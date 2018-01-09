BEST Sales Department
09/01/2018
I know I bought my SUV at Patrick GMC. I know I had an Amazing Salesman Dennis, who sold me my SUV. The Office Staff, Jackie and others, were so easy going and professional when working with my finances and following up to see if I had good, quality service...that was all Great.....BUT.. the Service Department....SUPERB!! I can't believe how clean it is, how friendly all the techs are, the process in which you bring your SUV in, the Shuttle Service provided, the waiting room with WiFi, TV, LOTS of Snacks...and then ...there is Mario...(and others) who is the BEST REP in the Service Department. Mario communicates with you, is honest and is so professional and friendly. I will NEVER go anywhere else to buy a vehicle ONLY because the Service Department is the BEST in Rochester, NY. (and I have tried many!!) ...and I wont leave Mario. My recommendation is go there, check it out, see for yourself. You wont be disappointed.
Be Careful. Service after the sale 👎
12/20/2019
On October 31st, I purchased a 2020 Yukon XL from Patrick. It was a great experience working with Mark Houser. He’s a top notch sales professional. I also had a great conversation with Sales Manager Tony Coleman. Two great guys! I thought this was the start of a great buying experience. Unfortunately the vehicle has not been satisfactory because for the last 3 weeks or so, the Yukon had been running very poorly. There is a skipping/jerking feel when trying to accelerate. Due to this concern, I brought the Yukon to Mario Maimone in Patrick service department on Wednesday, November 20th. After taking time off work for the appointment, I was told that feeling was normal for this type of truck and there’s nothing to worry about. Feeling assured that the professionals at Patrick took a close look at my situation, I left the dealership thinking everything was all set. Well.......12 days after my 1st service visit, I’m back in the shop again. The slipping/jerking has continued and now the check engine light comes on. For convenience purposes, I brought the vehicle to a closer GMC dealership (Bob Johnson GMC - West Ridge Road). For the record, Bob Johnson GMC has been 1st Class. They have found that it’s misfiring. They also discovered the back right tire was way out of balance. It took two replacement tires to fix that issue. And for a brand new vehicle, it shouldn’t be happening. Bob Johnson has my vehicle now and have provided a loaner until this problem is resolved. They have had the vehicle for 17 days. This has been a major inconvenience to bring a brand new vehicle in for service two times over the course of 32 days. I was hoping Patrick would be more understanding. Whether making certain the vehicle is 100% fixed and up to GMC standards or totally replaced with a brand new, proper running Yukon XL or even an upgraded model, I was hoping to trust Patrick’s honesty and professionalism to do the right thing. NOT A SINGLE PHONE CALL FROM PATRICK SALES REP OR SALES MANAGER. If you’re in the market, please be careful. This has been an exhausting, frustrating and disappointing experience. Happy Holidays!
09/01/2018
Accident Repairs
08/16/2018
Got into a minor fender bender and had SUV towed into Patrick's body shop. They gave me a written estimate and contacted my insurance company about the cost. The repairs were scheduled to take at least a month as parts had to be ordered and the frame needed to be repaired also. Body shop kept me informed of their progress at least twice a week by text message and personal phone calls, The repairs were finished a week earlier then promised and a great job was done
service, oil change, brakes & rotors.
08/09/2018
Mario, your the best. i always bring my car to Mario why because he's very polite, knowledgeable, very professional, always has a smile when he greats you, courteous etc. etc. he keeps coming back to you to let you know what's going on with your vehicle and about how much longer it will be before it's done. if he finds something wrong with it, he will let you know and give you an idea on when you should address the problem if you choose not to have it done that day. and approximately how much it will cost. he's not PUSHY. it was pouring out when my cay was done and Mario had it left inside the bay for me to pick it up so i wouldn't get soaked, that's the kind of person he is. i had several questions to ask him and he answered everyone of them. he takes the time to answer all of your questions. i am a VERY satisfied customer with Mario and will continue to take my car to Mario. he's the BEST!! thank you so much Mario. i have sent my friends to Mario. i have been a customer of Mario's since 2005. respectfully yours, Candy Babcock.
great service
06/27/2018
I have used both the service and body shop at Patrick GMC. They both have provided great service.
