Rallye Lexus does not take responcibility. Do NOT BUY a vehicle here.
Bought an L/Certified GS 350 from this dealer. First problem was the car had some work done to the exhaust system. When the rattling from the rear became too much to deal with, I took it to a local Lexus dealer; because Rallye was too far away. They found a screw drilled through the exhaust pipe to keep it in place. I told Rallye about this and showed them pictures. In short, they said, it wasn't their problem! Now a new issue just surfaced. I bought the car with approx. 14,600 miles and have driven it about 5500 miles when I first heard a disturbing noise. When I fully turn the wheel in either direction, I am getting a loud rumbling like noise. I'm told the car needs completely new brakes and rotors, front and rear! Remember the car had less then 15K in miles and I added about 5500 miles before this issue arose and it was branded with the very desirable L/Certification, passing a rigorous 161 point inspection. That L/Certified report said of the Rotors and Calipers, 'no excessive wear, warpage or leakage'. And Rallye's response? In short, not our problem!
flawless experience
I recently purchased a CPO RX 350. I have to say the young salesman, Jeff Gonzalez was very friendly and low key. Finance manager and closer, Michelle Gonzalez was similar, and got us an even better rate from the bank of our choice than the bank advertised online. I recently figured out that I've owned 17 cars in 40 years, including 12 bought from dealers and 10 of those were new. I've never had such an easy, low stress experience. When picking up the car, all the paperwork was typed up prior to my arrival, and the sales and finance contract was one page. This whole process included maybe 5-6 signatures and took, at most, ten minutes. Then Matt, the "technology guy" took a good half hour with us pairing our phones, going over the navigation, radio, climate control, etc. The most pleasant experience I've ever had buying a car, and the most professionally run dealership I've ever seen.
My Latest Lexus Purchase Experience
Rallye Lexus has done it again, or should I say their top-notch Sales Rep Kevin Losee! I am generally not a car person, but when I find what I want, I want it. Not a car like it, or similar to, but the exact vehicle. Kevin listened and obliged immediately. I walked away with my second Lexus purchase and with the exact vehicle I wanted. I am BIG on customer service, not once did I feel pressured or taken for a ride by him or any of the other associates I met with. Kevin stayed in contact with me from the time he told me the car I wanted would be available, until he put my keychain on my new set of keys, and switched out my plates. I knew again I made the right decision to stay! The entire experience was absolutely flawless. Time is something I really do not have a lot of, especially on a very busy Saturday afternoon (not to mention I wasnt feeling very well), and Kevin and his team were very respectful of that. I didnt sit in any office for hours- I literally came in, deal was done, came back the next day and drove off. ALL vehicle purchases should be that way. I also need to share that I live on the South Shore of Long Island and there are two other Lexus Dealerships much closer to me than Rallye which is located on the North Shore. I say that because this goes to show the level of professionalism and courtesy given not just to me but all of their customers and I would rather give my business here than with anyone else. I have gone to both of the other two dealerships and they do not compare to the kid glove experience received at Rallye. All of my recommendations for vehicle purchases always end up with me saying you should go to Rallye Lexus! Thanks again Rallye Lexus Family! Belinda Hill Proud Lexus Owner :-)
Great Services
This is my second time at Rallye Lexus. First time I bought my Lexus now I am leasing. I recommend David Tubens to help you when your ready to purchase a Lexus. He is professional, courteous and knowledgeable and takes his time to review and be sure that you are happy. Paul C.
I have never felt more disrespected and disgusted by anyone!
