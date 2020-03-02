Hillside Honda

13907 Hillside Ave, Jamaica, NY 11435
(877) 774-2715
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hillside Honda

4.8
Overall Rating
(80)
Recommend: Yes (76) No (4)
sales Rating

No tricks, no hidden cost, honest and upfront!

by 2017 Honda Accord on 02/03/2020

We were shopping all day went to 3 different dealerships looked at multiple cars and almost gave up searching until we arrived at Hillside. They were upfront told us what they were about. The price was fair, no negotiations. There are no hidden cost like dealer service cost like other places. We are happy with our car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
315 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Listing HONDA CRV

by Hasan Tahirovic on 03/05/2020

The place is nice and clean. The service is good and the salesperson, Mario is super helpful. However, the manager sticks with the price but we negotiated successfully. This is my fourth leasing from HONDA and I am not disappointed by their service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Excellent experience

by Excellent experience on 10/29/2019

I was blown away by by the people who helped me everyone was so helpful, honest and courteous. Ashley, Peter and Rob made my experience of buying a new car so pleasurable. Ashley kept me updated on my car which so appreciated and very thoughtful She was definitely a pleasure!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent experience

by Excellent experience on 10/29/2019

I am totally blown away with my experience in buying my new Honda I was treated with honesty and respect. I feel every one went the extra yard to help . Ashley was great always letting me know how things were going with my car . Pete and rob made me feel great about buying a new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

dishoonesty

by Latha Tondamantham on 09/29/2019

Your contact Alison emailed me an offer to buy Honda EX for about $27500(inclusive of taxes and fees) without including loyalty discount of $750.00 and upon her urging visited your show room on Sept 25th. Your sales person tries to pull wool over my eyes by giving his best offer as what is on the internet which amounts to about $28500.00 not including taxes and fees which when added would amount to more than $31K. Despite showing the print out of HIll Side over he stood by his offer. Bad business practice.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Amazing dealership

by Amazing experience on 09/22/2019

Just purchased my new Honda Accord from Hillside. Peter and Carlos made the experience simple. They handled everything and made buying a new car fun. For my next car I will certainly come back here again. Thanks Hillside!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great service

by Dan N on 09/20/2019

Went to Hillside after several frustrating visits to Paragon. The employees at Hillside are much more professional and the cars are in much better shape than Paragon. We bought a CR-V from Jamie and couldn’t be happier. Thanks Hillside Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Dealership

by BG on 08/22/2019

I had a terrific experience at Hillside Honda. I dealt primarily with Hugo who was personable, knowledgeable and patiently answered every question I asked (I had many). He walked me through the entire buying process and could not have been more helpful. I highly recommend buying from Hillside Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Good and Easy car buying experience

by AbHoover on 08/09/2019

I worked with Jamie on buying a CPO car. He was easy to work with and because the price on CPO cars isn’t negotiable it was a much less stressful car buying experience. Everyone in the office was nice and helpful. Call ahead of time to discuss finance and how to get the best APR for a loan. I was pre approved by Chase and then was locked in to working with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service.

by Hakim on 07/23/2019

Ashley was a great help in helping me purchase my first car.she was very flexible and offered to come in on an off day to help finalize my purchase. I was satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Stay away from this dealership

by RahulSetia on 04/22/2019

Stay away from this dealership, don't get the headache for future They don't deserve one star.... They trap and cheat the customers...... I financed new Honda Odyssey 2018 touring and they added five different types of additional coverage $7500.00 in my loan account which I really don't needed the salesman Mohammed F. Chowdhury (MO) told me that these coverages are prorated and compulsory buy with financed vehicles I sold out that minivan within the year and fully paid off my loan and tried to get my additional coverage premium refund back but sales man Mohammed F. Chowdhury refused to refund...I called directly to the coverage companies and they said I'm eligible to get my refund but they can only refund to the dealers not to customers I again visited to the dealership and met with Salesman Mohammed F. Chowdhury and he said come after two weeks...after two weeks I went to the dealership and asked for my refund And salesmen Mohammed F. Chowdhury told me that I'll get $100.00 refund back... I was shocked... again called all the coverage companies and they said I should get 80% of my premiums back (which is the 80% of $7500.00) I went to the dealership again and that time I met with Finance Director Rayhan Zaman and he told me that you'll get all your refund back with in 10 days and we will mail your check at your home After 20 days I tried to contact with Finace Director Rayhan Zaman and he said he forgot about everything call after two days And after to days they stopped pick my calls I sent emails but didn't get back Now I'm getting through the legal process These guys are not professional they covering each otherâs They are very polite at the time you buy the car and after that they will not pick your call They have worst after sales service Don't get headaches for future Stay away from this dealership.....

