On October 31st, I purchased a 2020 Yukon XL from Patrick. It was a great experience working with Mark Houser. He’s a top notch sales professional. I also had a great conversation with Sales Manager Tony Coleman. Two great guys! I thought this was the start of a great buying experience. Unfortunately the vehicle has not been satisfactory because for the last 3 weeks or so, the Yukon had been running very poorly. There is a skipping/jerking feel when trying to accelerate. Due to this concern, I brought the Yukon to Mario Maimone in Patrick service department on Wednesday, November 20th. After taking time off work for the appointment, I was told that feeling was normal for this type of truck and there’s nothing to worry about. Feeling assured that the professionals at Patrick took a close look at my situation, I left the dealership thinking everything was all set. Well.......12 days after my 1st service visit, I’m back in the shop again. The slipping/jerking has continued and now the check engine light comes on. For convenience purposes, I brought the vehicle to a closer GMC dealership (Bob Johnson GMC - West Ridge Road). For the record, Bob Johnson GMC has been 1st Class. They have found that it’s misfiring. They also discovered the back right tire was way out of balance. It took two replacement tires to fix that issue. And for a brand new vehicle, it shouldn’t be happening. Bob Johnson has my vehicle now and have provided a loaner until this problem is resolved. They have had the vehicle for 17 days. This has been a major inconvenience to bring a brand new vehicle in for service two times over the course of 32 days. I was hoping Patrick would be more understanding. Whether making certain the vehicle is 100% fixed and up to GMC standards or totally replaced with a brand new, proper running Yukon XL or even an upgraded model, I was hoping to trust Patrick’s honesty and professionalism to do the right thing. NOT A SINGLE PHONE CALL FROM PATRICK SALES REP OR SALES MANAGER. If you’re in the market, please be careful. This has been an exhausting, frustrating and disappointing experience. Happy Holidays! Read more