service Rating

I had purchased 3 cars from Hempstead Ford. No more. The service department has no idea what its doing. From the day I took delivery of a 2011 Escape that was supposed to be CPO (I just found out was not) was driven by a cigar smoker and it never ran right from day 1. After bringing it back at least 5 times becasue the stench was horrific, the dealership finally swapped out the entire interior (put in the wrong one for the model truck I had and wrong color). The first time I brought it in for an oil change service forgot to close the hood properly and it flew up while I was on a highway. Thankfully, I was ok, but I should have known then. After the interior debacle, I kept complaining something was off. I was complaining the truck made noises when I braked and didn't seem to be shifting properly. Service kept telling me I needed wheel alignments (3 in less than 2 years with no off roading!). One visit they told me my brakes were fine (in the high yellow) and less than a few months later (not a lot of mileage and only light local driving) I was told I needed BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS ($1200 in repairs, I paid less after raising hell). How does that happen when I only have it serviced by the dealer? I finally had it after I brought it in was told I needed another wheel alignment, the check engine light went on and they had to replace an $11 PVC part, but they did that under the warranty (Cost me $100 deductible) and they were supposed to fix a recall, but the recall STILL shows up as not being completed. Four days later I went to another dealership and traded in my 2011 Escape which I was buying and got a 2018 lease at a loss. A week later I get a call from the other dealership my truck was leaking oil and it needed transmission service (it had been serviced FOUR (4) DAYS before I traded it in! I have the receipts to prove it). With the extended warranty it would have cost me $100 to fix the truck including rebuilding the transmission becasue it was all covered. Instead I traded in my 2011 at a loss and had to put down a lot more than $100 to get into the new vehicle. BTW Service also missed a bad tie rod in my mother's Mercury Mariner and told her she too needed a wheel alignment. Another time they missed bad hoses in the brakes and can you imagine she too all of a sudden needed brakes and rotors too. Really? I have filed a complaint with Ford corporate and I am seeking legal remedies as well. STAY AWAY FROM HEMPSTEAD FORD! Read more