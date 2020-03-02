sales Rating

Stay away from this dealership, don't get the headache for future They don't deserve one star.... They trap and cheat the customers...... I financed new Honda Odyssey 2018 touring and they added five different types of additional coverage $7500.00 in my loan account which I really don't needed the salesman Mohammed F. Chowdhury (MO) told me that these coverages are prorated and compulsory buy with financed vehicles I sold out that minivan within the year and fully paid off my loan and tried to get my additional coverage premium refund back but sales man Mohammed F. Chowdhury refused to refund...I called directly to the coverage companies and they said I'm eligible to get my refund but they can only refund to the dealers not to customers I again visited to the dealership and met with Salesman Mohammed F. Chowdhury and he said come after two weeks...after two weeks I went to the dealership and asked for my refund And salesmen Mohammed F. Chowdhury told me that I'll get $100.00 refund back... I was shocked... again called all the coverage companies and they said I should get 80% of my premiums back (which is the 80% of $7500.00) I went to the dealership again and that time I met with Finance Director Rayhan Zaman and he told me that you'll get all your refund back with in 10 days and we will mail your check at your home After 20 days I tried to contact with Finace Director Rayhan Zaman and he said he forgot about everything call after two days And after to days they stopped pick my calls I sent emails but didn't get back Now I'm getting through the legal process These guys are not professional they covering each otherâs They are very polite at the time you buy the car and after that they will not pick your call They have worst after sales service Don't get headaches for future Stay away from this dealership..... Read more