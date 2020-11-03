sales Rating

We test drove a Ford Escape Limited last week. We were interested in the car for our parents. The Sales associate, Nick S., negotiated a deal on paper for the purchase of the car. We took the deal to our parents who were slightly interested but the price and the mileage on the car was still a bit high in their opinion. We asked Nick to check if there was any wiggle room on the price. He did not get back to us for 4 days, and finally we called and he said no room for further negotiating. We said thank you and left it at that. After a few days (3days) of thought, my parents came to visit and wanted to test drive the car. They said that if they liked the test drive, they would buy it for the asking price. We informed Nick this morning. We also asked that the rear trunk screen be included since it was missing off this model, and that a Ford Car Report Card be done as a courtesy. We told him that if at all possible, we would want to take the car as soon as possible, since my parents wanted to drive it back east. He was told that they would be paying cash on the spot. He told us in the morning that we could test drive the car at about 1:30pm and if we decided to take it, it would be about a day or so. We were available a little early for the test drive, so we called him to see if we could come about 1/2 hour early. He informed us with no explanation or prior knowledge, that the car had gone to auction, and was not available to us. We were not happy with the sale tactics, the overall experience with the dealership, or the practices of the management. We should have been inform that the car was going to "auction" and that we had one last shot to purchase. By the way, as of this afternoon, the car is still on the lot, and online-"for sale".