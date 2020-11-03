service Rating

I waited until today to post this because a manager was suppose to call me but for the sixth time, there was no call. STAY AWAY FROM JOE BASIL’S SERVICE DEPARTMENT! Get your work done elsewhere if you want competent employees and a manager to call you back. (Disclaimer: this review is about the service department only. I had no issues with sales or the body shop) I had to bring my vehicle in to get my turning signal fixed. It was suppose to be fixed before purchase but was not. A one day appointment turned into the dealership having my vehicle for 23 days. I had only gotten to have it for 12 days sporadically. I brought it in three times for the same thing. I took time out of my work day and wasted my gas. Joe Basil’s service department kept calling me to pick up the truck even though it wasn’t done. I went into the dealership 4 times asking for a manager and one was never there. I called several times and was told 6 times that a manager would call me. I have never spoken directly to a manager. They use their employees to relay information. I’m stuck paying on a vehicle I have barely driven. The biggest point I want to make is that I shouldn’t have even had a car payment yet since all this work was suppose to be done before I signed anything and it wasn’t. A one day service appointment turned into 23 days. It was all due to incompetence. And I think the worst part is that I couldn’t even get a manager to call me! I am left beyond frustrated and just feel helpless. I’m not excited about my purchase and I’m disappointed that I bought an extended warranty. If this is going to be how incompetent the service department is going to be, I do not want to take my vehicle to Joe Basil for the work. Read more