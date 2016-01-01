Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Gold Coast Maserati

Gold Coast Maserati

Gold Coast Maserati
Visit dealer’s website 
732 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021
Today 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Gold Coast Maserati

There are no sales reviews for Gold Coast Maserati.

Be the first to write a sales review.

Write a sales review Write a service review
48 cars in stock
0 new48 used0 certified pre-owned
Porsche 911
Porsche 911
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Alfa Romeo Giulia
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Bentley Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

At Gold Coast Maserati, our goal is to exceed your expectations in every way possible. When you enter our Maserati dealer serving Queens, which features the latest Ghibli, GranTurismo, Levante and Quattroporte models available, you’ll find some of the most friendly and knowledgeable people ready to help you get into the new or certified pre-owned luxury vehicle for which you have been searching.

Our team of Maserati lease and loan specialists take the stress out of the situation of buying a new sports car by working hard to provide an auto loan or leasing plan that makes sense for you. But, our commitment to customer satisfaction doesn’t end when you drive off our lot.

what sets us apart
We are committed to providing our customers with the most convenient and satisfying car buying experience. We offer a vast array of new Maserati, Alfa Romeo, and fine pre-owned vehicles in our inventory.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Chinese
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for