sales Rating

Buyer Beware. Mohammed S. either lied to me about the severity of the issues to the car he sold to me or he is completely ignorant. All smiles and giggles when he's trying to sell you on something but once you buy, all of the promises turn out to be lies. Sure we can take care of this or that, and when you try to have it taken care of they make up a bunch of lies and make you feel ridiculous for even asking. I really feel that i have been made a fool of by these guys. I'm not sure how they have so many positive ratings on this site and other sites across the internet. They must be paying a company somewhere to put up false 5 star ratings. The truth is whenever you buy a car and especially if you buy from koeppel nissan make sure : 1. The car is how you want it before you drive away. Don't let them tell you that you can bring it back and they'll take care of whatever your concerned about after you buy the car. The truth is, they lie and waste days of your time trying to get your car the way you want it. In the end you'll find that they've lied to you and whatever the issue was that you had with the car will be a permanent issue for you or you'll pay someone else to fix it. 2. If they try to tell you that their garage is state of the art, they are telling you another lie. Every experience I've had with their Garage people has been terrible and they act like they are doing you a huge favor by fixing your car. You'll also be wasting a good amount of days waiting to get your car back or waiting in their offices, just to find out that they didn't fix your car and you'll have to bring it back over and over again until someone pays attention to you, explaining to them, what the problem is and then you'll wait some more. Bringing your car to their garage is a tremendous waste of time and will get you very frustrated, their mechanics are terrible too. 3. Don't ever buy a car the first time you visit their shop. I didn't buy the car the first time i visited but so many people do. Always and I mean always go back a few days or a week later if you are still interested. Chances are the same car will be there or a comparable one and the price will be much better. The reason you should wait is because you'll either get a better deal or realize that your experience was not great with the dealership and you'll take your business elsewhere. Whatever happens it will be in your favor. Don't believe them when they say, we have someone else ready to buy your car or that your car won't be waiting. All they want to do is take as much of your money as they can and they will lie and cheat to do so. Being that i was forced to wait around Kopell Nissans offices a lot, I was able to hear most of the sales folks at Kopell Nissan operate. I witnessed a couple lose their patience with customers and basically try to bully or harass their customers into buying cars. The two i dealt with personally were, Mohammed Sehhar and Joe Clem . I can go on and on about these koppell nissan guys but i have to go now and check on getting my car repaired by a real mechanic and try and forget about these guys. Hope this helps and lastly watch out for the accounting guy you see last. This is where they try to get you to buy a bunch of extra options you don't need and play with the interest rates they want to charge you. Remember you can always get a loan from your bank and if you threaten to do so you'll see the interest rate come down fast. Always negotiate and threaten to leave, you'll see this works wonders in negotiating with these guys. Hope this helps someone out there. Good Luck. I will not be doing any more business with Koppell Nissan and will make sure my family and friends don't either. Read more