Top Notch
06/27/2018
My Family and myself have bought quite a few vehicles form Gary at Patrick. Gary is very knowledgeable about the entire GM line and will make your buying experience a pleasure.
Yearly Service and Inspection
06/24/2018
Brought my vehicle in at the appointment time and was out in 45 minutes. Everything was taken are of and was done with quality
Encore 16
03/30/2017
Been looking for a new vehicle for awhile. As soon as I walked into Patrick and met Gary, my salesman, I knew I would be buying my car from him. He was polite, friendly, knew all about the Encore and answered all my questions. I never felt rushed or pressured by him!
Great great Service
02/09/2017
Great service. Friendly and professional a must. Very clean showroom. Shuttle service awesome. Service on my GMC Sierra done right first time. Very relaxing to sit and wait. Oil change, tire rotation, inspect check list under an hour awesome.
Very Professional
01/10/2017
Our experience with our purchase and subsequent service have been exceptional. The sales and service staff are very professional and well organized. Made our buying experience very easy and a pleasure to bring in for service,
Patric Buick--excellent experience!
01/02/2017
I purchased a 2016 Buick Verano from Bob Gordon at Patrick Buick recently. I had a great experience. Bob was friendly, clear, concise, and efficient. Dave in the finance department provided exceptional service as well and was a wonderful help. I have purchased a lot of cars over the years but this was the best overall buying experience I have ever had. I highly recommend Patrick Buick!
Quick Non-Appointment Service
12/15/2016
I had emailed the dealership about having replacement wiper blades installed on my Terrain. I had stated I did not wish to have an appointment but stop-in service. I was told no problem. I came in on a very busy day. Jeff Dahlin said I would be in and out. I was. Within 15 minutes I was on my way. they bend over backwards to accommodate you
outstanding service
12/14/2016
From start to finish all of my interactions with Patrick's service department were professional, courteous, accommodating and efficient. I typically take my vehicle for service at a location closer to my home, but will be rethinking that decision based on what a great experience I had with Patrick.
Warrentee Service
09/23/2016
Had my oil change and tires rotated in a very fast and professional manner. Even if I had to do this work I'd still take it to Patrick's for service.
New Car
09/19/2016
Purchased a new Buick, was very happy with entire experience. My salesman, Eric Whitlatch was a true professional. At no time did I feel pressured to make a decision. Cars features were thoroughly explained and no question went unanswered. All the folks I met with at dealership were friendly and professional. I have not had to have any service on the car yet so I have no experience with the repair dept. but I can't imagine they would be anything other than professional and helpful. I would certainly buy another vehicle from this dealer.
service, oil change
09/17/2016
if you want the best service consultant then you need to deal with Mario. he's the best.. also VP Mark Pennella is a great VP. if you have an issue he always takes care of it and gets back to you in a reasonably time frame. he personally calls you and asks what the issue was. i have dealt with patrick for many years and i am very satisfied with them.. that's why i ONLY deal with patrick with my service. Mario cares about you and your safety on the road. thanks Mario, your the best..
general service & collision service
09/14/2016
Have never been disappointed with the service Always available even without an appointment. Had to have collision damage repaired and was completely satisfied. Excellent in both cases
Great place to buy a car
09/13/2016
The staff was very supportive and knowledgeable in the process. They made the whole process very easy.
Great service
07/19/2016
Quick friendly service everytime I go there, convenient hours and a nice waiting area.
service was top notchh
06/17/2016
friendley, all questions answered promptly & honestly. service was prompt, let me know what was found and repaired quickly. great service from a excellent service advisor
Awesome people!
06/05/2016
I love everyone at Patrick Buick! I called another place to see if they can look at my car for issues they couldn't that day. I called Patrick Buick they took me that day and got me in & out. Just amazing people I would never go anywhere else to buy a car or mechanical work plus they work with you with your personal financies.