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Customer service needs work

by Edawg701 on 03/10/2019

From the beginning Brittany Josephs didn't keep in touch with me about filling out the financial paperwork other than online before I filled it out in the dealership. She also contacted Geico to get insurance ID cards without telling me. They now have a policy that you fill out the paperwork first and pick up the vehicle the next day which I was not told about intil I filled out the financial paperwork on 2/26/19. On 2/27/19 I went in to pick up my CR-V and was called 20 minutes before that my ID card was wrong so I had to call Geico to have it fixed. When I arrived Ivan Patterson filled out the last of the paperwork and got my insurance ID card corrected again. In the paperwork I signed he was supposed to show me the features which he never did. The CR-V was left in front of the dealership with the hazards on and me not knowing how to turn them off. Also the paperwork was placed in the glove compartment which Ivan told me without a copy of the insurance card. In the end I felt like they were doing me a favor by letting me buy from them. The managers I spoke to didn't care about my complaints about Brittany or their customer service. The only good customer service person is Elijah Hartley who should train the rest about proper customer care.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Great Low Key Salesmanship

by Roger on 02/01/2019

The manager (sorry, whose name I can't recall) and salesman Mohamed Ali Sultan opened my eyes to maybe a better car for me. I will purchase a car from Hillside.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

worst experience

by Tony on 02/01/2019

This dealership only wants your money. if you take care car for service and its still under warranty, good luck as one customer I was talking to there tells me.You will be placed on the low priority list then, and get bounce around all day. I would never do business again with this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great customer service

by Shanice on 01/31/2019

Ramone is an amazing sales rep. He is knowledgeable, patient and professional. He assisted from the time I walked into the door unsure of what car I wanted to the very end when I took my car home.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience.

by Nicole on 01/30/2019

Had a great experience at the Dealership. Aneudi Jimenez was great and very helpful made sure that I was being taken care off at all times as well as updating me and explaining to me as first time buyer what was going on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

best experience purchasing a vehicle

by edolan on 01/27/2019

Thomas Carabello made the purchase of this vehicle enjoyable. He was very knowledgable and easy to work with. We appreciate the fact that he took care of us. Purchasing a vehicle has not been a pleasurable experience for us until now.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great

by Glennw2ns on 01/25/2019

Highly recommend Fatima! She is very caring and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience buying my new car!

by JayA. on 01/25/2019

I walked in with the intension of checking out the new cars and get an idea of which one I might want to get in the near future. I was helped by Edwiin and Mo at the dealership and they made us feel very comfortable and provided us with all the necessary info and test drive. I did like this one car a lot and even ended up driving home in it on the same day. Edwiin and Mo are great at what they do and made this car buying experience great for me. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking to buy a new Honda. Thanks Hillside Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

They Delivered

by StuartW on 01/25/2019

I made a special order of a 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid, Touring and they were able to deliver as asked. I was going to buy it but after they learned I was only planning on keeping it for 4 years they let me compare buying with leasing and I went with leasing. Great car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Buying a 2019 CRV

by Leo.E on 01/22/2019

Salesperson Ejaz Haider was great. He is very knowledgeable and made the whole process a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers’ needs. Located in Jamaica, New York and serving NYC, Queens and Brooklyn, the staff at Hillside Honda will help you find the Honda vehicle you want. At Hillside Honda we offer a searchable online inventory on our website of new Honda cars in Jamaica, along with well-maintained pre-owned cars by today’s top manufacturers. Come on in and take a test drive! Our sales staff will help you find that new Honda or quality used car that you have been searching for.

what sets us apart
Challenging credit is only a speed bump for Hillside Honda! We have one of the highest credit approval ratings in the tri-state area.
A Pre-Owned location with a wide selection of certified Honda and non-Honda vehicles.
Hillside Honda is a very cultured establishment with 10 different languages spoken on location.
Hillside Honda is family owned and operated Honda dealership since 1972, making you feel right at home.
