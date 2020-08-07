Ed Shults Ford Lincoln of Jamestown

2258 Washington St, Jamestown, NY 14701
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ed Shults Ford Lincoln of Jamestown

5.0
Overall Rating
(7)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (0)
sales Rating

Fran’s Explorer

by Franito on 07/08/2020

Good service and friendly atmosphere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
sales Rating

2019 Ford Escape SEL

by Kim Touhey on 12/13/2019

My salesman, Dennis Sealy, was very competent, friendly and explained everything l needed to know. Chris Terito, in Finance, explained all of my options and details on the money end.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Owner Dana Riforgiato

by d riforgiato on 10/01/2019

This is the 4th new vehicle I've purchased from Ed Shults Ford Lincoln. The salesmen treated me very good from start to finish. He payed attention to me and my needs in a vehicle. All employees at the dealership were great from the time I arrived until I left. Always taking time to address my needs in a timely fashion. I've delt with the same salesmen on all my purchases. It's a good feeling to see someone you trust and count on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

What an experience!

by NPSeeley81 on 08/02/2019

Never in my life have I experienced a car dealership like this. The staff were ready and willing to go out of their way to make sure I not only got the vehicle I wanted, but also arranged affordable payments, and answered any and every question I had. Thank you, for the easiest vehicle purchase I've ever had! Definitely going to recommend Shults to everyone I know, and without a doubt, will be a repeat customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2018 Lincoln MKZ Purchase from Ed Shultz Ford Lincoln

by Warren Kelly on 01/25/2019

I thought your salesman was top notch and very professional This is the first time that I walked into a dealership to buy a car and was completed in the sales in less then two (2) hours...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Edge

by John123 on 11/09/2018

Very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by Happy Ben C on 10/30/2018

I went in to find a new vehicle on Saturday and left with my dream truck! Rob and the whole Shults Ford team made it all easy from finding the vehicle to financing! This is the second vehicle that we have purchased here and will be back when we need a new on!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Edge service

by Kathy B on 08/19/2018

Smooth, friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Not done in a timely manner

by Customer on 07/25/2018

I was told the service being done on my vehicle would take about a half a day to complete. I brought my vehicle in on Tuesday at 8am and did not receive it back complete until Monday afternoon, the following week.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Service on my 2107 Ford Escape

by sugarbear16 on 05/04/2018

Smooth and Easy Service, no issues whatsoever, in and out quickly as usual, Fast and Friendly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2015 F150 XLT

by Dstephen44 on 10/11/2017

This purchase was one I'll remember. My sales rep, Austin Harmon, was a very personable and knowledgeable young man. He is a very skillful marketing representative and real pleasure to work with. The F150 Super Crew 4X4 I purchased is everything I was looking for in a truck and more! Any questions or concerns I had were answered fully and very satisfactorily. While going through the purchasing process Ed Shults introduced himself and even thanked me for my service to our country! This experience is one that will keep me coming back to this dealer time after time. I am thoroughly satisfied and quite pleased with the overall purchase. I couldn't be happier with my new truck, its performance and options!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mrs. Susan Hornberger

by SusanKHK on 08/12/2017

Very friendly, knowledgeable staff. Service completed in timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2017 Ford Escape

by abouquin on 06/24/2017

Top notch professionalism and customer service from everyone involved. Got the vehicle I wanted at the price I could afford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

ford tauras

by cashew499 on 12/29/2016

very pleased with outcome and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

poor service

by sugarbear16 on 12/02/2016

Defective blower installed. Took 12 days to get new one. No calls. Now no appt. until Wed of next week

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Happy with Shults Service

by albragg on 11/12/2016

I have bee taking our Hyundai Elantra to Shults since we bought it 4 years ago. We bought a service plan that ran out a year or so ago. I'll have to say we have been pleasantly surprised. They are prompt and don't seem to be trying to sell us services that we don't need..The cost is very comparable to independent service stations and they are more familiar with the car because they sell that make. The waiting area is nice with TV and free coffee. Oh yes, - I almost forgot to say that they washed the care every time I have had it serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ed Shults ford Lincoln Hyundai service

by Tbrown2121 on 11/08/2016

The service department at Ed Shults ford is always top notch. In and out service always very polite. They even washed my car when they were finished. Great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

owner

by domobob on 10/10/2016

great to do business with. Fast in and out. 5 star service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great customer service

by KristenP on 05/20/2015

We loved our experience at Shults Ford! Everyone we dealt with was great! They did everything they could to make sure we were getting what we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
