Koeppel Nissan

7415 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights, NY 11372
(833) 913-2746
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Koeppel Nissan

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
36 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Stay away from Koeppel NIssan

by Marino on 06/27/2019

Stay away from this dealer if want to buy or lease a new car. The finance department is the worst after having to deal with the since 2007...I really learn my lesson not to ever in my life buy or lease a car from Koeppel Nissan...they just plain simple unethical and disrespectful [non-permissible content removed] that not even having lease cars from them for years have any consideration for their loyal costumers...coming back...I knew my credit score is not the best now...but I finally got somebody to back me up and co-sign for me. They just devalue credit scores putting a 763 Experian Fico score in 739 giving a tier 3 which is ridiculous not giving me the best rate or deal possible to take a base model. I am really disappointed from Luis in finance department playing games with their loyal costumer making staff up with credit score. I will advise anybody not to ever step a feet in this dealer. they really so full of crap and think they are Gods...

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Thanks Freddie!

by MariaM716 on 08/21/2016

I got my first car with almost little to nothing down! It really is true when they say drive out same-day. If it wasn't for Freddie for being so wonderful at what he does, I would have never gotten my car. Big thumbs up to Koppel Nissan but most importantly big thumbs up to Freddie!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love my new car!

by Daniel_P on 04/13/2015

We got our first car from Koeppel Nissan a couple weeks ago! Eddie was the sales consultant assisting us. After researching and walking into a few dealerships I have to say that Eddie actually listened to what we needed for our growing family. He was extremely patient answering all my questions and concerns. After showing us a couple cars I fell in love with the safety features of our Pathfinder. Koeppel gave us the best price for our budget and didnt try to SELL us more like other dealerships did. I was pleasantly surprised when Eddie called us last week to see how we were doing with our new Pathfinder. Thank you Koeppel for making this entire process as stress-free as possible!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding Customer service And great experience!

by Olmery on 03/13/2015

This is the third Nissan that I get from here and every time has been a pleasure. They demonstrate great customer service by being patient and not pushy. They gave me the best possible price and I highly recommend this dealership. Nash and Wilson were amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Go to Koeppel Nissan : )

by laraine1 on 12/07/2014

Here's a quick review of my experience purchasing a used certified vehicle at Koeppel Nissan of Jackson Heights N.Y I ventured out on a rainy Friday night after work to test drive a certified used Nissan Altima. I was then greeted by sales consultant, Forkan Siddique. Very knowledgable about his inventory, I was impressed with the way I was treated as his guidance made my buying & trade in experience so easy!! When meeting Nelson Onofre my business with Koeppel Nissan got even more interesting this manager wanted to make it happen. felt the relationship between manager, Nelson Onofre and sales consultant, Forkan Siddique put me very much at ease - I reccommend this Dealership to anyone looking for a vehicle, this is what car buying should be like. I got a Great!! deal - they know it and I know it ! one happy car buyer!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Aoid this Dealer

by vincent24 on 11/26/2014

First time (Nov 2014) I went to their lot for a Nissan SUV test drive, i liked the vehicle and made my offer however they did not accept, so I left. Later the sales guy called me trying to get agreement to make a deal, after a few times negotiation over the phone, we finally agreed on the price and some details (namely the agreed price to include the Certification), so we went there in the evening for the 2nd time trying to make the deal. Then this guy showed up claiming he is the manager (no pic on card, forgot to ask for his ID) and wouldn't make the deal with us based on what was agreed with the sales guy, and told us the Certification is not be included either. The sales guy said sorry he could not convince his manager on the price we agreed on. So why fish me to visit 2nd time and increase the price when we arrive...Not trust-worthy, feel been tricked and wasted our time! Stay away if you can.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Best dealership!

by flor2 on 06/17/2013

This was the best car buying experience my family and I have ever had. My mom,my dad and I have been buying Nissan and a couple of Honda cars for the past 20 years. I always felt that I needed to be mentally prepared as for battle before I went car shopping. This was a completely different experience. The sales person Danny was knowledgeable, friendly, helpful but not pushy. He helped my mom find the car she needed at the best price. There was no haggling. The manager was friendly. The deal was straight forward and no nonsense. Danny was patient answered all our questions and made the car buying experience a pleasure. Our finance person was great too. There were no surprises when meeting with him. The price was great and there were no surprises. Even after the transaction was complete, Danny took the time to show my mom all the features that she would need. We got a great car at a great price. I would highly recommend this dealership and plan on going back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Job

by mkhan312 on 05/22/2013

Big and nice facility they have. You will find lots of friendly employee walking around to help you. -M Khan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

best dealership in NYC

by redhotgenie on 05/22/2013

Absolutely the best service I have ever received from any dealership made me feel comfortable and offered me the best deal on my purchase. Thank you Joel and Tony, great customer service, never once made me feel pressured to buy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

easy transaction

by sta9026 on 02/25/2013

I had found a great price on a rogue but it wasn't in queens where i lived. I called Koeppel to see if they would match it. Spoke with Wilson- he matched the price over the phone. I went into the showroom the next day to complete the deal, It was as he said with no games- and took very little time. Thanks Wilson and Liliana.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Buyer Beware of Koppell Nissan. This is the truth.

