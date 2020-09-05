Extremely courteous
05/09/2020
Ryan Nimmo worked hard to find the exact car for my needs. He asked the right questions - explained the differences between cars that although they looked the same as my sentra did not meet my needs. Excellent salesperson provided excellent service. Thank you Mr. Ryan Nimmo.
Good service
05/06/2020
People is always nice and professional , great costumer service
Awesome Service Dept
04/30/2020
As soon as they opened, I was greeted by the nicest service rep. My car was taken and I was then sent to Omar, who remembered me from a previous service. When my car was ready I received a call on my cell. I was in and out in less than 2 hours. Love Garden City!
New lease
12/27/2019
The best experience to lease a car the guy help to take the best deal and explain everything tank Wilson
Happy With My New 2019 Sentra
11/11/2019
The people at Garden City Nissan were very helpful and informative, and took the time to make sure I understood everything I needed to know about my new car.
New car purchase
09/06/2019
Great and friendly staff. Made buying very simple and easy.
Leasing Ultima SL
05/08/2019
What is Robert and David made us feel comfortable and were very helpful in our leasing of Our new car
RUN!!!
08/03/2018
This dealership is just down right horrible!! Not only are they [non-permissible content removed], they will do it with a straight face. The sales person who sold me a used car is favio or whatever it is. He basically lied in my face about a warranty on a used car. It wasn't even 3 wks before I started to have all sorts of issues with the car. I took it to service b/c favio told me that I had 90 days to return with any issues with the car. To find out I had No warranty and every single person from the sales manager to service manager was extremely condescending and insulting when they spoke to me. I think that they wake up and say to themselves " how many people can I screw over today), the car was for a family member and I thought that I could trust a dealer but this one was not the one! Now I have a joke of a car that I have to keep putting money into. I would Never recommend this place to anyone!
BUYER BEWARE!!
12/20/2016
BUYER BEWARE!! This dealership employs all the sleazy practices you've ever heard about when purchasing a car and if you question their tactics you will end up getting a full blown attitude from the sales manager Scott who appears to have earned his position of "manager" by his ability to lie with a straight face. From the intitial negotiations when they try to add $1200 in unsubstantiated fees. Then to the paperwork process when they continue to add fees without even telling you (ex. "Optional" Total Loss Protection $400, Document Prep $75... which I only found out about when I asked the finance employee why he had me financing a larger sum than the total I was previously given). And their biggest scam is in the finance department! They tried to give me an interest rate more than double what I could get by going to my own bank and when I told them I would get my financing from my bank at the prevailing interest rates instead they reneged on the deal and said if I did so they would increase the purchase price we had agreed on. This all happened after they took a $500 deposit and transferred my insurance from my car to the car I was going to purchase. Make no mistake, this is a planned tactic. They are trying to have you invest your time, energy and deposit before they scam you at the finance department so that you will simply move forward with the deal. They count on you being uninformed about your credit and current interest rates. When I wouldn't fall for it the sales manager said "that's fine because they sell 700 cars a month so they don't need me to buy a car and if some people are unhappy he's okay with that". Needless to say I did not buy the car from them but if you plan on tying to please do your research, especially regarding finance, because their sales and finance team is NOT there to help you. They are trying to pull one over on you at any chance they get. Also, Nissan of Huntington is under the same ownership so I would venture to guess that this business model is employed there as well.
FAIL TO DISCLOSE A HAIL CAR CONDITION
12/24/2014
People be aware, Nissan of Garden city, failed to disclose the car's condition at negotiation table. We agree on the deal and paid a deposit 12/23/14. Set a pick up time an date on christmas eve 12/24/14 it was until then the salesman shows me the hail disclosure of the car which I refused to sign THE ACKNOWLEDGE DISCLORE FORM AND TOLD ME THAT THE CAR HAD SUFFERED DAMAGED ON A STORM. WE INSPECT THE CAR AGAIN AND CORROBORATED IT. IT WAS VERY EASY TO OVERLOOK ON A RAINNY DAY. I had the plates ready to transfer and registration. My concerned was the title of the nissan rougue 2014 clean/salvage because carfax shows an auction car record. They tried to sell me another new/used vehicle or $800.00 deduction because the damage was $600.00 I told them that it could be thousands on one side, the hood and possible on the roof... I request the refund and not buying. When leaving the parking lot the GENERAL MANAGER approach was very rude and disrespectful with nasty language ...I never insulted these people. I told him I'm not buying, I'll never buy at this dealership and that I would put a review on the internet...
