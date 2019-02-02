service Rating

Wonderful service from start to finish! Jonas is great! Very courteous and follows up with a call explaining everything before I ask., he even offered to have a ride for me to get me back to Ford but I had a rental provided by Geico. My car was hit while parked and I decided to take it to Ford In Glenwood road even though it is out of my way I trust them there so it's worth the 30min drive! I won't go to BayRidge Ford -horrible service and they don't seem to care. I will always take my Ford Escape to Premier Ford and I'll wait on Jonas to assist me!