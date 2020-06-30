great purchase experience
by 06/30/2020on
This was the easiest purchase of a new vehicle I’ve ever made in my lifetime. Douglas Avella & Douglas leveist made me feel extremely comfortable & like family throughout the entire process. I also was able to negotiate a fair deal very easily. Love my new 2020 Q3 ! Thanks guys !
Excellent Customer Service
by 09/11/2019on
I bought my Audi A3 from Clive Perkins. He is a low key dealer who just wants to help you make a decision...no pressure at all. When the time came for the Sales Manager, Joe, to come in to the process he tried to help and was also not pressured .After I brought the car home after a few weeks I told Clive that the wipers weren't perfect and he ordered new wipers and put them on himself! Don't buy from another dealer...Classic is excellent.
Quick Service
by 03/06/2019on
As always, a very smooth experience. From entering the service bay and being greeted by Devon, to the smooth transition to Eddie at the service desk. The car was ready in an hour as promised. My car was completely cleaned after the oil change. A good start to my day!
Excellent Experience
by 08/26/2016on
Recently I purchased a 2017 q5. Ivan Boros my sales person was amazing. He was on top of everything and extremely professional. He made my car buying process frictionless. If you go to eastchester Audi - make sure you ask for Ivan Boros.
Melissa and Classic are Great!!!
by 08/14/2016on
We recently purchased a Q7 and had an outstanding experience. We worked with Melissa Deitmaring who is absolutely the best. This is the 3rd or 4th car we purchased from Melissa and she contuse to be a reason that our Audi experience is so good. I would highly recommend Classic and especially Melissa.
Eddie Patafio is what makes Classic Audi Classic
by 08/02/2016on
Since the purchase of our current Audi in 2013 Eddie has been the Service Representative we have dealt with. He is extremely knowledgeable,polite and a pleasure to deal with. He is one of the main reasons we continue to have our auto serviced at Classic.
Impressive First Service Visit
by 07/27/2016on
I was thoroughly impressed by the Classic Audi Service Center. My main service advisor Janessa Roman was quick to greet me and understood my needs from the start. My car came back before the promised time and they even took the time to wash and vacuum the car. Janessa was very personable and I loved how she made my first visit one of the best (if not only) experiences I've ever had at a vehicle service center. Thank you to Janessa and her team for making my visit more than enjoyable!
Excellent Service
by 06/03/2016on
Joanna Bell was the person i dealt with to get my A6 serviced, she was fantastic and had everything ready for me, i was in and out with my loaner (Q5) in a few minutes. Next day Joanna Bell called me when my car was ready, i picked it up and again in and out, no delays or waiting. My car was washed too. I never had this experience with any other car dealer ship, First class service. Thanks.
Audi Service @Classic Audi
by 05/13/2016on
Joe Sackson was courteous, cheerful and responsive - contributing to a high class service experience!
Service Experience
by 04/13/2016on
An excellent service experience from Joe Sackson. Setting up appointment with Mel was easy and pleasant. Joe Sackson was professional and personable.
Great Experience
by 03/30/2016on
I went to classic audi to browse for a new car...this is my second Audi from this dealership. Gian Mondaca was extremely courteous and helpful with guiding me thru my decision on which car to lease. No pressure from him and he was a true professional and a pleasure to deal with.
Love Classic Audi Service
by 03/23/2016on
My service advisor at Classic Audi is Joe Sackson 9 years now or so 4 or 5 Audi's over the years. He as always assured that every service was perfect. Car is always washed with a treat in the cup holder a bottle of water and a few mints. What more can you as for. A long term service staff who knows who you are and treats you like an old friend
Fabulous service department
by 02/17/2016on
Love my Audio A4 but love the service department more! Kudos to Dan O'Connor and to my service rep Eddie.
easy as pie
by 12/29/2015on
Alain Mimran sold us our second audi A4 and it was as wonderful and seamless a process as could be. The car is fabulous in every way and Alain attended to every question, every request, every need in record time, without exception. he is a pleasure to work with and totally knows his stuff. A++++
new lease experience
by 12/24/2015on
I was contacted by Audi to buy out my 2013 A-6. I called Classic Audi and spoke with Enis Nikocevic. Two days afterwards, we met at the dealership, discussed the new lease and arranged delivery of my new 2016 A-6 at a price that was less than my 2013. Could not have been easier.
