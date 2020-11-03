Joe Basil Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
5111 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043
(888) 635-4782
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Joe Basil Chevrolet

3.7
Overall Rating
(19)
Recommend: Yes (14) No (5)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Joe Basil Chevrolet

by Paul N on 03/11/2020

This is the only dealership in WNY we bought our vehicles from! Excellent from new vehicle ownership. To excellent vehicle service! If you're in the market for a Chevrolet. This is a FIVE STAR Chevrolet dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
162 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

horrible service

by unhappy customer on 07/16/2020

After giving them a VERY large down payment and spending tens of thousands of dollars, the customer service has gone completely down hill. Everyone was wonderfully pleasant and accommodating during the purchasing process. We were so happy when we pulled out in our 'new' truck! Hidden charges to bring the vehicle up to THEIR STANDARDS have suddenly come up. We are now expected to pay money that we were not told about initially. No help from customer service. No responses to emails and phone calls. VERY rude manager when finally reaching someone. Do not recommend purchasing a used vehicle from Joe Basil!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2018 Jeep Compass

by AA on 06/29/2020

Bought a 2018 Jeep Compass with 25,000 miles on Friday drove it once on Saturday to find out the wheel vibrates when you go 65+ on the highway. It also makes a muffled noice occasionally when accelerating at different MPH. Would’ve called on Sunday but they are closed and I tried to call in on Monday the one sales reps voicemail says not to leave a message because he won’t check it and the other rep has yet to get back to me. They were quick to get back to me when making a sale, but MIA when I need further assistance.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Julie Effinger on 05/02/2020

They repaired my vehicle in a timely manner. Anthony provided great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Joe Basil Chevrolet

by Paul N on 03/11/2020

This is the only dealership in WNY we bought our vehicles from! Excellent from new vehicle ownership. To excellent vehicle service! If you're in the market for a Chevrolet. This is a FIVE STAR Chevrolet dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Stay away from the service department!

by Jenni5392 on 01/08/2020

I waited until today to post this because a manager was suppose to call me but for the sixth time, there was no call. STAY AWAY FROM JOE BASIL’S SERVICE DEPARTMENT! Get your work done elsewhere if you want competent employees and a manager to call you back. (Disclaimer: this review is about the service department only. I had no issues with sales or the body shop) I had to bring my vehicle in to get my turning signal fixed. It was suppose to be fixed before purchase but was not. A one day appointment turned into the dealership having my vehicle for 23 days. I had only gotten to have it for 12 days sporadically. I brought it in three times for the same thing. I took time out of my work day and wasted my gas. Joe Basil’s service department kept calling me to pick up the truck even though it wasn’t done. I went into the dealership 4 times asking for a manager and one was never there. I called several times and was told 6 times that a manager would call me. I have never spoken directly to a manager. They use their employees to relay information. I’m stuck paying on a vehicle I have barely driven. The biggest point I want to make is that I shouldn’t have even had a car payment yet since all this work was suppose to be done before I signed anything and it wasn’t. A one day service appointment turned into 23 days. It was all due to incompetence. And I think the worst part is that I couldn’t even get a manager to call me! I am left beyond frustrated and just feel helpless. I’m not excited about my purchase and I’m disappointed that I bought an extended warranty. If this is going to be how incompetent the service department is going to be, I do not want to take my vehicle to Joe Basil for the work.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Worst case scenario

by Kaysha M on 11/27/2019

The experience I had today was very inconsiderate and unprofessional. I arrived to see a used jeep liberty at 5pm after making my appointment at 1130 am with custiner service rep Alisha, only to be greeted by Sales man Cory with an awkward smirk on his face only to say "yeah we just sold that jeep a few hours ago". "Didn't someone call you?" I told him I received no call at all which was odd because Alisha had been in communication with me so frequently the past week or so. I was really upset that I rushed there from work with my children. Took 45mins to get there in the traffic from the westside of buffalo just to be brushed off. No one bothered to call me in Hope's to stick me with some quick sale to boost their sales goals for the month. I guess everything is just numbers and sales to the Basil company. Very disappointing and frustrating experience to say the least. But the worst part was getting an email at 8:38 pm from the customer service representative Alisha asking me how did I like the jeep, with photos of the jeep and if there was anything she could do for me. Like seriously? There is zero communication and consideration skills at this establishment.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good service

by Jess F on 11/22/2019

Received great service today at my appointment. He estimated 60-90 minutes and my car was ready within the hour. Very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Leasing a vehicle

by Leasing a vehicle on 10/24/2019

Justin helped make leasing my vehicle as hassle free as it could be-not a pleasant task for me -his patience and hard work made it easier to leave headache free-I recommend working with the Basil staff to lease your next vehicle You deserve the best and Basil delivers

