that they washed the care every time I have had it serviced.
