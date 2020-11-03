Great Experience
03/11/2020
I had the best experience leasing my first brand new vehicle. Everyone was very nice and welcoming. Bob K. did an awesome job helping me way out all my options to choose what was best and affordable to suit my needs for the perfect vehicle for me. I highly recommend Romano Ford when you're ready for quality in service, and a vehicle. Special thanks to Bob! God bless!
03/11/2020
Excellent Dealer Experience
10/24/2019
I bought a Ford Edge with the help of Mr. Klix who made the purchase seamless. He helped me negotiate a great price with the front office. Over the decades I have chosen the Romano Family of Dealerships for new car purchases since they have consistently offered the best car deals in town. The Ford Edge is a great SUV. Thanks.
10/24/2019
Above and beyond!
10/16/2018
Michael went above and beyond, my car was having electrical issues,the service department was so persistent in finding the problem and fixing it,I got a daily call with an update and Michael has called to follow up to make sure all is well. Wonderful customer service,he truly cares about the safety and satisfaction of his customers. Job well done thank you Michael and the techs that fixed my car!
Purchased 2018 Ford Edge
07/28/2018
Earlier today we took delivery on our new 2018 Ford Edge. The vehicle is exactly what we've been looking for, complete with a trailer towing package, and we were fortunate to have found it at Romano Ford. We were equally as fortunate to have purchased the vehicle with the help of Bob Klix, our sales representative. This is the third vehicle we have purchased from Romano; I am still driving my 2012 Ford F250 I purchased back in early 2013. Romano Ford, in my opinion, is a class act. Bob has clearly been well-trained to make his customers feel comfortable throughout the entire process. Unlike many sales reps I have encountered over the years, Bob was able to effectively answer every technical question I had for him about the vehicle, as well as giving my wife and I well-informed lesson on the use of the car's technology. We are beyond happy with our new Edge and our dealing with Bob and Romano Ford.
Romano Experience
05/16/2018
We just picked up our new Ford F-150 from Romano Ford, this is the fourth vehicle we have purchased at Romano. We have been completely satisfied each time, our Salesman has been Bob Klix and he has always been straight forward with us and available to answer any questions before and more importantly after the sale. We highly recommend this Dealership if you are looking to buy a new or used car in the Central New York area.
Honest and Easy
03/22/2018
Sean Spencer and Mike Fisher have gone above and beyond we leased 2017 Ford Edge they were super helpful and fulfilled every option my wife wanted back in May of 2017. I just recently purchased a slightly Used 2015 Toyota Tundra. Again they knocked it out of the Park!! Both experiences were Great ....no pressure, helpful and easy to work with! You just gained 2 loyal customers! Thanks Sean and Mike! Thank you Romano Ford!
Best car buying experience ever!
01/24/2018
Just bought a used 2013 Nissan Frontier from Romano Ford and my experience was first rate. My sales consultant, Bob Klix, was responsive, professional, friendly, and knowledgeable. Answered all of my questions and got a great deal on my purchase and trade. I will certainly be back to see Bob about any future purchases and will recommend him to others. In addition, the Sale Manager, Anthony Cox , and the Business Manager, Erik Konick, were both helpful, courteous, and professional. The dealership should be proud of these three employees. Best vehicle buying experience ever!
Romano Ford
12/14/2017
So I ended up getting more money from insurance for my last truck than I thought, so I went in to Romano Ford with no exact vehicle in mind. The salesman, Bob Klix, was extremely helpful in showing me what I could get for my money. He ended up finding the perfect truck for me, and i am very grateful. It was a fantastic overall experience at Romano Ford.
Terrible experience
09/01/2017
My wife And I had the worst car buying experience at Romano Ford. We drove 50 miles and came prepared to buy two vehicles. We spoke to Duane Clark via text about the specific vehicles. The Ford was at his dealership. The Jeep was at a different Romano dealership. He told us he would have the Jeep brought to his location so we could look at both at 7pm. When we arrived he immediately switched us to a different salesman who was friendly but showed us everything but the Ford and Jeep we came to look at. We asked several times about the Jeep but couldn't get an answer as to where it was on the lot. After looking at several cars we asked to drive the ford. He then told us we couldn't. That the ford was sold earlier. So fine "let's look at the jeep." We were told that's at the other dealership, even though Duane Clark said he would have it brought over. So off we went to the other dealership. When we got there they informed us it was sold earlier in the day. This is terrible customer service. They knew both vehicles were not available. No text warning. No phone call. The Jeep would have been there to view if it was available. They knew the Jeep was sold and still sent us on a wasted trip to Romano Toyota. Classic bait and switch. Three hours of my life wasted on these [non-permissible content removed]. I'll never set foot on another Romano lot as long as I live.
Horrible service dept.