Never Been Treated So Poorly Before!
04/04/2014
I bought a car at this dealership in October and came back a couple months later to buy another new car. I was lied to multiple times and mislead. For example, after completing a contract with the sales department and leaving a $1,000 deposit, we were told my trade in car was no longer worth what they had promised us and what was written on the contract. They also ran my credit despite the fact that we were paying for the car in cash and never authorized them to run our credit in the first place. The boss came into to speak to us about why we were upset and did not want to proceed with the deal and he was rude and disrespectful instead of apologetic. He continued to put us down and was very condescending. I can't even wrap my head around what happened because I can't even imagine people being so conniving and thinking that its okay. I can't believe that such dishonest people like this are able to conduct business. To add insult to injury I am pregnant! I would never shop at this dealership ever again and advise everyone else to stay away as well. My complaint does not end here. The fact that they conducted business dishonestly and even illegally will be further escalated!
Great Service
02/25/2014
Great service. Quick easy and to the point. Will definitely recommend to friends family and colleagues. i purchased the 2014 Altima SL. Drives like a dream at a very reasonable cost
Very happy
06/20/2012
I have absolutely zero complaints about this place. I stopped by just to get some information on the 2012 Maxima and ended up taking three test drives. Freddy was very patient with me and made sure I saw all the different packages the Maxima came with. Steve, the finance manager made me an offer I couldn't refuse so I ended up driving off the lot in a brand new 2012 Maxima SV. I couldn't be any happier with my purchase.
Horrible client service
05/27/2011
They took my $400 deposit and I can't get it back. I have tried and tried. They are ripoffs and [violative content deleted]. DO NOT USE THIS DEALER
[violative content deleted]
09/04/2010
1-Poor customer treatment ie-massive use of profanity (Negative words)to customers 2-They admitted customer satisfaction is not their top priority 3-Not keeping word, even with written contract.(changing prices and adding other fees without letting the customer know) 4-Arguing with customer when we ask for explanation about hidden charges. 5-Car that I did the paper work for, and the car that I was going to pick up was totally different. So I had to cancel the insurance and spend time and money changing the insurance. 6- Promised a navigation if a purchase was made, but backed off from the offer when all papers were signed. 7-Lie-Nance manager(Finance) lied about APR, credit score, and tried to mislead with buying the 2000 dollar warranty 8-Again, Massive use of indecent words and insulting customers about our work, what we do, and how we tried to bargain to get hidden charges out of bill made us leave the dealership very well disappointed and hurt. 9-Management is more concerned about pissing off customers rather than satisfying them. 10- Best Price? Well, sure; They give you a good price, but they get their money back by charging you a large amount of fees and other hidden charges. You have to stay there and argue with them regarding the un-holy charges. ----Im not saying all the workers are bad, but try to avoid these guys especially LIE-NANCE people. Infact try to avoid Nissan Of Garden City at all cost.
This is Wrong...NO GOOD...STAY AWAY
12/06/2009
Hi, i was at this dealer recently...11.30.09....I had an agreement on a nissan maxima fully loaded, god price and everything.....well i took it home and i went to next day to sign papers. This car never got the certified nissan inpection done....when i went to sign the contract they wanted me to pay 2500 for a warranty, and in none of the papers it said that it was CERTIFIED...I KEPT asking the finance guy about this his name is LEO, and he saiid it wasnt necessary to have a paper saying its a certified car.. Well they were trying to give me a car that was never inspected, the papers didnt say it was certified, and i couldnt purchase the vehicle unless i bought the extended warranty..But DONT BUY FROM HERE THEY TRY DOINMG THE WRONG THINGS TO YOU.....DONT GO HERE...NO VALLAN AQUI...
