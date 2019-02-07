Dangerous- extremely negligent!
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS!!! brought my car in for new brakes and they were so careless they forgot to screw my tire back on. It flew off on my way to the expressway, I could have been killed!!! Jason in service was extremely rude and unhelpful. Please do not use them it could save your life!!!!!
Disappointed
Sometimes you go to a dealership and know you're getting screwed, other times they sugarcoat it so well that your signing papers while in a diabetic coma. That's what my experience at Baron was. They seemed so nice in the beginning, what a shame. They told me they had a 2012 Maxima coming in. They were so nice, I wanted to buy from them and we worked out a great price on it. We agreed on a day when the car would be in so I could see it. I got about a dozen phone calls between that time just to confirm I would still come see it. Then the day before I was told the sales manager isn't in on Saturdays and I had to change the date we had confirmed so many times. When I finally saw it I noticed the roadside kit was missing. They assured me they would get it for me. It's now three months later and still nothing. I was feeling funny in my gut about the purchase but I planned on going through with it anyway. Then they switched the price that was agreed upon. It was up almost an extra $2000, but I didn't notice because of a fast talking manager who convinced me it was other fees, warranty, etc. Not until after I made the purchase and left the dealership did I realize what they had done. I went back the next day (feeling like an idiot) and of course the manager would not assist me in any way. He mocked me and taunted me (yes, he was extremely immature) and said it was my own fault for signing the papers. Then almost a month later I get a letter in the mail from Baron, stating that even though I paid over $300 for my registration, I had to send them another $24 or they would not send me my registration! No bill, no receipt, just a letter from them. They actually held my registration hostage and still have it to this day (I let them keep it and paid the DMV $3 for a duplicate instead). I was completely disappointed with this transaction as a whole and I believe they took advantage of me hoping I would be confused by their fast talking. While speaking with the dealer prior to any agreements I had told him I was only in the area because my father was in the hospital with heart problems. I honestly believe they saw me as a female with a lot on her mind who could be taken advantage of and that's exactly what they set out to do.
sales service
Upon lease renewal, I was promised they would pay last payment of old lease. It is now 3 months later after more promises that they would take care of it and it is still not done They are very irresponsible
new car sales
Very honest personel, no games just honest negotiations. Would definitely recommend this dealer. Cannot come close to saying this about the other dealers I visited.
Absolutely THE Best
Baron Nissan made my car buying experience effortless!!! No bate and switch, no hassle, no issues whatsoever!!! Toni was an absolute pleasure!! He made me feel at ease and that I could trust him and the rest of the Baron team!! This is one dealership I would recommend and it's the only one I felt compelled to write a review for!!! Baron Nissan, the absolute BEST!!!
Great Experience
I cannot express how good an experience this lease transaction was. Using Edmunds I was provided a very good price up front. Entire staff, Allison, Tish, and the senior management made this a good experience. No bait and switch, no going back and forth to management.
Great Experience at Baron Nissan
Everyone there was so friendly. They made me feel very comfortable, it was like I was part of their family. I've been to quite a few dealerships and always feel like they don't actually take the time to understand my needs. That wasn't the case here. They spent time with me and made the process very smooth. Buying a car is a really big deal! I strongly recommend all of the folks at Baron Nissan. Excellent experience!
good sales, bad service!
When we bought our '07 Murano from this dealership, we bought the complete warranty package, including the "wrap" coverage which covers anything other than that which came with the certified pre-owned status of the car. We were also told that all regular maintenance was free; and we drove away with the car. The first time we came in for the regular 3,000 mile service, we ran into a problem in that they did not know that maintenance was included in our service package. We settled it by placing a call with Richie, the Used car manager, who settled it for us. Today, we came in for the 30K service, and again ran into the same problem. Again, we called Richie, our salesman, who apparently settled it with the service dept. We had to call three times to follow up, and each time, they were supposed to call us back, but never did. Finally, we called at 4:30PM to ask about the car and we were told we could pick it up. When we went to pick it up, we asked if it could be put in the computer - regarding our free maintenance deal- so we wouldn't have to go through this hassle again. Perry said that we were supposed to talk to somebody else and that this would have to be settled with Richie or whoever. this is apparently an internal problem and we, the customer, are being made to suffer by it. When we went outside to get the car, we noticed that the car had not been washed, as listed in the 30K service list showed us at the start. When we came back in to ask about it, Perry said "we didn't pay for that". We said that we did as we understood it to be included in the price we paid for the car. Anyway, we got a bad attitude and a run around that is totally unacceptable for a "service" department. Treating customers like this for something that is obviously an internal problem is unwarranted. If we weren't locked in to this dealership for the next 80K miles, we would never go back to this dealership.
best service yet!
I just had my car's AC repaired at Baron and I have to say that it was one of the best places that I have been to. Bobby and Frank are very nice and friendly and make the experience a bit more relaxing. One suggestion for new customers (Bobby did say this but of course I did not listen), if you are having a big job, like AC, take the car in on a Saturday for a check so the shop guys can find what parts are needed. Then take a day off during the week and have the work done. However overall the experience was good and the AC is running strong (cross fingers) and I would reccommend the place.