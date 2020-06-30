sales Rating

Hi, I just bought an Audi A4 2.0T Cab Q SE. My salesman was Angel Rosario. What great service! Angel was the first person to walk over to me when I walked in to the dealer, even though he was busy with another customer. He gave me the keys to one of the vehicles and let me check it out while he finished up. Once he was done, working with him was great. No pressure, no gimmicks, ROCK BOTTOM price!! $35K loaded, except for the navigation and ipod. I called and visited six Audi dealers, 2 in the city, 2 in Jersey, 2 in Westchester. None of them could even come close to matching my deal. They all said that if I could get it at that price then I should go for it. They were right about that!! The dealership is great. If you're like me and want to be treated with respect and class while spending your hard earned money then go and visit Classic Audi. The clientele tends to be upper middle-class to upper class and the sales department treats you like you deserve. I personally cannot stand dealers in NYC; too rude, aggressive, and couldn't care less about helping you buy a car that you really want. Stay away from New Jersey dealers too!! They are just as arrogant as NYC dealers. If you dont believe me do a little shopping in Jersey and you will see for yourself. If you're in the market for an Audi, check out Classic Audi and ask for Angel Rosario. Tell him Mr. Lilly was extremely impressed with his service, attitude, and best of all PRICE!! Read more