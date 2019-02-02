I purchased my new MKZ at Premier and am very happy. My sales consultant (Gabriel Guerrier) did an excellent job of going through my options with me and helped me with my final decision.
I would highly recommend him to anyone looking to purchase a Lincoln.
Every time I come for service the process is quick and easy. I’m always pleased 😃 The only disappointing thing is that I’m not there long enough for a nap in the comfortable chairs. Always excellent service! Thank you everyone 🥰
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Great service. Dealt with Winston..So friendly and professional. True to his word..All repairs were done quick..Great job..This is my second time returning to the dealer to get a new car and would come again due to the service area..it makes all the difference...The young ladies who were the cash tellers that day were also nice
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
You guys are definitely getting it right now. I've been with this dealership for seven years and three vehicles, much to my surprise to be honest! Now, if you would stop trying to sell me a new car in your emails, I would appreciate this. True target marketing technology is out there now so you can better pinpoint who you want to market to!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My experience at the dealership was great 👍🏾. My wait time was very short Winston was very polite. I was able to get a courtesy driver to take me and pick me up from BJS. That driver was very respectful and awesome. My overall experience at the dealership was a 10👍🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I truly believe everyone at Ford is a great team. Every visit I had at the service are always warm and welcoming. Staff are always there ready to help and get you out back and running. I think you guys are the best and you know how to treat everyone equal. My Escape represent the name Ford staff. One of the best!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Wonderful service from start to finish! Jonas is great! Very courteous and follows up with a call explaining everything before I ask., he even offered to have a ride for me to get me back to Ford but I had a rental provided by Geico. My car was hit while parked and I decided to take it to Ford In Glenwood road even though it is out of my way I trust them there so it’s worth the 30min drive! I won’t go to BayRidge Ford -horrible service and they don’t seem to care. I will always take my Ford Escape to Premier Ford and I’ll wait on Jonas to assist me!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The staff is very professional and helpful. The services are explained carefully along with the cost. The waiting area is very clean and comfortable. My car is running well and I have been very happy with the service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This service trip started a while ago when I first received a letter telling me to bring in the Edge. I was informed that parts were not availble at the time. On a consequent Letter from Ford I was asked to bring the car in. Again I was told the parts were not in stock and I would be called when they came in. The air bag was ordered on this last trip. I was informed about 3 weeks later and the Air bag was replaced within a short period of time.I was pleased with the service once the part was obtained. and promptly went about my daily routine.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I took our Ford Van for servicing and was extremely appreciative of the customer service rendered unto me and my colleague by your wonderful agent. He was very honest, knowledgeable, and gave us some wonderful tips on the care of the vehicle. It was a pleasant experience and would definitely recommend your facility to others.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
1 Comments