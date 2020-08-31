sales Rating

Hello there, I just felt I had to leave a thank you for a gentleman at your dealership. I spoke with Terrance regarding the purchase of a new vehicle for my mom. Not being in area I wasn't too sure where to start. We currently reside in Canada but wanted to see what was available states side. Mr. Wilson was kind enough to explain to me how an across boarder purchase would work, what to expect and to prepare for if we do wish to purchase a truck from your dealership. I am very thankful for the patience with my questions and how understanding he is for our situation. (we've had negative salesperson experience in the past) It was a huge relief to have another option than buying local and for getting a person who is very willing to take the time to answer our questions especially with a large purchase like that. It's stressful and scary but Terrance was a huge help for us. He made me feel comfortable to come back and ask for more help if needed. I really felt I had to leave a note of thanks for him to take that time for us. Read more