STAY AWAY FROM THIS [violative content deleted]!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
10/01/2009
I was at the dealership for 6 hours on Saturday, 09/05/2009. I negotiated the price with the sales person Richard Cox. We agreed upon $26,100 for Nissan Maxima 3.5 S (base model) with the rear spoiler. The rear spoiler was an add on (which would otherwise cost about $400). They gave me a "We Owe" receipt so I can schedule an appointment at a later date and have the rear spoiler installed. I was happy with the deal but when I went into the Finance manager's office, the finance manager (I can't seem to recall his name) slapped additional $1050 in some BS fees which I was totally unaware of. Breakdown was something like this, $200 for doc fee which sounds legit, cost of the car went up by $250 because according to the dealer, he was not obligated to honor the labor day sale. After arguing for like 30 mins he decided to give me $250 instead of $500 labor day cash. Another $600 in finance fees because I chose 0 APR. This fee turned out to be a BS fee. No other dealer charged this fee. When I looked at the paperwork, this $600 was added to the cost of the car. Total cost of the car was $27,150 (about $1050 more than the agreed upon price) @ 0 APR which I still thought was a good deal. But thats not the point. Point is, the sales person, Richard took us to the Finance Manager's office making me believe that I will be paying $26,100(Plus taxes and registration) but by the time I walked out of the office they charged me $1050 more than the "agreed upon" price. I did not have much time to go to another dealership and start this all over again. So, suppressing my frustration and anger, I agreed on the deal. I think the way this dealership went about the whole deal was totally unethical. My awful experience with the dealership did not just end there. One week after my purchase, I got a call from the dealership advising me that they now have the rear spoiler in stock and that I should schedule an appointment to have it installed. Since they do not provide a loaner car, I had to take a day off from work just to get this installed. Anyways, I dropped it off around 11:00 AM. Name of the service advisor was Peter. I received a call from him in the evening around 4 PM (after about 5 hours) telling me that they ordered the wrong part and that I would have to reschedule the appointment! I could not believe this. Anyways, moving on. I took up this issue with the customer relations manager, Bob Stone and they did provide me with a loaner car the second time around. I don't even wanna mention the run around they gave me to get the loaner car. In any case, I dropped off the car the night before and when I went to pick it up the next day, the rear spoiler was installed but to my horror, I was missing the rear center brake light from the rear window. When I called back the service department and asked to speak with Peter, they literally put me on hold for 25 minutes just to tell me that he will call me back. He did call me back after like 5 hours and he told me that it is illegal to drive with two rear center lights. Hence, they decided to throw my light (which I paid for BTW) in garbage!!! At that point I realized that their service department which is probably worth millions, stole my $100.00 light!!!! I guess I can still talk to some manager or something but some things are just not worth it. I am done with this dealership. STAY AWAY FROM THIS [violative content deleted]!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
False Price advertising and Did not perform Certified New inspections
09/23/2009
2 issues on 09/08 purchase of 2006 350Z (Dealership is about 40 miles from my home) 1) Dealership would not honor price listed in Autotrader ad and listed on windshield of lot. Sales Manager came over after I agreed to buy at listed price - said he had to tack on extra $400 for his profit. Would not let us purchase unless we paid $400 over listed (plus additional "doc fee" and tax, license, etc too). Argued for a while, then we got up to leave - SM said would honor listed price if I let him finance instead of me paying cash. Finally agreed to his terms and let them finance so they could get finance company kickback. Interest rate was low enough that I don't mind and I can pay off early if I want to. 2) Car was listed and sold as "Nissan Certified Used" - with 141 point check plus warranty. I figured it was a Nissan checklist, so I didn't take the car to a separate mechanic to inspect. Found out later that they did not do the checklist - A/C unit didn't hold coolant because car had been in an accident and broken the condensor pipe (it was obvious to my local Nissan dealership when I took it in), shocks were leaking, tire pressure monitors didn't work because someone had removed them, timing belt dried out and cracked - all things that were supposed to have been in the 141 point checklist. And since they were not Mfg defects, the Certified warranty wouldn't cover them. The Garden City dealership must have (this is only supposition on my part) have just sold the car without even sending it to their service department to run the checks. The local dealership said the fact that it had been in an accident was obvious. That should have been disclosed as part of the Certified program notes as well. GC Nissan Dealership said the only way they would fix it would be for me to drive to them and leave it with them - they wouldn't pick it up, they wouldn't let my local NIssan dealership do the work. Ended up taking 2 days off work to drive out and back twice and wait, wait, wait while service corrected the problems (most at least - the suspension still squeaks like crazy - likely from the accident it had been in before I bought it). The saddest part is that since Nissan USA's consumer complaints division goes by districts, and I live in a different district from Garden City (about 40 miles away), the Nissan Rep I had to work with really couldn't do anything. I worked with her for quite a while. While Nissan USA did reimburse me for the diagnostic costs I had to pay to the local Nissan dealership, they could do nothing to help push GC to take some responsibility for setting things right without significant inconvenience for the customer. Very sad.
