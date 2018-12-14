Ford Lincoln of Queens Boulevard

13948 Queens Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11435
Today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ford Lincoln of Queens Boulevard

5.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
sales Rating

Great customer Service

by RJG on 12/14/2018

Just got another Ford Escape for my daughter. the people who helped me did a great job. They even explained how to sync everything with Ford Pass. They made sure I understood how to use the app. The added features make a lot of sense.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

The Staff

by Great on 04/09/2019

The staff at Ford Lincoln of Queens where Mr. Anthony MEZZATESTA is the manager has excellent service and excellent care for each of their people. The service I received today was extraordinary I love coming there and Tony makes me feel very special not just me but all of his customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE / GREAT DEALS

by 121960 on 11/28/2018

I recently purchased a car from Ford Lincoln of Queens. My salesperson Andy Simonetti and Min Choi were prompt, courteous, efficient, and easy to work, Exceptional service. One of the best experiences buying a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Good experience for sure

by Annmarie34 on 05/07/2018

Great experience from car intake to pick up. Service advisor Tony kept me informed of the entire Process and kept me in the loop as he made repairs. Amazing work here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Lincoln MKX

by Annmarie34 on 04/29/2018

The car is good but a bit overwhelming with controls. Seth & Jarvon (of Ford Lincoln Queens) have been helping us learn the features and it is greatly appreciated. The voice activated controls needs to be improved - often does not understand address requested

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Valley Stream service was excellent!!!!!

by b4ctrooper on 03/09/2018

I was treated like a king, and got my vehicle back much faster than expected!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent

by sgangemi on 02/04/2018

I had a great experience with the dealership. They did a great job in speeding up the process in getting me my car, which I'm very happy with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Sales Team!!

by QueenB5477 on 10/04/2017

I just leased a 2017 Lincoln MKC from this dealership. To say that I am a satisfied customer is an understatement. I have leased before from SAL Ambrosio and I am never disappointed. He does whatever it takes to please his customers. In 2008 I leased a Ford Escape and after that I wanted to try Cadillac (wasnt happy) then Jeep again not happy. They were ok but something was missing. I decided to see if I wanted a Ford/Lincoln again. Price was right so I got it. Let me tell you I am so happy I did. The quality of the vehicle and the service I received from Sal in sales to Reggie in finance and Givonne who gave me a very thorough tour of my car. If there was a 10 rating they would all get it!! Thank you boys you put a smile on my face!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ford Escape 2017

by Maureen1975 on 09/05/2017

I'm Maureen and I was help by Dave obrien. He was very pleasant and helpful. He answered all my questions and that helped me to make a choice. He was very patient . He has great customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Careless

by Trucker123 on 08/11/2017

Had a warranty issue on 6 month F150 They kept the truck for a week and did not address the issue

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Service Department

by bertarno on 01/01/2017

Car pick up and drop off is seamless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Just a regular Guy

by AregularGuy16 on 12/16/2016

nice smiles ,very friendly just 2 problems 1 is taking in too many appointments at once. 2 my car comes out filthy with mud all over the tires and side like they take it off road. Its nice that they give you a voucher to wash but I think the car should be given back to the customer as given to the service department.. Just a FYI the waiting area needs a remodeling, TV's are outdated ,lighting too

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2017 Explorer

by Gail1951 on 10/20/2016

I love my Explorer! Thank you Liz for the exceptional service you provided me. All I had to do was tell Liz what I wanted and she took care of the rest. No hassles, no presure. There is no other dealership I would use.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Willing to negotiate!

by spedrininyc on 10/16/2016

This is my second time buying/leasing from Ford Lincoln of Queens. My experience has been excellent and would certainly recommend to anyone looking to buy/lease or even make an inquiry about Ford vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Back for more

by D3adch1ld on 10/07/2016

This my 3rd car from this dealer, that should say it all. I have always received great service and the best deals possible, always get exactly what I'm looking for and promptly. This time around was even better since it literally took 1 hr to drive with my new car. Ah, and loyalty has rewarded me with even more competitive incentives and beyond. Looking forward to seeing them for my next acquisition. See Seth, he will get you the best deal around!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Highly recommend

by saramassred on 09/21/2016

Brian was committed to my satisfaction, made sure I got exactly what I wanted for a price I could afford

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good

by Nikkie18 on 09/11/2016

Wait time could he been shorter but otherwise everything was fine

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Tom Cinelli is the worst car dealer I ever met.

by sidmccullough2 on 07/31/2016

Tom Cinelli is the worst car dealer I ever met. I will also send an email to Ford company and let them know what kind of service he had provided me. Also we had an appointment and he was 48 mins late and never apologized to us.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

As always Ford helps

by glorichnet on 07/28/2016

As always, the staff and crew at Ford Lincoln Queens are helpful, knowledgeable and very pleasant to be around. We are pleased and grateful with the services provided.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good service, Clean facility.

by 42tlimlams on 07/21/2016

The service was very good. The staff was very helpful and friendly. The place was very clean and comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