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Prompt and courteous

by J wiedman on 09/18/2019

Friendly helpful and true to their word

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good service

by Mel on 07/24/2019

I had a nail in my tire and they fixed it pretty quickly. I walked right in with no appointment. The customer service was great and the guy working was very kind to my son whom I had to bring with me. Very nice service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

car service

by kathy re on 05/29/2019

oil change and minor dent repairs-was disappointed that the scratches are not included in the service plan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change, heat control knob

by Mark on 04/29/2019

I work for my self, I can't be without my work vehicle. I made appointment 5 weeks ago so I can plan being without van. After dropping off my van at 730am i went back to dealer at 430 and they didn't do anything not even a phone call not even an explanation.they could of change the oil.what way to bum out a loyal customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Blessed and highly favored

by Gerubiac21 on 04/24/2019

All I can say is thank you God for allowing me to through you guys. Every one is awsome, friendly and very patient with you. They do everything in their power to help you out. Thank you Kevin Zepheniah (salesman). He is so understanding with all types of situation. And I want to thank Ray schnitzer for all the help he contributed through the process. keeping my boys busy with the basketball machine so that we were able to get the paperwork done.thank you for the popcorn, hot chocolate, water,soda and lastly the memorable time which I will never forget on buying a car. Thank you everyone love Gerubia's Family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

A company that thrives on conning customers

by Mr_cruz on 02/08/2019

This company has been unprofessional, unapologetic, unreasonable, and disrespectful from the beginning of my car buying experience. I was sold a 2016 Malibu that within the first two weeks was giving me issues. I would come in and I was treated as I am crazy or a liar. After three attempts of pushing for them to do their job, the issue was partly resolved.I have a bad execelartor pedal, structure water damage happening to the passenger sealing, and irratic shifts. All these issues were brought up while I was still under warranty and they did nothing. Now that my warranty is up, they are even worse. They fought me and wanted me to be out of my warranty period. To purposely not help me. They simply sold me a lemon and committed consumer fraud. Do not get your vehicle worth them. Save yourself the money and possible stress. I would recommend Westherr instead.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Customer

by Lkempke on 01/17/2019

Got in and out quickly and cost not bad

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Joe Basil experiance

by Elevator man on 12/13/2018

It was a very good experience. The counter people were very friendly and techs were very prfessonial.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by mscarps77 on 10/16/2018

Took our malibu in for service. Was walking the lot, looking at the 2018Trax. Jeff came over and told us there is a 30% reward program on these cars. We ended up purchasing one and driving it home that day. Jeff was polite courteous, and straight forward with us. He gave us the deal we needed to purchase the vehicle...and went above and beyond to make sure the Malibu repair was ready at the same time as the new car. Great work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

They helped us when the other dealers wouldnt.

by Pdogi1907 on 10/03/2018

We had a problem with a leased vehicle continually breaking down. The vehicle was always fixed but it came to where it was unreliable. Took it back to where we bought it but they were not a lot if help. Took it to Joe Basil and they went over and above to help us with a new vehicle. They will have my business again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Smooth and Relaxed Customer Service

by Shorty2018 on 10/02/2018

Went in to test drive a 2018 Chevy Trax, and hoping to get out of our current lease. We did!!! Took our new vehicle home on the same day. Thank you Diane.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Taken Advantage of because we're old & naive

by SsherjjMMalik on 07/11/2018

They leased me a Malibu LT 2018 that smelled like mold or smoke. Detailing it didn't work. Put in a non GM Remote Starter with extra fobs. Never ever do business we it them ever again or send family and friends there ever sgain

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Better than Thumbs UP

by ThumbsUP on 06/30/2018

I am a very difficult buyer to reel in but amazingly Sandy and her manager at Joe Basil did it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
526 cars in stock
341 new184 used1 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
119 new|18 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
10 new|39 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes