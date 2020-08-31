Awarded 2019, 2020

LeBrun Toyota

2435 Rte 332, Canandaigua, NY 14424
(855) 760-6204
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of LeBrun Toyota

5.0
Overall Rating
(65)
Recommend: Yes (65) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

No Pressure!

by Chris A on 08/31/2020

We had the pleasure of working with Cassie. She was great! Very accommodating and patient (even with our kids being an little "Hangry") She took the time to show us a few vehicles as we discussed what could meet our needs the best. within a week- We made our decision. The purchase process was quick and easy- Shout out to Ryan too! Thank you both!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
95 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

sales Rating

Great salesmen

by Excellent Salesmen on 08/27/2020

We recently bought our Toyota Rav 4 from Rasheem Harris . He is an excellent salesmen looks into all aspects of the sale for you. He is friendly and gives time to ask all the questions have. I highly recommend asking him .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by Shay on 08/18/2020

This is the third time I’ve gone to Lebrun & I’ve gotten great service every time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of Toyota Corolla

by Milly Hough on 08/14/2020

I couldn’t be more pleased with my Corolla or the great service Rasheem provided!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding Purchase Experience

by Casey Eich on 08/03/2020

The sales team was very professional and Rasheem made time to treat me like a top priority. He was able to work with me on a price that fit into my budget, and did not try to pressure me to make a deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Purchasing of a car

by Resheem on 07/31/2020

Good place to do business very friendly and polite they help me out while they were doing only appointment .thanks to them I got the car I wanted👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Need A Car Ask for Rasheem & Brandon

by Rayzhean Holmes on 07/30/2020

He was very in detail about the car I was looking at an when the the car I initially went for wasn’t the best option he had a back up already for me got to test drive it an fell in love (had a Toyota Sienna lined up) found a family oriented car for my growing family got the paper work an numbers where i needed them to be made the first time financing a car seem so easy am smooth I would highly recommend Rasheem an Brandon for anyone specially anyone financing for the first time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Rasheem Harris

by Rasheem Harris is great on 07/30/2020

thank you for getting me into my first car ever. Toyota team for life,very professional and friendly Rahsheem Harris you are the best can't wait to get another car in the future Thank you Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

LeBrun Toyota

by Pat Vivirito on 07/29/2020

Rasheen found the exact RAV4 we wanted. Ryan found us the best deal for financing. Great place to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by Bobby M on 03/19/2020

My wife and I just purchased a Rav4 from Rasheem at Lebrun. Rasheem was no pressure and friendly which made the buying experience a pleasant one. The rest of the staff was also great, and they presented a very good offer to us from the start. I would certainly recommend Lebrun. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Taking delivery of my 2017 Ford Escape 4WD

by Teresa L Shippers on 02/29/2020

Stopped @ LeBraun Toyota shopping for a new or used vehicle. Tried out a used Ford Escape. Very clean nice vehicle. My salesman Andy Lockwood is a very nice and polite gentleman. I HIGHLY recommend him if shopping for a Toyota new or used.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Vehicle Trade In

by Aaron De Nise on 02/11/2020

Ryan and Andy were very helpful and provided me with all the information i had requested. Overall, a very good experience! Would definitely recommend to anyone looking for a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Experience with Alex and the LeBrun Toyota Family!

by Liam McMahon on 02/10/2020

My experience working with Alex Wolfson at LeBrun Toyota was incredible. Very low-pressure, highly educational/informative and quite honestly, fun! Within a week of getting in touch with Alex I was ready to walk out the door with the sleekest-looking, feature-loaded 2017 Corolla. Alex was very mindful of my needs in the car and took his time to make sure he was accommodating most everything I had brought up. I highly recommend this dealership and especially Alex for your next vehicle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Rav 4 purchased from Jon

by Kate on 12/31/2019

I had an excellent experience working with Jon! I previously leased 2 Highlanders and, with fewer kids in the car on a regular basis, was ready to downsize. I’m a pretty basic girl when it comes to vehicle amenities (or so I thought), but once I saw a basic Rav, I knew it wouldn’t work (hubcaps are a no-go). Jon took me out on the lot and sat me in a red (I was looking for white or dark gray) loaded Rav. Took it for a test drive and signed papers as soon as we got back! I loved his approach and I’m really happy he showed me something outside of what I was originally looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Service!

by Adele Garvey on 12/24/2019

I had a great experience with Jon Santmyer, he was very knowledgeable. Qualified and friendly, I reccomend him to friends and family. I look forward to seeing him in the future for my next Toyota!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Jon Santmyer Review

by Colin on 12/24/2019

Jon was a pleasure to work with in purchasing our new car. We really appreciated the time he took to meet with us and make sure we understood each step of the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

RASHEEM!

by Lilly on 12/17/2019

Very personable and helpful during the whole process. Kept in touch and stayed available for all questions and concerns.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

LeBrun Hits the Mark

by SGB in the Falls on 12/16/2019

There are many choices in vehicle purchases today - even with the same make and model. Lebrun Toyota has earned my loyalty - such that I've purchased 3 new vehicles since 2016. Jon Santmeyer is part of that team. He is engaging, knowledgeable and easy going. Look him up, you won't be disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Always a Great Experience with Chuck Whiting

by Wing Liu on 12/15/2019

Chuck always has my best interests in mind when I look for another vehicle. I have purchased five vehicles through him. The 2008 Corolla Chuck sold me is the best car I have ever owned. Over 320K miles and still going.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Had to leave a thank you!

by Jessica Whitmore on 12/14/2019

Hello there, I just felt I had to leave a thank you for a gentleman at your dealership. I spoke with Terrance regarding the purchase of a new vehicle for my mom. Not being in area I wasn't too sure where to start. We currently reside in Canada but wanted to see what was available states side. Mr. Wilson was kind enough to explain to me how an across boarder purchase would work, what to expect and to prepare for if we do wish to purchase a truck from your dealership. I am very thankful for the patience with my questions and how understanding he is for our situation. (we've had negative salesperson experience in the past) It was a huge relief to have another option than buying local and for getting a person who is very willing to take the time to answer our questions especially with a large purchase like that. It's stressful and scary but Terrance was a huge help for us. He made me feel comfortable to come back and ask for more help if needed. I really felt I had to leave a note of thanks for him to take that time for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Chrysler 300c

by Ryan Thiele on 12/12/2019

I was very pleased with the service over at Lebrun Toyota , Rasheem, Brandon and Ryan were great guys to deal with and made it a fast Easy process and I love my car. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
114 cars in stock
54 new59 used1 certified pre-owned
Toyota Highlander
Toyota Highlander
4 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Toyota Prius Prime
Toyota Prius Prime
5 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
videos
about our dealership

At LeBrun Toyota, we have been delivering the quality service you expect from a Toyota dealer for over a decade. Our customers in Canandaigua, Fairport, Rochester and the Finger Lakes Region area know first hand that LeBrun Toyota is the first choice for great service and great value. But that’s not all! We will give you a great deal on a great car with the highest trade-in allowance possible, at the best price possible. Thanks to our outstanding customers, we proudly provide the following to each of our visitors:

Large selection of new Toyota’s and used cars for sale

Receive a Personal Auto Shopper at no cost to you

Highly rated customer reviews

Full Service Center available with Toyota OEM Parts

Toyota Financing available

Knowledgeable sales & service staff that will go above and beyond for you

And so much more!

what sets us apart
Up to 3 Free Oil Changes for the first year/15,000 miles. 1 Year/15,000 miles of complimentary roadside assistance for all used vehicles sold from LeBrun Toyota and Scion.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service