Stretched staff and Admin support, but does a decent job
09/23/2009
I had to work with GC Nissan's service department because the Sales Department must not have sent the Certified Used car to Service before selling it - the list of "checklist" items that were wrong was as long as your arm. GC Sales is a huge black mark on Nissan's reputation. But the Service department wasn't that bad. Yes, I've had better, but as dealership Service goes, they were pretty standard. They originally anticipated they would be able to knock off the checklist in a day and suggested I plan to just stay from opening to closing and they would take care of everything (I live 40 miles away, so returning home wasn't an option). Unfortunately, one significant part wasn't in stock - so they arranged for a cheap National rent-a-car (covered by my warranty), since they don't do their own loaner cars, to get me home while the part came in and was installed. They also did some extra non-covered work for the cost of parts and minimal service charge since they already had the part in question off the car to fix something else. That was a big plus in my book. They even let me talk to the tech working on my car, which some shops won't let you do. In the end, they didn't cover everything on my list - it ended up taking long enough that we were pushing into a second weekend and I really needed the car back - so the suspension problems were never resolved. My decision to forgo getting it taken car of because I had run out of patience. But for what they did, they did a competent job.
THE WORST!!! HORRIBLE BUSINESS PRACTICES! UNPROFESSIONAL!!!!! BE WARY!!!!!!
04/17/2009
On 3/14/09 I visited Nissan of Garden City in order to purchase a car. I met with a sales person named Jose. After taking my application, he informed me that he would get me approved for a 2007 black Nissan Murano at a cost of $14000. As part of the agreement he agreed to pay the remainder of my existing car note for my 2000 Toyota Sienna at $6298.00, which was a huge incentive. He said it would take 10-14 days to be approved because this was a \"special arrangement\". On 3/26/09 I called Jose to explain that I needed to continue to make payments on my Toyota Sienna. He apologized for the inconvenience and said that he would make 2 payments totaling $1006 with \"voucher money\" from the dealership. He asked for my bank acct number so he could transfer the voucher money into my account, allowing me to pay my current car note. I later found out that this transfer was deducted from my down-payment, in violation of our agreement. On 4/2/09, I told Jose that I refused to wait any longer and that I wanted a refund. He reassured me that I could pick up the new car on Thursday, 4/9/09. However, on 4/9/09 when I called Jose to arrange for pickup of the new car, he stalled. I did not hear from Jose at all that day, although I tried contacting him repeatedly. The next morning I finally spoke to him and requested a refund again; he then transferred all but $50 back into my account. I later called Nissan of Garden City to make a formal complaint and get the $50 refunded. However, I was told that no one was available and that Ricky, the sales manager would return my call. I have not received any call to date, nor have I received the $50 I am owed. I would like my refund of $50, as well as to lodge a formal complaint regarding the business practices of the sales staff at Nissan of Garden City. I am also concerned about the exposure of my personal and confidential financial information unnecessarily and would like some recourse taken as to the security of my information. The practices of this business are predatory and deceptive. On the day that I was supposed to pick my vehicle up, Jose claimed that he was just \"verifying the numbers\" and then I would be able to pick the car up. In fact, Jose did not have any deal in place and wasted 1 month of my time claiming that the additional time was needed to process a special loan with a low interest rate. Additionally, the staff at Nissan of Garden City did not provide me with any solution or alternatives to address my problems with their sales tactics. I have been promised return phone calls from both Ricky (sales manager) and Mark Farouq (sales manager) and have received nothing to date. Damage Resulting = My personal information (paystubs, bank account information, utility bills, credit report, employment information) was exposed to a [violative content deleted] that had no intention of selling me a vehicle. $1000 was deducted from my down payment, leaving me with an incomplete deposit on a legitimate car deal.In addition, I still have not received my $50 refund from the dealership, nor do I have a car.
Cross off this dealership from your list, Dont touch them
03/16/2009
Dont even think of stepping into their door, my terrible experience with them was, that they advertised a price for a pre owned car on the internet and they promised me that i'll get this price, but after all the promises they just overcharged me with over $2000 more then the agreed on price, i asked them a few times during the financing process why the amount financed is so much but they assured me that that's only the full amount before taking out my down payment & trade in value, they pressured me so much to hurry & finish up on the same day so that i was rushed to sign all the documents without having the minimum ability to review them & see what i am signing for, & guess what, when i came home & i looked over at all the documents i just realised that they simply ripped me off with more then $2000, & there is no one to talk to at the dealership about it. all their loud announcments that they make sure to satisfy every customer 100% is gone after the sale, zulch, none, they dont know you anymore, its my fault that i chose them.
