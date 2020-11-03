Joe Basil Chevrolet
03/11/2020
This is the only dealership in WNY we bought our vehicles from! Excellent from new vehicle ownership. To excellent vehicle service! If you're in the market for a Chevrolet. This is a FIVE STAR Chevrolet dealership!
horrible service
07/16/2020
After giving them a VERY large down payment and spending tens of thousands of dollars, the customer service has gone completely down hill. Everyone was wonderfully pleasant and accommodating during the purchasing process. We were so happy when we pulled out in our 'new' truck! Hidden charges to bring the vehicle up to THEIR STANDARDS have suddenly come up. We are now expected to pay money that we were not told about initially. No help from customer service. No responses to emails and phone calls. VERY rude manager when finally reaching someone. Do not recommend purchasing a used vehicle from Joe Basil!!!
2018 Jeep Compass
06/29/2020
Bought a 2018 Jeep Compass with 25,000 miles on Friday drove it once on Saturday to find out the wheel vibrates when you go 65+ on the highway. It also makes a muffled noice occasionally when accelerating at different MPH. Would’ve called on Sunday but they are closed and I tried to call in on Monday the one sales reps voicemail says not to leave a message because he won’t check it and the other rep has yet to get back to me. They were quick to get back to me when making a sale, but MIA when I need further assistance.
Service
05/02/2020
They repaired my vehicle in a timely manner. Anthony provided great customer service.
Stay away from the service department!
01/08/2020
I waited until today to post this because a manager was suppose to call me but for the sixth time, there was no call. STAY AWAY FROM JOE BASIL’S SERVICE DEPARTMENT! Get your work done elsewhere if you want competent employees and a manager to call you back. (Disclaimer: this review is about the service department only. I had no issues with sales or the body shop) I had to bring my vehicle in to get my turning signal fixed. It was suppose to be fixed before purchase but was not. A one day appointment turned into the dealership having my vehicle for 23 days. I had only gotten to have it for 12 days sporadically. I brought it in three times for the same thing. I took time out of my work day and wasted my gas. Joe Basil’s service department kept calling me to pick up the truck even though it wasn’t done. I went into the dealership 4 times asking for a manager and one was never there. I called several times and was told 6 times that a manager would call me. I have never spoken directly to a manager. They use their employees to relay information. I’m stuck paying on a vehicle I have barely driven. The biggest point I want to make is that I shouldn’t have even had a car payment yet since all this work was suppose to be done before I signed anything and it wasn’t. A one day service appointment turned into 23 days. It was all due to incompetence. And I think the worst part is that I couldn’t even get a manager to call me! I am left beyond frustrated and just feel helpless. I’m not excited about my purchase and I’m disappointed that I bought an extended warranty. If this is going to be how incompetent the service department is going to be, I do not want to take my vehicle to Joe Basil for the work.
Worst case scenario
11/27/2019
The experience I had today was very inconsiderate and unprofessional. I arrived to see a used jeep liberty at 5pm after making my appointment at 1130 am with custiner service rep Alisha, only to be greeted by Sales man Cory with an awkward smirk on his face only to say "yeah we just sold that jeep a few hours ago". "Didn't someone call you?" I told him I received no call at all which was odd because Alisha had been in communication with me so frequently the past week or so. I was really upset that I rushed there from work with my children. Took 45mins to get there in the traffic from the westside of buffalo just to be brushed off. No one bothered to call me in Hope's to stick me with some quick sale to boost their sales goals for the month. I guess everything is just numbers and sales to the Basil company. Very disappointing and frustrating experience to say the least. But the worst part was getting an email at 8:38 pm from the customer service representative Alisha asking me how did I like the jeep, with photos of the jeep and if there was anything she could do for me. Like seriously? There is zero communication and consideration skills at this establishment.
Good service
11/22/2019
Received great service today at my appointment. He estimated 60-90 minutes and my car was ready within the hour. Very friendly and helpful.
Leasing a vehicle
10/24/2019
Justin helped make leasing my vehicle as hassle free as it could be-not a pleasant task for me -his patience and hard work made it easier to leave headache free-I recommend working with the Basil staff to lease your next vehicle You deserve the best and Basil delivers
Prompt and courteous
09/18/2019
Friendly helpful and true to their word
Good service
07/24/2019
I had a nail in my tire and they fixed it pretty quickly. I walked right in with no appointment. The customer service was great and the guy working was very kind to my son whom I had to bring with me. Very nice service.
car service
05/29/2019
oil change and minor dent repairs-was disappointed that the scratches are not included in the service plan.
Oil change, heat control knob
04/29/2019
I work for my self, I can't be without my work vehicle. I made appointment 5 weeks ago so I can plan being without van. After dropping off my van at 730am i went back to dealer at 430 and they didn't do anything not even a phone call not even an explanation.they could of change the oil.what way to bum out a loyal customer.
Blessed and highly favored
04/24/2019
All I can say is thank you God for allowing me to through you guys. Every one is awsome, friendly and very patient with you. They do everything in their power to help you out. Thank you Kevin Zepheniah (salesman). He is so understanding with all types of situation. And I want to thank Ray schnitzer for all the help he contributed through the process. keeping my boys busy with the basketball machine so that we were able to get the paperwork done.thank you for the popcorn, hot chocolate, water,soda and lastly the memorable time which I will never forget on buying a car. Thank you everyone love Gerubia's Family.
A company that thrives on conning customers
02/08/2019
This company has been unprofessional, unapologetic, unreasonable, and disrespectful from the beginning of my car buying experience. I was sold a 2016 Malibu that within the first two weeks was giving me issues. I would come in and I was treated as I am crazy or a liar. After three attempts of pushing for them to do their job, the issue was partly resolved.I have a bad execelartor pedal, structure water damage happening to the passenger sealing, and irratic shifts. All these issues were brought up while I was still under warranty and they did nothing. Now that my warranty is up, they are even worse. They fought me and wanted me to be out of my warranty period. To purposely not help me. They simply sold me a lemon and committed consumer fraud. Do not get your vehicle worth them. Save yourself the money and possible stress. I would recommend Westherr instead.
Customer
01/17/2019
Got in and out quickly and cost not bad
Joe Basil experiance
12/13/2018
It was a very good experience. The counter people were very friendly and techs were very prfessonial.
Great experience
10/16/2018
Took our malibu in for service. Was walking the lot, looking at the 2018Trax. Jeff came over and told us there is a 30% reward program on these cars. We ended up purchasing one and driving it home that day. Jeff was polite courteous, and straight forward with us. He gave us the deal we needed to purchase the vehicle...and went above and beyond to make sure the Malibu repair was ready at the same time as the new car. Great work
They helped us when the other dealers wouldnt.
10/03/2018
We had a problem with a leased vehicle continually breaking down. The vehicle was always fixed but it came to where it was unreliable. Took it back to where we bought it but they were not a lot if help. Took it to Joe Basil and they went over and above to help us with a new vehicle. They will have my business again.
Smooth and Relaxed Customer Service
10/02/2018
Went in to test drive a 2018 Chevy Trax, and hoping to get out of our current lease. We did!!! Took our new vehicle home on the same day. Thank you Diane.
Taken Advantage of because we're old & naive
07/11/2018
They leased me a Malibu LT 2018 that smelled like mold or smoke. Detailing it didn't work. Put in a non GM Remote Starter with extra fobs. Never ever do business we it them ever again or send family and friends there ever sgain
Better than Thumbs UP
06/30/2018
I am a very difficult buyer to reel in but amazingly Sandy and her manager at Joe Basil did it!