My father and I had went to this dealership in order to look for a pre owned ES350, we found one that caught our eye and negotiated a price with our sales person LEO C along with the pre owned manager STUART. When we had came back to the dealership 1 day later to drop off a deposit and to complete some initial paper work. We were asked to sit with the finance and dmv person. Up until that point everything was going fine. I walked in and I greeted her saying "hi MICHELLE", she didn't glance up to greet me, no hand shake, no please have a seat, she kept staring at her computer and just said "hello". No big deal, after my father was done signing the paper work for new license plates and etc I had asked her if I was qualified to receive the referral coupon since I was already a satisfied client at Rallye Lexus. MICHELLE"s response was "I am not taking any more money off of this car than we already did". I continued to explain to her that this was not a coupon to save money on this purchase but a referral program in which I was told about by the finance manager when I was leasing my car, she then with an attitude and irritated tone said to me "which finance guy told u about this referral program? I have been working here for 23 years and I have never heard of such a thing". So then I tried to explain to her that it was a gold color rectangular shaped thick paper referral coupon which had to be filled out and signed and sent to Rallye. She then proceeded to raise her voice at me and said " I WILL NOT REPEAT MYSELF FOR THE THIRD TIME THAT I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT [non-permissible content removed] IT IS THAT YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT, SO IF YOU DO NOT PUT YOUR EYE BALLS BACK INTO YOUR HEAD YOU CAN GET OUT OF MY OFFICE" That is when a manager ran into her office and told her to step outside so he can have a word with her. When she walked back into her office she threw the paper work at my father and said "Now the both of you can get out of my office and go finish this up with your sales person. At this point in time words were exchanged between her and I but I must note that there were no profanities being thrown around, my mother was there, my father who is 69 years of age was present so who ever is reading this can get the idea. I had now walked out of her office and as I was about to walk away I asked the manager and my sales person if they had ever heard of this referral program and they both said "yes"! So now I wonder how could the both of them had heard about it and this MICHELLE character didn't? Maybe I was discriminated by her because I walk around with a kippah/yarmulke on my head? Anyways at this point in time I was standing by the podium along with the manager, sales person, and receptionist and we were talking about this situation and at no point in time did I get an apology. MICHELLE then proceeded to walk towards me saying to the manager that she wants us to leave the dealership and at that point I flipped out asked for my fathers deposit back and we had left. I am completely disgusted by this dealership and if I could I would return my car back to them because just knowing that it came from there is such a turn off for me at this point. I will NEVER shop at a Rallye dealership ever again!
Excellent Service
Friendly, courteous reps, fair price.
Big disappointment
I was in contact with Lexus several times and they kept apologizing for the difficulties and that they would get the dealership to respond. They never did. I'm disappointed with the lexus ownership experience. My last car was an Acura and the customer service and follow-up was much better there. My next car will be an Acura.
outrageous estimate
After my air bag light went on I didn't feel safe driving the car. I took the 5 1/2yr old car to my lexus dealer service center and after they kept the car over night (they did provide a loaner at no cost) I was given the cost of repair. To my astonishment the cost of repair was estimated at $8700. Quite a number given my cars worth is aprox. 11K at this time. I was quite perplexed as to what do. Drive the car without this essential safety device, or sell it for 2K or pay $9000 for the repair. As a desperate measure I took my car to my local repair shop and after a two day search for the problem he located the issue to a small computer box ($250 cost). The total repair came to $500 and now my car is back in working order. This issue is a representation of other visits to this dealer where I have received repair cost estimates where my local mechanic deemed this reported issues to be related to a profit goal rather than an actual repair requirement. I will never trust this dealer's service department again. Nor would I suggest anyone trust the repair suggestions they make.
No problem
So far, so good... nothing to complain about.
This dealership and its salespeople were great.
I did not know whether I wanted to buy or lease a car. I had never leased a car before. My salesperson, Kira B., was smart and very kind. She answered all my questions and never made me feel rushed. I highly recommend Kira B. and this dealership.
Lots of effort, but didn't come through in the end
In shopping for our RX350, we took a test drive at Rallye Lexus. Our salesperson was very knowledgeable and pleasant. At the end of the visit, the Sales Manager came over and handed us a $100 gift certificate to a local nursery for plants. We were very surprised and pleased. We told him that we were shopping the car around. We would definitely come back to them because they were very pleasant and the nearest dealer to our home. We would prefer to buy from them. Rebecca, the salesperson, called almost every day, leaving a message to be sure to give them a shout before buying a car. After shopping the car around, we called them. After they heard the price we got, she said they couldn't even come close! We couldn't believe it.
First rate all the way
I could not be happier with the sales staff at Rallye Lexus. I have been to many automobile dealers (as I'm sure you have), and never have been treated with such respect and courtesy as I have been here. From the greeter to the salesperson to the ....finance manager? I know a dealer is a dealer, and you are just $$$$$ to them, but I was not prepared for such an......almost pleasant, experience. No hard sell at all, no trickery with the numbers, no phony standard car salesman jokes. Rallye is a class act, and I appreciate it.
