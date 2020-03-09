as always, jonathan pizzo and the rest of the biener audi staff could not be more terriffic -exceptional, professional, caring . i consider jon a friend! this is not my first audi, nor my last. both of my adult sons also, are audi owners. wouldnt have it any other way!!
very professional service department which strives to assist and fulfill the expected results of the clientele. We have had 5 cars from Biener, 3 three and a half leases and 2 bought autos in the past 11 years.
The completion of the transaction is well coordinated from the paperwork to the drive away with the vehicle. The explanation of the changes in the vehicle from my prior AUDI was complete and thorough and the car was immacolate.
very pleased with the service received @Biener Audi. The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. I have visited several times for service and waited in the waiting area that is always kept clean. Snacks and beverages are provided as well. The service is continuously done in a timely matter and I leave satisfied every single time!
Mr.Rizzo our service rep. is exceptional ,he gets me checked and out quickly and the work is alway completed correctly.When ever he can save me a few bucks he does it. I've been purchasing Audi's from Biener and will continue do so.They are a class act.
My recent service experience was stellar. Starting with Carol who I spoke with to set up my appointment to Charles Graf who saw that my car was serviced and all of my requests were completed. A great customer experience
I had a service appointment scheduled. I called to confirm and they offered to send someone to my office to pick up my car.
After the service they returned it, clean and sanitized.They made it very easy.
Another great experience with Mike Firouztale. After agreeing to terms in advance, my closing/pickup experience lasted all of 15 minutes. No gimmicks, hard-selling, etc., just a smooth experience all around.
Your sales rep Jimmy Chu was extremely
helpful & very professional. He is a great asset to your business. He took the time to go through all the different aspects of the car & answered all my questions. Was quite helpful on the phone when I first called to inquire about the car and never disappoint when I showed up to make the purchase. I would highly recommend your dealership to a friend.