by mharriston on 01/24/2013

Buyer Beware. Mohammed S. either lied to me about the severity of the issues to the car he sold to me or he is completely ignorant. All smiles and giggles when he's trying to sell you on something but once you buy, all of the promises turn out to be lies. Sure we can take care of this or that, and when you try to have it taken care of they make up a bunch of lies and make you feel ridiculous for even asking. I really feel that i have been made a fool of by these guys. I'm not sure how they have so many positive ratings on this site and other sites across the internet. They must be paying a company somewhere to put up false 5 star ratings. The truth is whenever you buy a car and especially if you buy from koeppel nissan make sure : 1. The car is how you want it before you drive away. Don't let them tell you that you can bring it back and they'll take care of whatever your concerned about after you buy the car. The truth is, they lie and waste days of your time trying to get your car the way you want it. In the end you'll find that they've lied to you and whatever the issue was that you had with the car will be a permanent issue for you or you'll pay someone else to fix it. 2. If they try to tell you that their garage is state of the art, they are telling you another lie. Every experience I've had with their Garage people has been terrible and they act like they are doing you a huge favor by fixing your car. You'll also be wasting a good amount of days waiting to get your car back or waiting in their offices, just to find out that they didn't fix your car and you'll have to bring it back over and over again until someone pays attention to you, explaining to them, what the problem is and then you'll wait some more. Bringing your car to their garage is a tremendous waste of time and will get you very frustrated, their mechanics are terrible too. 3. Don't ever buy a car the first time you visit their shop. I didn't buy the car the first time i visited but so many people do. Always and I mean always go back a few days or a week later if you are still interested. Chances are the same car will be there or a comparable one and the price will be much better. The reason you should wait is because you'll either get a better deal or realize that your experience was not great with the dealership and you'll take your business elsewhere. Whatever happens it will be in your favor. Don't believe them when they say, we have someone else ready to buy your car or that your car won't be waiting. All they want to do is take as much of your money as they can and they will lie and cheat to do so. Being that i was forced to wait around Kopell Nissans offices a lot, I was able to hear most of the sales folks at Kopell Nissan operate. I witnessed a couple lose their patience with customers and basically try to bully or harass their customers into buying cars. The two i dealt with personally were, Mohammed Sehhar and Joe Clem . I can go on and on about these koppell nissan guys but i have to go now and check on getting my car repaired by a real mechanic and try and forget about these guys. Hope this helps and lastly watch out for the accounting guy you see last. This is where they try to get you to buy a bunch of extra options you don't need and play with the interest rates they want to charge you. Remember you can always get a loan from your bank and if you threaten to do so you'll see the interest rate come down fast. Always negotiate and threaten to leave, you'll see this works wonders in negotiating with these guys. Hope this helps someone out there. Good Luck. I will not be doing any more business with Koppell Nissan and will make sure my family and friends don't either.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Amazing Customer Service

by neyneyj on 11/26/2012

I work in the hotel industry and servive is something I know is easy and free to offer and I expect good service where ever I go. This was my first time buying a car and the team at Koeppel went above and beyond to make the process as easy as possible for me. I highly recommend Wilson, he is proffessional and great at what he does. Wilson is a great asset to this team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Very Satisfied!!!

by jengdasoy on 04/21/2012

I'm a new driver & wish to thank Mr. Wilson Lliguichushca, sales manager & Ms. Eleanor Perez, sales consultant, for being so helpful. Mr. Wilson made sure that i get the best deal possible for my new car. They are very pleasant, polite, and very nice to deal with. Overall, I'm happy with my purchase and enjoying my new car, coming from the best dealer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

excellent

by kristen2012 on 03/23/2012

Service was fast and excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ecellent

by kristen2012 on 03/23/2012

Mr. Wilson Lliguichushca was very clear and polite and answer to all our questions. When my husband and I got to the dealer we weren't sure on what car were going to buy, Mr. Wilson showed us the cars and explained to us about the car may fit us. He's a good salesperson.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Koeppel Nissan ROCKS!

by mikeysi on 03/06/2012

I recently purchased a Nissan Maxima from Koeppel. I had the choice to purchase from many other dealers in NJ (BMW/Infiniti/Mercedes) but I was not treated well so I decided to go to Koeppel as I have been a customer for years. Joe Clem (Manager) and John (finance) took very good care of me and treated me very fairly. They helped me out and went above and beyond to make my buying experience the best I have ever had. No other dealership can hold a candle to them. If you want to get treated right and get a great deal, go to Koeppel Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very Satisfied!

by olme1015 on 01/04/2012

I was truly hapy at the friendliness of everyone here. They were not pushy, they answered every question I had, spent the right quality time with me which was not easy as I was not an easy customer at all. Wilson Lliguichushca and his team did their best to give me the best quote possible knowing my limitations. I truly recommend this dealership due to their professionalism, friendliness, and knowledge. I love my new car and am very happy I went to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent/Pleasant Experience at Koeppel Nissan

by webby1000 on 12/23/2011

Salesman - DENNIS was awesome! He sure made it a pleasant experience - went in I identified the vehicle negotiated a price, 1-2-3 I drove away in my car - after Dennis went and had it washed and gassed i.e.! To the person who had the bad experience you need to meet Dennis, a professional - he's the man!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

The BEST!!!!

by msdebola on 11/14/2011

While I have not yet committed to a car from Koeppel, it has NO bearing on them personally. I am just still in the research mode. From the moment I walked in, I was treated with the upmost respect. Pablo, ken, and Neal are awesome! While I did my research on the car before hand, they went through it step-by-step, and answered ALL questions that I had. They gave me detailed descriptions of EVERYTHING! I have never had such a pleasant experience while shopping around for a car!! I highly recommend Koeppel Nissan!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

No Pride

by salioraa on 10/04/2011

brought my car for some body work and the service was terrible. work took too long and was not properly done. When they finally called me to pick up car, the work done was half way done. spoke to manager and had to leave car for another week. Koeppel Nissan is one of the worst mistakes I've ever done.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Please find a different dealer.

by salioraa on 10/04/2011

I bought a car from them 2 years ago and i got a terrible deal then. I went back to see if this time things get better, but they have gotten worse. Got better deal somewhere else. they are a waste of time. extremely unethical.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