Will do it again!
by 12/04/2015on
It was time for the 15K service for my A7 TDI. Joanna Bell, was the person in charge and I have to thank her for the flawless time in there. Everything was ready for me (I also got a Q5, as a loaner, to go to work). I value the efficiency of her work. Will do it again!
Happy Customer
by 10/21/2015on
I have ben servicing my Audi at Classic Audi for several years. My service consultant, Joanna Bell, has always been, and was this time, courteous and professional. She explained the work to be done, told me when it would be ready, and delivered it as promised. I would recommend her and Classic Audi very highly.
well done!
by 10/09/2015on
Service of an A4, picked up break problems and suggested to change them, he quoted a price and told us the time to retrieve the car. They gave us back a good working and spotless clean. Thank you
Hands Down, The Best Experience for a Buyer
by 09/08/2015on
I had already purchased a car from a competitive brand hours earlier when I decided to pop by the Classic Audi showroom in Eastchester and take a look around. I was greeted by Gianluca Mondaca; I instantly felt comfortable around him. He didn't try pushing me in any direction. He got to know me and what I was looking for in a new vehicle. He let me test drive two vehicles: the Q3 and the Q5. During the ride I felt like I was hanging out with someone I'd known for years. He is highly knowledgeable when it comes to Audi vehicles and spoke about each vehicle in such a sincere way. He understood that I had just purchased a vehicle and it was highly unlikely that I would change my mind and purchase one through him; I just wanted to see what could have been. We went back to the showroom and he introduced me to his manager, Tim Shishko. We sat and talked about the vehicles and organically came to the point where we would discuss the cost of owning one. It was such an incredible experience; I hope everyone buying a new car for the first time can experience this. I called the competitor and canceled my order. I am now the proud owner of a 2016 Audi Q6 and I could not be happier!
stay away
by 08/03/2011on
Beware of Classic Automobiles, Inc. 541 White Plains Road Eastchester, NY 10709 I just want to let you know about my terrible experience with Classics service dept: When my Audi A8 started to make a loud noise in the transmission, I brought it to Classic for them to diagnose the problem. The noise was so loud that Sal, the service advisor recommended I not drive the car for fear it might blow up. After keeping the car for week, Sal the service adviser told me it was something to do the heater valve. I asked if he was sure, because it didnt to me that it was coming from inside the engine block. Sal, confirmed he had his best guy look it over to be sure, so I said, OK, lets do it. Two weeks and $2,700 later, I picked up my car only to have the noise return on the ride home. I called the dealership emidiatly, spoke to the service mger who told me to bring it back in. This time, they said it was the transmission. He said I needed a new tranny and it would cost $7000. I went on Audiworld.com website, where several bloggers told me all I needed was to change the transmission fluid and filter. I did and the noise went away. It cost $411. Meanwhile, I spent $2,700 of unneeded repairs with classic. They never reimbursed me. I even wrote a letter to Arthur Miller, the owner but never got my money back. These people are [violative content deleted] DONT GIVE THEM YOUR BUSINESS.
Excellent Customer Service & A Great Deal!
by 08/02/2009on
Hi, I just bought an Audi A4 2.0T Cab Q SE. My salesman was Angel Rosario. What great service! Angel was the first person to walk over to me when I walked in to the dealer, even though he was busy with another customer. He gave me the keys to one of the vehicles and let me check it out while he finished up. Once he was done, working with him was great. No pressure, no gimmicks, ROCK BOTTOM price!! $35K loaded, except for the navigation and ipod. I called and visited six Audi dealers, 2 in the city, 2 in Jersey, 2 in Westchester. None of them could even come close to matching my deal. They all said that if I could get it at that price then I should go for it. They were right about that!! The dealership is great. If you're like me and want to be treated with respect and class while spending your hard earned money then go and visit Classic Audi. The clientele tends to be upper middle-class to upper class and the sales department treats you like you deserve. I personally cannot stand dealers in NYC; too rude, aggressive, and couldn't care less about helping you buy a car that you really want. Stay away from New Jersey dealers too!! They are just as arrogant as NYC dealers. If you dont believe me do a little shopping in Jersey and you will see for yourself. If you're in the market for an Audi, check out Classic Audi and ask for Angel Rosario. Tell him Mr. Lilly was extremely impressed with his service, attitude, and best of all PRICE!!