11/07/2015
I had to take my vehicle in 5 times for water leaking in from my roof. The fourth time they tried telling me they could not verify that I had a leak. They said they could verify I had a leak the other times, but not that time. So I had to take a video including my mileage before I brought it in the next time. One of the times they put glue running along the ridges of the roof in a hideous way and tried to leave it like that. The last time I was there they charged me $573 for a window seal because I had a air leak. When I pulled out to leave it sounded worse then before. Now they want to charge me more money for their obvious miss diagnoses of the problem. Oh, and they have had my vehicle for about 2 months all together this year alone for the roof leaking water.
Best Place
05/15/2015
We just purchased a Ford Fusion a few months ago. This is after having a Ford Explorer and Ford Escape. We had over 180,000 miles on our Ford Explorer when we traded it in for our Ford Escape. And then 185,000 on our Ford Escape when trading in for a Fusion. They were excellent cars and their longevity speaks for themselves. Our next car will probably be a Ford too. Service at Romano Ford is exemplary--wouldn't go anyplace else! They kept our Fords going with minimum expense through the years. Just had some servicing done on our Fusion and it was under warranty and no charge to us!
Great Experience
06/25/2014
Went in knowing I was looking to lease a Ford Escape. Drove both 1.6 and 2.0 models. Spoke in lenghth about options, numbers and our trade. Mgr went over the pricing line by line. We'd never seen that detail before and appreciated it. Salesman was courteous and worked with us. We went to one other Ford dealer following that and they couldn't come close to Romano's numbers. We made a deal on Sat and picked it up on Tuesday. A very good experience!!
Wouldn't recommend a used vehicle from them
02/26/2014
Purchased a lower cost (under $10K) used vehicle from them. Admittedly the roads were nasty the day I drove it. Still, it had quite low miles. It looked and seemed to be quite solid. -Upon getting it on clear flat interstates I find the steering wheel is off to the right. No problem, take it back and they align it. -I also find there is at least one tire out of balance. Turns out at least one tire is bad enough that they replace two of them. These two make one trip. -When it starts raining I find the wipers are so worn and weather-torn that visibility is better without using the wipers. What's a person to do--drive like that for a day or two to take it in and have them replace them? -Whatever they put in the washer fluid bottle is not suitable for the local climate and has been freezing up daily. -The front speakers aren't working. Admittedly I haven't brought this up with them as I'm afraid of their repair. I accept that this is a lower cost used car but it's getting a bit ridiculous. Wipers, alignment, vibrations, and speakers that don't work?!? Come on, this is BASIC stuff that any dealer technician with two active brain cells could easily identify. I have to believe they don't intend on putting crap on the lot and letting it all get fixed on their warranty program thereby killing profits. I'm not sure if they just don't check their vehicles over or just don't care. Regardless I cannot in good conscience recommend them to anyone for a pre-owned vehicle.
Beware of Sales...Not professional
06/25/2013
We test drove a Ford Escape Limited last week. We were interested in the car for our parents. The Sales associate, Nick S., negotiated a deal on paper for the purchase of the car. We took the deal to our parents who were slightly interested but the price and the mileage on the car was still a bit high in their opinion. We asked Nick to check if there was any wiggle room on the price. He did not get back to us for 4 days, and finally we called and he said no room for further negotiating. We said thank you and left it at that. After a few days (3days) of thought, my parents came to visit and wanted to test drive the car. They said that if they liked the test drive, they would buy it for the asking price. We informed Nick this morning. We also asked that the rear trunk screen be included since it was missing off this model, and that a Ford Car Report Card be done as a courtesy. We told him that if at all possible, we would want to take the car as soon as possible, since my parents wanted to drive it back east. He was told that they would be paying cash on the spot. He told us in the morning that we could test drive the car at about 1:30pm and if we decided to take it, it would be about a day or so. We were available a little early for the test drive, so we called him to see if we could come about 1/2 hour early. He informed us with no explanation or prior knowledge, that the car had gone to auction, and was not available to us. We were not happy with the sale tactics, the overall experience with the dealership, or the practices of the management. We should have been inform that the car was going to "auction" and that we had one last shot to purchase. By the way, as of this afternoon, the car is still on the lot, and online-"for sale".
Worst Customer Service EVER!
05/19/2013
I have been back several times trying to get a second key I was supposed to get on delivery. Keep getting the run around on that. Car was not ready when promised. Picked it up 3 days later, had to set service appointment before pulling out of parking lot! Really! And I waited 3 extra days for a broken car? Every time I call I get the run around. Manager was extremely rude to me when I went in there alone and complained. He yelled at me, what kind of customer service is that? It has been 2 weeks and I still don't have the key! I have also complained of a noise in the car two times, and been told "It's supposed to be that way", and "It's not my problem". They never checked it out. I wish I had never bought a car there. Sales men keep blaming service, but service has been nice to me and tried to be helpful. Sales has done nothing for me but lie to me, make me upset, and give me the run around.
