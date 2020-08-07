sales Rating

This purchase was one I'll remember. My sales rep, Austin Harmon, was a very personable and knowledgeable young man. He is a very skillful marketing representative and real pleasure to work with. The F150 Super Crew 4X4 I purchased is everything I was looking for in a truck and more! Any questions or concerns I had were answered fully and very satisfactorily. While going through the purchasing process Ed Shults introduced himself and even thanked me for my service to our country! This experience is one that will keep me coming back to this dealer time after time. I am thoroughly satisfied and quite pleased with the overall purchase. I couldn't be happier with my new truck, its performance and options! Read more