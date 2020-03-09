Biener Audi

Biener Audi

Visit dealer’s website 
795 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021
(888) 765-7215
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Biener Audi

5.0
Overall Rating
(43)
Recommend: Yes (43) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

New Audi leased car

by Audi A3 on 09/03/2020

Working with Marc Rubin is simply the best. He’s caring, efficient, knows his stuff and is willing to help. Wouldn’t buy car without him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
76 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

New Audi leased car

by Audi A3 on 09/03/2020

Working with Marc Rubin is simply the best. He’s caring, efficient, knows his stuff and is willing to help. Wouldn’t buy car without him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Exceptional Service

by David Root on 08/26/2020

Always impressed and satisfied with the service department! Especially Jeremy’s huge professional support!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

audi car owner (multiple Audi)

by betty nicholson on 08/11/2020

as always, jonathan pizzo and the rest of the biener audi staff could not be more terriffic -exceptional, professional, caring . i consider jon a friend! this is not my first audi, nor my last. both of my adult sons also, are audi owners. wouldnt have it any other way!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Audi satisfaction

by Aerides11 on 08/05/2020

Impeccable professional friendly service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always Exceptional!

by Karen on 07/30/2020

I am on my third lease with Biener Audi and both service and sales has always been exceptional, courteous, and thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Happy Client

by Service on 07/27/2020

very professional service department which strives to assist and fulfill the expected results of the clientele. We have had 5 cars from Biener, 3 three and a half leases and 2 bought autos in the past 11 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

S4

by S4 on 07/26/2020

The completion of the transaction is well coordinated from the paperwork to the drive away with the vehicle. The explanation of the changes in the vehicle from my prior AUDI was complete and thorough and the car was immacolate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

My 4th Audi from Biener

by Arthur Falkowitz on 07/25/2020

Audi’s are great cars and Mike F, my sales guy takes good care to get me the car I want with the features important to me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Owner of Audi A3

by speralta on 07/23/2020

very pleased with the service received @Biener Audi. The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. I have visited several times for service and waited in the waiting area that is always kept clean. Snacks and beverages are provided as well. The service is continuously done in a timely matter and I leave satisfied every single time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Long time Biener customer

by jules a birnbaum on 07/07/2020

Mr.Rizzo our service rep. is exceptional ,he gets me checked and out quickly and the work is alway completed correctly.When ever he can save me a few bucks he does it. I've been purchasing Audi's from Biener and will continue do so.They are a class act.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Quick diagnosis and repair

by SG on 06/17/2020

Thanks for easy scheduling of appointment and transportation options as needed. Diagnosis was quick, as was time to receive and install needed part.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service Appt

by Michael Just on 06/15/2020

All work was done under warrantee so there were no costs involved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

exceptional service

by firouztale on 06/04/2020

arrived on time. service was done on time and appropriately. No attempts to over sell.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service Experience

by Janice Satterlee on 05/28/2020

My recent service experience was stellar. Starting with Carol who I spoke with to set up my appointment to Charles Graf who saw that my car was serviced and all of my requests were completed. A great customer experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fantastic service

by Jeff on 04/23/2020

I had a service appointment scheduled. I called to confirm and they offered to send someone to my office to pick up my car. After the service they returned it, clean and sanitized.They made it very easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Seamless experience

by ejordan03 on 03/25/2020

Another great experience with Mike Firouztale. After agreeing to terms in advance, my closing/pickup experience lasted all of 15 minutes. No gimmicks, hard-selling, etc., just a smooth experience all around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

love Biener Audi

by ant on 03/25/2020

love the service from Biener it is fortuitous that I received my 2020 a5 cab last week. this is my 6th Audi from Biener Mike F was a pleasure as Susan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

not sure what this is

by johnritson1 on 03/24/2020

robert did a great job. was straight foward and answered all questions. car was delivered as promised and we bought it sight unseen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent

by AlanCreash on 03/15/2020

Always the most professional service and service personnel. Great dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

everything went as promised

by What on 03/15/2020

i had a great experience and would always recommend Biener to everyone - this is my 7th car with Biener

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2019 Audi A4

by 123456 on 03/04/2020

Your sales rep Jimmy Chu was extremely helpful & very professional. He is a great asset to your business. He took the time to go through all the different aspects of the car & answered all my questions. Was quite helpful on the phone when I first called to inquire about the car and never disappoint when I showed up to make the purchase. I would highly recommend your dealership to a friend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
332 cars in stock
248 new81 used3 certified pre-owned
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
61 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Audi A6
Audi A6
48 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
33 new|13 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We have been a family owned dealership since 1929 and have grown to be the #1 Audi Dealer in the entire eastern region and top 5 in the United States. Customer service is at the heart of everything we do.

what sets us apart
Audi Magna Society Elite Dealer
J.D. Power "Dealer of Excellence" Award
A.A.H.S. Five Star Diamond Award Recipient
DealerRater Dealer of the Year Winner
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Chinese
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes